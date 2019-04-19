Cairn Energy: The Case Of Kraken Is Intricate

British E&P company Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY, OTC:CRNZF) had relatively successful 2018 and the twisted start of 2019 overshadowed by Kraken oilfield. In March, it presented FY18 results, which contained a plethora of improvements, combined with disappointing issues. Revenue jumped 12.3x, but profits turned into losses, as impairment at Kraken and write-down of assets in India backstabbed. As a result, in March, it tested investor confidence and confused the market. Since April 2018, share performance has not been particularly inspiring. Cairn fell 25.6%, while the UK oil & gas industry gained 19%; the US O&G industry was down 5.8%.

I have already covered Cairn Energy in September 2018, analyzing the spectrum of issues it had to address in the 2010s. In fact, the firm rebuilt its entire business model from scratch, tested multiple opportunities, and, ultimately, managed to establish cash flow from the North Sea assets. At the moment, the Catcher Area (consists of the Catcher, Varadero, and Burgman fields) and Kraken are the only revenue and CF-generating assets, which allow the company to finance its operations and organic growth initiatives. The distressing issue is that the firm lowered its expectations from Kraken. Initially, it was forecasted that the field could produce around 50 kboepd (gross), but now it is anticipated to reach 30-35 kboepd at best. Lower than forecasted output has also impacted EnQuest (OTC:ENQUY, OTCPK:ENQUF), the field operator. It explained lower production by "FPSO system and weather-related outages" (see p. 11). At the same time, Cairn mentioned the same and also "higher water-cut than originally expected" (see p. 3). All in all, Cairn booked a $166.3 million impairment at Kraken. But the gist is that the decision to downgrade reserves was not unanimous. EnQuest expressed a different opinion. In the presentation, it mentioned that "Kraken life of field reserves are substantially unchanged" (see p. 16). Though it acknowledged that production was below expectations, it voiced that output would "significantly improve." Confused and disappointed with reserves downgrade, the market expectedly pushed shares lower; both oil producers were hurt. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that in April, EnQuest has shown bullish share price dynamics, while Cairn has been in the red.

Fortunately, Cairn is not a single asset company. The Catcher FPSO in the North Sea continues to exceed nameplate capacity (see p.3). Apart from producing assets, there are a few fields under development. Interests in the Nova project offshore Norway and SNE project offshore Senegal are the valuable holdings that will secure the medium-term production & revenue growth and, undoubtedly, impact the market's opinion on Cairn's prospects and valuation it deserves. The Nova is under development with first oil expected in 2021; the SNE is on the pre-FID stage (first oil expected in 2022, see p.4).

Kraken FPSO. Source: the firm's website.

Revenue jumped spectacularly. What's next?

As a result of impairment and Indian investments write-down (see p.1), with 2018 EPS of ($1.96), Cairn dramatically disappointed analysts, which had forecasted 2018 EPS to be in the ($0.81) - $0.24 range. Here, it is worth reminding that even during the oil slump, earnings were not pummelled that much. However, with Kraken and Catcher on stream, in 2018, the firm showed first revenue after a few years of zero sales. The case might confuse some readers, but it is not a rare situation in the E&P industry, as some companies at first acquire exploration licenses, struggle to find hydrocarbons, then develop a field, and only after that, sell extracted oil. Apparently, during the exploration and development stages, the top line on the income statement is empty. In the previous article, I have mentioned that the firm had started to run out of cash, as expensive and time-consuming exploration and development had to be financed. Fortunately, substantial 2018 operating cash flow established from oil-producing assets indicates that it is not an issue anymore. Nevertheless, nearly 7x operating cash flow growth and truly respectable CFFO margin of 51% (supported by expensive Brent) were not enough for Cairn to turn FCF-positive. Its current development activities and exploration consume too much cash. Capex equaled $285 million ($252 million net of tax), while OCF was only $209 million; the bulk was deployed to exploration ($121 million), while $105 million were used to finance Kraken and Catcher. That will change in 2019 (see p.9 of the presentation), as Cairn expects to invest the bulk in exploration ($170 million) and the SNE and Nova development ($105 million).

Speaking about the medium-term prospects, I should mention analysts' assumption and outlook. By now they expect the firm's revenue to grow steadily, but not spectacularly. 2019 top line can reach $474.59 million, 15.6% higher than in 2018. With the SNE and Nova on stream, 2021 revenue can reach $705.66 million. In my opinion, decent revenue growth might positively impact investor confidence and valuation.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

In 2019, Cairn expects to produce 19-22 kbopd (before deducting FlowStream's entitlement) compared to 17.5 kbopd in 2018. The average production cost is anticipated to remain quite high, ~$20 per barrel. Multiple exploration opportunities (in Norway, Mexico, the UK, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ireland) are still to be tested in 2019 and later. There is no doubt that exploration is always risky and uncertain, and E&P firms have to consider a range of variables. But if drilling will bear fruit, the market can acclaim it.

Cairn is still not a dividend payer, as there are a few matters with a much higher priority that shareholder rewards. Development of the SNE, Nova, and exploration must be funded; capital expenditures of $252 million looks burdensome for the company with revenue of $410.3 million. It is too early to return cash to shareholders.

Valuation

It is worth comparing Cairn's trading multiples with ratios of the London-listed EnQuest, its closest peer and partner in Kraken, which had published its 2018 results on April 18. The major difference between EnQuest and Cairn is that the latter has lower borrowings, while EnQuest is burdened by a massive debt pile; however, it put much effort into minimization of leverage. The second essential difference is that ENQUY is FCF-positive, while Cairn is not.

On April 18, EnQuest had a P/E of 2.7x. That is far below the UK market median of 16.28x, and the US market median of 18.23x. Unfortunately, Cairn is loss-making, so, it is impossible to calculate a meaningful Price/Profit. However, analysts assume that in 2019, the company's bottom line will turn green and forecast 2019 EPS to equal $0.08.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

Consequently, its 2019 P/E amounts to 20.71x compared to EnQuest 2019 P/E of 2.37x. With such Forward P/E, the company does not look undervalued at all. But I can offer an explanation: perhaps, analysts remain too cautious given the hindrances the company faced in the past and low EPS reflects their skepticism. So, for a broader context, we should look at other ratios like P/B and P/OCF. It appears that both companies have phenomenally low P/Bs, 0.5x in case of EnQuest and 0.9x in case of Cairn. Price/Operating Cash Flow of Cairn equals 6x and does not indicate unquestionable undervaluation. On the contrary, EnQuest is hugely underappreciated with P/CFO of 0.57x.

Conclusion

In my view, events that are crucial for the share price movement are the SNE final investment decision and timely execution of the Nova project, as these assets are at the crux of the firm's growth in the medium and long term. Speaking about Kraken, I should mention that if EnQuest and Cairn will be able to improve production, the market might appreciate the achievement. Also, long-running tax dispute with the Indian government has not come to an end. In March, the company published an update, said that "the arbitration Panel is preparing its final award," but with no specific guidance on timing. In the case of positive judgment, it will receive ~$1.4 billion. It could impress the market and catapult valuation; however, it is not entirely evident and impossible to predict.

In conclusion, I should highlight that there was a recognizable insider buying trend in the last months.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

In my view, it might hint that executives are confident that the company has an upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.