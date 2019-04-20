Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 22

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It has been a quiet number of weeks of late. Although there have been Canadian Dividend All-Stars that have reported, none announced a dividend increase. This week however there is one All-Star that is expected to raise dividends. It should kick start what is expected to be the start of a very busy few weeks. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Expected Increases

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) [TSX:IMO]

Current Streak: 24 years

24 years Current Yield: 2.06%

2.06% Earnings: Friday, April 26

What can investors expect: Imperial Oil is one of Canada's best dividend growth stocks and is on the verge of reaching 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. As a dual-listed stock, it will also join the coveted list of U.S. Dividend Champions. Since 2016, the company has raised dividends at the end of April along with first-quarter results.

Last year, Imperial Oil deviated from historical trends and raised dividends by $0.03 per share, or 18.75%. This was well above historical averages and in line with strong raises across the industry. Will the company's raise be higher than historical averages this time around?

It would not surprise me. The company has a low payout ratio (high 20s) and, as such, has plenty of room for growth. Likewise, Suncor (NYSE:SU) [TSX:SU], the only other All-Star from the Oil & Gas Integrated industry, announced a better-than-expected raise earlier this year.

Why is this relevant? Imperial Oil and Suncor tend to trend in the same direction when it comes to dividend increases. As such, I'm estimating a similar result for Imperial Oil.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 15.79% $0.03 $0.22

As a bonus, here is a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs which signifies that the company may be undervalued.

I chose to look at the company's valuation as compared to operating cash flow. Earnings in the industry tend to be more volatile and less reliable. In looking at the chart above, one can see that Imperial Oil hasn't been this cheap as compared to cash flow in a number of years.

As you can see, the company tends to trade near historical OCF valuations. As such, the company looks attractive at today's levels. Imperial Oil is up 10% year to date, and has been building momentum. There are currently 11 buy signals against 1 sell when looking at the company's moving average technicals.

If you would like to receive further articles on Canadian-based equities, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.