The Frontier Communications' Board Needs A Reset: Here's Why And Here's How

The past destruction of equity value, the clear signs of market skepticism about the future, and serious, structural flaws in decision-making all justify a need for fresh, re-directed board leadership.

While many have focused on the CTF acquisition as the cause for decline, decisions made after this acquisition have aggravated an already difficult situation, with no change in sight.

There appears no respite in sight for equity owners as short interest, options market implied volatility and debt discounts all suggest strongly that failure appears to be certain.

Frontier has lost 98% of equity value since the CTF acquisition was consummated, so the strategies of the board and company leadership have been value destroying on an epic basis.

This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income, and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts, where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

It's that time of year yet again, with an opportunity to select the leadership of many of the companies in which we invest. Normally, this is a routine affair for many investments.

However, there is nothing routine about Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR). For the first time in a long while, I plan to vote against the majority of the board members of this company. In decades of investing, I have voted against a majority of a board only a few times (Baltic Trading in 2013 was the last one, and I cannot remember one before that). Why I am voting to withhold for a majority, but also why I am not voting against all of the board members, is reviewed below.

What It Has Done - Equity Performance of FTR Since the CTF Acquisition

Here is a summary of equity performance of Frontier Communications' common shares since the CTF acquisition through April 16th, 2019, market close:

To summarize:

Equity value for the common shares has declined 97%, from $82.05 to $2.49.

About $8B in equity value has been expunged since that point (a decline of $80/share equity value times 100M shares).

Dividend which had been at $6.30 is now zero for an income stock.

Equity value is less than half of the dividend rate in 2016.

Short interest is rendering a judgment on performance, having increased nearly 600% over that period and now stands at over 50% of the common share float.

There does not need to be much more discussion here. In the view of this analyst, this data provides a damning assessment on the performance of this board over the past three years. Just this data ought to be sufficient grounds to request that the current board be "let go" and a new board created.

However, this is a backward look. Let's look at forward-looking metrics to see if there are any signs of hope.

What the Market Tells Us about Where It Is Going

While some argue that better days are coming, the author does not believe that hope is a strategy, and there is not a sign that the market believes in the optimism expressed by some.

Short Interest: Let's start with the short interest as reported in the table above and put it in perspective of the evolution of short interest since the CTF acquisition:

So, very simply, short interest has plodded steadily higher since the CTF acquisition. Short interest has gone almost directly from the "lower left to the upper right" with little sign of hesitancy or reluctance from those shorting this equity. Shorts just keep piling into this position.

Earlier, one might have suggested that the short interest reflects a lack of confidence in the board. At these extreme levels, this author believes that such extreme levels do not reflect a lack of confidence, but supreme confidence. That is, there is supreme confidence that the board will not make the decisions needed to avoid a complete elimination of equity value in a reorganization. So why not pile into a short position, even at this low common share price, if it is still going lower (and can still go down 100%)? Short interest marches inexorably higher as equity value marches inexorably to zero.

Option Implied Volatility: If one were hoping for a different view from the options market, they will be disappointed. Options market volatility is showing a similar confidence about the end point of equity value from this point in time.

Implied volatility for long-term puts on Frontier common shares are, as an example, 250% for those of GE (NYSE:GE) (roughly 100% for FTR versus 40% for GE - Yahoo Finance), which itself is an equity that is generally loathed by investors.

A put option with a $2 strike, expiring January 2021, can be bought for "only" $1.35, even as it is currently 20% out of the money. Put buyers are so confident of a $0 value for common that they will put up $1.35 to make 65 cents when a 73% decline from the current (April 16th closing price) required to break even on that instrument to make the first penny of return. Yet, put buyers continue to pile on.

Discounts on the debt: We all hear that the debt market is smarter than the equity market, so maybe the debt market has a different view. No such luck.

Here is the current yield picture for Frontier Communications' unsecured debt at the close of market on April 17th, 2019:

(Data taken from FINRA website using closing prices and coupon yield information after the close of trading on April 17th, 2019)

As one moves into 2021, they see that current yield moves much higher, indicating a concern about inadequate liquidity to redeem maturing securities, with concern growing as maturity moves out (i.e., higher current yields). Of course, one might expect that the unsecured debt would be refinanced; however, the unsecured market appears to this analyst to be closed very tightly to any additional refinancing, and one look at current yield in 2025 shows clearly that no financing under any reasonable terms appears to be available at this point.

