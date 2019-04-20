Synovus Financial: Dividend Powerhouse Not Slowing Down

Many investors are looking at the financial services sector at present due to its perceived attractive valuation. At present, the sector trades with an earnings multiple of around 12.5 on average, which is well below the S&P 500's 19.8 figure at present.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a holding company for Synovus Bank in the financial services industry. Its P/E ratio of 10.4 is cheaper than the sector average by a nice distance. Furthermore, its sales multiple of 3.0 and cash flow multiple of 79 also catch the eye here as being discounted compared to the averages we see in this industry over the long term.

The chart also looks healthy as we should get a clear signal on the direction in the coming weeks. The daily chart shows both the downtrend trend line as well as the supporting trend line which commenced in late December last year. We are nearing the apex here, although we have a clear buy signal on the MACD indicator. The RSI is also operating, as we seem to have no divergences in play here.

Many investors though (looking for some diversification) will want to research the stability of the firm's dividend from a long-term perspective. So from this perspective, let's see if there are any potential red flags in play which could potentially change the paradigm here.

The dividend yield based off the present share price of just over $36 a share comes in at around 3.32% when calculated off of forward payouts ($1.20 per share). Due to the steep decline in the share price last year, the yield has not been higher since 2011. Many investors irrespective of valuation use the yield as a precursor whether the stock is cheap or not. Therefore Synovus' higher dividend yield is a good starting point here.

Dividend growth has been spectacular at the firm over the past few years. Boasting a three-year growth rate of 35% and an even more impressive one-year growth rate of 50%, confident increases such as these should definitely attract income-oriented investors going forward.

$120 million was paid out in dividends last year, which was well covered by earnings and free cash flow. In fact, the cash dividend payout ratio at present comes in a healthier 24% compared to the earnings payout ratio of almost 30%. Suffice it to say, there is no problem with affordability here. Furthermore it must be said that the payout ratios have remained pretty stable at under 30% over the past few years despite management increasing that dividend by high annual double-digit percentages.

Suffice it to say, if earnings increase at the clip analysts believe they will grow, we easily see the dividend continuing to grow annually by strong double-digit percentages.

However, we invariably like to look at the profitability metrics and balance sheet to see if the dividend would hold up well if earnings were to take a dive. A key profitability metric in this sector is the return on equity percentage. This metric lets us know how good the firm is in utilizing its investments to grow net profit. Synovus' return on equity percentage at present is 14.2%, which has been trending upwards pretty significantly since 2013.

In that time frame also, the firm's debt-to-equity ratio has been declining. Currently it stands at 0.56, which is well down from the 0.77 number at the end of 2016. Furthermore it is encouraging to see treasury stock and retained earnings rising. Long-term debt continues to trend southward as this number came in at $1.65 billion at the end of the firm's latest fiscal year.

To conclude, our opinion would be that Synovus should break above that declining trend line over the next few weeks. The valuation is attractive, the dividend looks in good stead, and the balance sheet and profitability metrics are all trending in the right direction. We may look to get long here just above the 50-day moving average of $37+ per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.