Even as Frontier continues to generate substantial cash flow, there is a lack of confidence that Frontier will be able to redeem unsecured debt starting in 2022. Indeed, there seems to be growing confidence that Frontier will NOT be able to redeem those maturities, prompting high current yields on unsecured debt as well as the evidence seen in the key metrics above showing the "voice of the market" indicating failure at that point.

This analyst believes that it is not merely the challenges facing the company at this point, but there are structural issues related to how this board operates which is contributing significantly to successive misjudgments by this board: in turn, this series of missteps has led the destruction of equity value described above.

What are some of these structural issues that have led us to this point?

1. This Board Has a Bias for Excessive Optimism

This board has been excessively optimistic at critical points in decision-making, as well as in the creation of unreasonable expectations and then failing to meet commitments made to shareholders and the market. Let's start at the very beginning prior to the CTF acquisition.

CTF Acquisition Forecasting

Does anyone remember this?:

The following table provides a summary of high-level financial metrics for Frontier on a standalone basis and pro forma for the proposed transaction, excluding certain Verizon (NYSE:VZ) allocated costs that are not transferring to Frontier and including estimated full-year results for the 2014 transaction in Connecticut. (Filing with the California Public Utility Commission: Decision Granting Application....... Decision 15-12-005, December 3rd, 2015)

Indeed, the company forecast this prognosis to be the result of the CTF acquisition in a filing with the Public Utility Commission. This is hardly a forecast discussed in a casual conversation, but rather a number expected o have been developed carefully, which the company needs to stand behind and is likely the basis on which it chose to act to pursue CTF.

Now, let's look at Q2'2016, the best quarter after this acquisition, annualize these numbers, and see how close Frontier came to this forecast just four months prior to the start of the quarter and seven months prior to the end of Q2:

The "Q2 annualized" results take Q2 results and multiply them by four to deliver a actual, annualized result against which to compare to Frontier's forecast. Of course, those following the Frontier story know that results tailed off rapidly after this point, so this is about as advantageous a comparison as one could possibly construct, with every benefit of the doubt. Even with that benefit of the doubt, Frontier is delivering results substantially below those forecast a half year earlier. We now know that revenue trended below $10B annually not too long after.

Had Frontier delivered on its expectations, we might be having a different conversation. It did not, resulting in the distressed situation that we now face, resulting from excessive optimism.

If this were a one-off event, perhaps one could attribute the result to simple bad luck or a fluke. Unfortunately, once is a fluke, twice is a pattern and three times is a trend.

The $350M Cost Reduction Program

We find in this case that Frontier's structural excessive ebullience was not constrained to CTF planning; that is, the preceding example was not an isolated incident. Consider now the recent, heralded cost reduction program that was to deliver $350M in cost reduction by Q2'19. I reviewed this performance in an article published on August 3rd, 2018, entitled "Failure To Learn From Past Lessons Threatens The Future". By evaluating the cost reduction program after the Q3 2018 earnings call, this allowed two quarters to pass in order to allow the full impact of this program to be expressed in the reported results. As reported in this earlier article (in italics):

So let's consider the recently completed $350M Cost Reduction program that was declared such a success with much fanfare. In the 4 quarters prior to the $350M cost reduction project, EBITDA margin was 38.1%. For the past two quarters, EBITDA margin is 39.6%, nominally securing most of the benefit in Q1 and all of the benefit in Q2 (yet margin is the same). Be that as it may, that would be an improvement of 1.5%. Apply that to last year's revenue, let's call it $9B. This results in an annual reduction of structural cost of $9,000M * 0.015 or $135M. Now, I am glad to capture that additional $135M, but two points: a. It is not $350M, and b. It is only 38.5% of $350M, so the actual miss is big.

Subsequently, Q4 2018 earnings (two quarters after the "mission accomplished" comment as discussed below) showed that the EBITDA margin may have increased, giving it the benefit of the doubt, to 2%. In turn, this would deliver an annual cost reduction of $180M. Now, again, we are grateful for a $180M improvement in cost, and it is yet better than $135M, and I am sure that many employees worked diligently to deliver that $180M. However, $180M is still not $350M or even close; let's call it half.

Bottom Line: The board and leadership exhibited excessive optimism in this program, as they exhibited in the run-up to the CTF, for which they were unable to deliver results close to those claimed.

2018 Capital Expenditures - Capex Guidance

Yet another example of failing to meet forecast guidance occurred in 2018 regarding capital expenditures, an area to which we will return later in the article as well. There was a substantial lapse in capex guidance in each of the first three quarters where guidance given at the midpoint of the same quarter was missed over and over again. Here is a table with the summary of guidance versus actual capex spent, having covered this issue in a previous article ("2019, When De-Leveraging Must Be A Prerequisite, Not Merely A 'Priority'") but without the Q4'18 results yet reported:

So through the first three quarters of 2018, keeping in mind that the range for capex was indicated to be $250-287.5M per quarter:

Guidance offered for Q1 capex during the 2018 review on February 27th indicated a top end of $287.5M, but $297M was delivered, $10M or 3% higher than the top end of the range.

Guidance offered for Q2 capex during the Q1'18 earnings review on May 1st indicated a top end of $287.5M, but $321M was delivered, $33M or 11% higher than the top end of the range.

Guidance offered for Q3 capex during the Q2'18 earnings review on July 31st indicated a top end of $287.5M, but $329M was delivered, $41M or 14% higher than the top end of the range.

So, for the first three quarters, total capex spend exceeded the top end of the range for the period by nearly 10% for the first three quarters as guided within the same quarter.

Then finally, guidance offered for Q4 capex during the Q3'18 earnings review on November 6th had a top end of $250M, with $245M delivered, $5M or 2% under the top end of the range of the substantially raised guidance.

One can easily imagine that capex runs a bit high in one quarter, and then is a bit lower in the next to regress to the guidance mean. However, there are no lower results to balance the high misses; in fact, there aren't even results in the guidance range to help moderate how much over they are cumulatively. One way to look at it is that Frontier never operated in the capex guidance range until it simply raised the range on November 6th, when 85% of the year had already passed, then barely made it back into that substantially raised range by the end of the year.

Individually, any single one of these misses is probably not that big a deal. However, when one looks at this sequence together, they see a more troubling trend towards consistent, excessive optimism embedded in the forecast work by leadership and by this board. The forecast and promises always exceed the result delivered. The experience in 2018 with capex reinforces the earlier experiences with the cost reduction program in 2018 and the original guidance for the CTF acquisition. One begins to note a trend.

It gets worse...

2. The Company Has Failed to Be Self-Aware and Act to Restore Balance in Decision-Making

Not only has the board been overly optimistic structurally, but also it doesn't seem to have recognized this trend about itself which can lead to business failure if not addressed. Three years after the CTF acquisition, this board has failed to recognize at any time in the intervening period that it has shown a consistent pattern to over-estimate what can be accomplished, then under-deliver on those promises. The trend continues to this day.

A key attribute of a high-performance strategic leadership team (i.e., a board as an example) is the ability to be self-aware, reflecting on recent events and past performance (good or bad) to identify structural flaws in the approach that it is taking, then correct them, to ensure the right "mid-course" corrections as the business and the board move forward. The leverage individual board decisions have on the future of an enterprise is substantial, so monitoring how the prior decisions turned out is critical to avoid flawed decision patterns over time that can be ruinous. This has not happened with the Frontier board as it appears oblivious to its own mistakes.

This section is not a new theme. This author published an article on August 3rd, 2018, referenced above entitled "A Failure To Learn From Past Lessons Threatens The Future", a title which one can conclude from this section remains relevant eight months later.

Indeed, the original failure cost equity holders billions of dollars in equity ($82 minus $2 equals $80 per share decline in value, times 100M shares equals, rounded off, $8B) since the CTF acquisition. Now, it appears that equity holders will not get any value out of that loss because, not only is the original value gone, but also the board did not learn from the last $8B mistake to avoid the next one. This demonstrates just one more reason why there is a crying need for material change within the board of directors.

So the board has not monitored its own performance and it does not appear to be honest with itself about what its expected objectives versus those actually delivered. Indeed, it does not appear to be candid with itself about its own performance.

This leads to the next problem...

3. The Company Has Not Been Candid with Equity Holders

Perhaps its inability to recognize its own structural misjudgments is one reason why the company has also not been candid with its owners, either.

To illustrate this, I will cite only two examples, albeit critical ones on which billions of equity value depend.

How Frontier Positioned the Results of the $350M Cost Reduction with Equity Holders: I will let Mr. Daniel McCarthy share with you the results of the $350M cost reduction program that we have already shown above delivered, at most, half of that amount:

We completed our program to attain $350 million in annualized synergies on schedule.

(Taken from "Frontier Communications Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcripts", found here).

Really? As we have shown above and in more detail in previous articles, Frontier did not deliver anywhere close to the promised $350M cost synergies, yet Mr. McCarthy has stated categorically without any wiggle room that it has done just that.

However, there is an even more egregious example of a lack of candor that strikes at the heart of the current situation at Frontier.

How Frontier Positioned Its "Focus on Debt Reduction and Delevering"

Let's go back to the record to see what Frontier leadership has said about debt reduction and its commitment to it. Not wanting to put words in anyone's mouth, I will use the text from the Earnings Report Transcripts. Start with the very first quarterly earnings report after the CTF acquisition:

Q2 2016 earnings report transcript:

"Thereafter, as we've indicated, we see the balance sheet deleveraging by 0.1 turns to 0.2 turns per year beginning in 2017."

Move forward to the Q1 2017 earnings report, where a dividend reduction was announced. Again, the words of Frontier leadership are used.

Q1 2017 earnings report transcript:

As you have seen, we have reduced our quarterly dividend to $0.04 per share, which will make available approximately $300 million of additional cash annually, increasing to $400 million annually in the second half of 2018. We'll use this to reduce debt at a faster rate, and we are now targeting a leverage ratio of 3.5 times over the next few years. We also intend to issue secured debt in the near term to address upcoming maturities and reduce our cash interest expense. As our Board looked at our long-term capital allocation strategy, we believe it was prudent to reduce the dividend now, enabling us to address the larger debt towers in coming years and giving us ample runway to delever. As we execute on our strategy to deliver on the full potential of our strong assets, generating substantial cash flow on the process, we will continue to evaluate our capital allocation to ensure we strike the right balance between investing in the business, paying down debt, and returning capital to shareholders.

Now, let's move forward to Q1 2018 earnings report:

Our board regularly evaluates the optimal capital allocation of the business and as unanimously voted to suspend the common stock dividend to focus on accelerating debt reduction. This action will make available $250 million of additional cash annually following the conversion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock in June of this year. We will use this cash to reduce debt at a faster rate supporting our ability to address the larger debt towers in coming years and giving us ample runway to execute our strategy. In further steps to address and improve our capital structure, in the fourth quarter we purchased $110 million of near-term maturities on the open market and in January we amended our credit agreements in order to provide additional financial flexibility. As we execute on our strategy to deliver on the full potential of our strong assets and generate substantial cash flow in the process, we are well-positioned to address our upcoming note maturities.

Throughout the entirety of the period since the CTF acquisition, the board has indicated that huge sums of money will be made available for debt reduction to address the large debt acquired at the CTF acquisition. This makes sense to me. It makes sense to others as well. If you look at what AT&T (NYSE:T) is doing, it is selling non-core assets and taking other steps to reduce debt as a responsible manager of equity holders' assets. Having taken on an enormous pile of debt to buy Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), it is taking aggressive steps to reduce it quickly. I wish Frontier were paying attention.

Now, let's look at what Frontier leadership has actually done with the cash conserved by reducing those "wasteful" distributions to those pesky equity holders. To do so, let's look at the total measure of debt: Long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt (long-term debt that became classified as current as its maturity moved to less than 12 months) minus cash.

Can't see the numbers? Let's look at a graph:

So, from the graph in general, one can see that the net debt for the 10 quarters starting Q2 2016 and ending Q3 2018 went sideways in a channel between $17B and $17.6B, having started near the middle of that channel. Only in the very last quarter did we see any significant debt reduction to a net debt level below $17B. For all of the talk about debt reduction that would result from the board's deleveraging focus, dividend reduction for the common, dividend elimination of the common or the termination of the need to pay dividends to preferred shares after the conversion, no significant net reduction actually occurred within the first 10 quarters.

A better way to look at this same debt reduction is to look at it relative to "Total Cash Available". That is, Frontier has generated a certain amount of cash flow. From that cash flow, capex is subtracted to yield the so-called "Free Cash Flow". However, much of the capex (not all) was discretionary. So let's add back capex into Free Cash Flow to see how much debt reduction was accomplished relative to the Total Cash Available. Estimate the Total Cash Available per year at about $1.8B, that results in about $4.95B in Total Cash Available from the end of Q1 2016 to the end of 2018 (11 quarters). Rounding to $5B, as this is not a precise calculation, and reflecting that amount as the height of the ordinate to compare easily Total Cash to debt reduction, you get the following chart:

As you can see clearly, debt reduction was not a priority use for the cash that was available to be used for this purpose since the CTF acquisition with the vast majority of that cash used elsewhere, nor did it come close to the descriptions provided during the earnings call about the proposed use of additional cash from distribution reductions.

Some will argue for a different graph to exclude the true maintenance capex and preferred dividends which needed to be paid, which would total something near $2B in total rounded, which would leave about $3B in Total Cash Available. Fair enough, here it is and it looks like this:

And it really does not change the essential story. For all of the discussion about an intent to reduce debt as a quid pro quo for a dividend reduction as well as the dividend elimination, along with assurances that this would be a "priority", it hasn't happened and it wasn't a priority.

Where did it go? It went into capex in the hope that Frontier would begin to grow. So, there was about $3.6B in capex expended since CTF, and about $1.2B could be calculated to be needed as "maintenance capex," leaving about $2B to be expended as "growth" capex. Anybody see any growth during this period? Has there been $1 of growth ever demonstrated over the past 11 quarters?

The board and leadership have not been candid about the use of the money that was conserved by eliminating the dividend. The answer is that the money was spent for capex in a pursuit of "growth" never delivered. Something like $3.6B has been spend capital, with about $1.2B or so spent arguably to maintain the network and the remaining chasing growth that never materialized. If the board truly wanted to bet the available cash flow on capex rather than pursuing a more stewardship-like approach, perhaps it could have at least been candid about its plans and test its proposal at proxy time. The company did not choose to do that, choosing instead to talk stewardship, but act gambler.

No accountability has been made by this board about returns on that capital when an alternative "investment" in debt reduction pays, on average, 8.5%. The $2B in growth investment has delivered $0 in returns, as far as I can find on the income statement, cash flow statement and balance sheet. A comparable "investment" in debt reduction at 8.5% would be yielding an incremental $170M in interest expense not paid, therefore available for additional reinvestment.

To this point, there appears no hesitation to continue this strategy "until it finally works", until bankruptcy intervenes in the plans of the board. The only way this plan works is if the unsecured market re-opens to Frontier. There is no sign that it is open, there is no sign that it will open, and there is no logic why it would re-open until well after the first of the debt towers have been addressed, but this will not happen with the current path pursued.

The board appears unconcerned. Why should it? It owns a small percentage of the equity and much of that was given to it.

This is not been explained and defended to the equity holders by this board. One can only surmise from the absence of an explanation is that there is no explanation. There remains just the reality: "The money is gone, with the debt towers still looming. Now we cannot admit a mistake and change, so we're sticking with this approach."

This takes us to our final concern...

4. The Board Has Forgotten For Whom It Works

In an earlier article published in August of last year, "Dear Mr. McCarthy", my first of five requests to him was to "Remember For Whom We Work", with the we referring to the board. There has been a sense that the board, purportedly working on behalf of equity owners, has forgotten that responsibility or may have never embraced it in the first place. This appears to include avoiding any communication with them.

A fund manager, who shall remain nameless, has described the Frontier board in perfect terms as "insular". I am going to steal his term shamelessly and use it here as it is very apropos. We are now finding that this board will take its insularity to a new level.

{Full Disclosure: The author of this article was involved materially in the conception, development and submission of the Shareholder Proposal to be discussed below}

It is now a matter of public record that this board wants to avoid direct engagement with the actual owners of the company, the equity owners. A shareholder proposal was submitted to require Frontier Communications to open the annual meeting to its owners, conducting an open meeting with owners who wished to attend in person. Contrary to the claims by Frontier, the proposal did NOT eliminate the use of the virtual-meeting as the purpose of the proposal was not to disadvantage those who would not be able to travel. It made no other requirements on Frontier other than requiring the governance documents to require the annual meeting to be "open"; that is, the annual meeting must be held so that owners could attend in person (while allowing the virtual meeting to go on simultaneously, a ubiquitous practice in modern business).

The company requested and received a "no action" letter from the SEC, indicating that the SEC would take "no action" against Frontier if it failed to include the subject proposal in its proxy.

Two observations:

Companies have tried the virtual-only meeting and have repented of its use. For example, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had moved to a virtual-only meeting, but the owners rebelled and Conoco wisely chose to listen to its equity holders and has created a hybrid meeting similar to what would have resulted if the subject proposal would have been submitted and passed by the shareholders.

If Frontier were incorporated in its home state of Connecticut, a virtual-only meeting would not be allowed.

If a board is not aligned with the views of the owners, then fails to engage with its owners to resolve the concerns, the upshot of the SEC decision is that its only recourse is to vote it out. Indeed, one purpose of the subject shareholder proposal was to identify an option less drastic than voting out the board, in the hopes that some discussion of alternative approaches could find a path to the liking of both the board and those who believe the board is headed in the wrong direction. With the SEC decision, this option is no longer viable, leaving only a single path left to address concerns.

Here Is What I Am Doing To Support a Board Reset

So we have a board that has presided over a 98% reduction in equity value, is watching short interest, option premia and debt discounts spike higher while failing to address the root cause of those developments, knowing the necessary path to resolving the challenges of the equity value (after all, it has talked extensively about debt reduction) but has acted contrary to its claims and has been less than candid about it. Now that concern has hit a fever pitch, it prefers not to discuss concerns with the equity owners face-to-face. Rather, the board motors on with the same strategy that has created so much shareholder value destruction to this point, obtuse to the consequences.

However emotionally satisfying it would be to "vote 'em out" by indiscriminately voting against every board member, it can be equally destructive even if the necessary reset is achieved. While this board desperately needs new leadership and membership, there also needs to be some continuity in the board to provide some institutional memory and knowledge to enable a rapid learning curve for new board members coming onto the board.

Therefore, I have voted FOR the retention of four board candidates:

Mr. Daniel McCarthy

Mr. Michael McDonnell

Ms. Virginia Ruesterholz

Mr. Robert Schriesheim

Mr. McCarthy and Ms. Ruesterholz represented the "institutional memory" which the next board would need. Mr. McDonnell and Mr. Schriesheim are relatively new to the board, so may be less contaminated with the existing board culture and strategies to which this author objects.

With this said, there must be a substantial change in the culture and approach by this board, which suggests that there needs to be a change in the majority of members.

Therefore, I have voted TO WITHHOLD for the remaining board members:

Mr. Peter Bynoe

Ms. Diane Ferguson

Mr. Edward Fraioli

Ms. Pamela Reeve

Mr. Howard Schrott

It is at this point that some observers will say something like this:

"Owl, don't you realize the risk that you are taking by proposing this action? Can you imagine the potential consequences of your irresponsible proposal? What you propose may bring the stock price down 98%, may destroy massive equity value, and short interest may increase above 50% with discounts on unsecured debt of 30+%. Are you not concerned about these risks?"

The short answer is: "Yes, I am, which is why I have written this article."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR, PIY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The article is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.