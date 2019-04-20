4 Bullish Reasons To Invest In Activision Blizzard Before May

I count four bullish signs for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), notwithstanding the much-talked-about bad news that has plagued this stock. Darling of 2017, and unloved in 2018, there is no need to continue looking in the rear-view mirror for this stock. Shares have traded sideways for nearly six months and are held back by lingering negative sentiment. Meanwhile, the fundamentals are hard to ignore. This is why I cannot resist a small position in this market-leading games company.

People around the world play video games. ATVI is one of the largest companies to fill this space. Over a year ago, the market cap exceeded $60 billion, before a harsh sell-off left the company at $36 billion. This is a company with users in virtually every part of the planet (196 countries according to the company's profile).

1. Don't go away in May. The market is known to sell off as the summer months approach. ATVI does not follow this trend. May has been a strong month for investment returns. I tracked the performance over the last two decades. It is clear that May is an up month more often than not. According to the website charts.equityclock.com that specializes in seasonality patterns for equities with a link here, this stock has risen in 70% of the months of May.

It is not possible to consistently time the market. But sometimes odds are on your side. One ATVI insider just loaded up with 100,000 shares in the low $40 range. Ergo, here are two solid reasons to buy in May.

2. Revenue-producing machine. On the topic of recurring patterns, ATVI's revenue tends to swell consistently to end the calendar year, fueled by holiday sales and the release of new games. Increased sales will drive revenue, as the chart below shows. Another observation from this chart is the fact that ATVI's revenue was already starting to climb early. These two signs point to a bullish move to end 2019.

Looking forward, ATVI investors will have to put faith in Diablo Immortal as a source of future revenue, which is the next game to be released in the Diablo series of games put out by the Blizzard division of ATVI, but one that was met with some criticism from the gaming community in the pre-announcement.

The chart shows a remarkably predictable end-of-year revenue surge. I will admit that such a consistent effect is baked into the price of ATVI because it is not a surprise to investors when revenue surges. Notice though that revenue is already climbing in the most recent quarter.

3. The Street consistently underestimates ATVI's future earnings. Before quarterly earnings are reported publicly, analysts provide forecasts. Relative to other tech and games companies, listed below, ATVI is the one company that analysts just don't seem to get right. Earnings tend to come in higher than expected. This could be because analysts are more pessimistic than need be. Or it is a sign that the company's business is opaque to the onlooker even if they are an experienced analyst.

The bottom line is that ATVI tends to beat estimates by an impressive 28% margin. This percentage is the median earnings surprise over the last 36 quarters. Another games stock is in the same boat: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) tends to under-promise and over-deliver when it comes to earnings. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are provided for reference, as are direct competitors in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES).

A third reason to not go away in May (as in section 1 above) is that the earnings announcement is expected on May 2, 2019. The consensus forecast for the quarter is $0.19, which is admittedly lower than the same quarter last year, but if history is any indication, ATVI will clear this hurdle, leading investors once again in catch-up mode to drive bullish momentum.

Company Symbol Number of quarters Median EPS % discrepancy (act. - est. ) / est.) Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI 36 28% Apple Inc. AAPL 36 4.2% Electronic Arts, Inc. EA 36 5.2% Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 36 4.3% NetEase Inc. NTES 36 8.1% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO 36 26%

The table is a summary of the earnings discrepancies, calculated as a percentage. A surprise is a positive percentage, and it happens when the actual earnings are higher than the estimates. For ATVI, analysts tend to underestimate. The margin of "error" is smaller for the five other related companies listed here.

4. Both beta and alpha are appealing. Patient investors have been rewarded handsomely in owning the shares of ATVI. Seek alpha and you have found! Despite the massive sell-off into the current share price depths, the five-year return for this equity is still +148%. For comparison, owning shares in the market broadly through the exchange traded fund SPY has yielded a capital return of 59%.

The rolling (five-year) alpha for ATVI shows this stock outperforms the market. Meanwhile, beta hovers around 1. From a risk-reward point of view, a patient investor with a long-term horizon has a lot to gain by investing in ATVI, because the volatility of this stock is comparable to the market, but there is a track record of outperformance.

Since 2010, ATVI's beta is just below 1, while alpha tends to be above 0. These metrics tell investors that ATVI has beat the market without high volatility.

5. Watch monthly active users as a warning sign. If you have read all the way to the end, then you'll be rewarded with some cautionary comments, which help to explain why this growth has fallen out of favor. First and foremost, monthly active users (MAUs) is a very important metric in this sector and provides one quick way to get a pulse on a company like ATVI. The figures in the table below show a trend of decreased MAUs from Q4 quarterly reports since 2016. The company has been transparent about this. Meanwhile this trend has not affected revenues. But this is a sign that the previous framework - of gaining users - may be tapering off in the face of new landscapes and more competition.

Although ATVI is one of the biggest in this sector, it still faces stiff competition. The move towards mobile gaming and agnostic software platforms are two factors that could eat away at ATVI's MAUs. Regarding the former, a report on the top mobile gaming companies from one year ago does not even list ATVI in the top 5. The makers of ever popular Candy Crush (and more), however, made by ATVI's King Digital Entertainment, roll in at number 7. It is important for ATVI to continue to grow its turf in the growing mobile games world.

Quarterly report Total Users (million) Activision (million) Blizzard (million) King (million) Link Q4 2018 356 53 35 268 URL Q4 2017 385 55 40 290 URL Q4 2016 492 51 36 405 URL

The table shows total monthly active users (in millions) broken down by ATVI divisions: Activision, Blizzard, and King.

Bottom line: There are a lot of bullish signs that I believe the market is currently not accurately pricing in for this revenue-generating machine. Go away in May for other holdings in your portfolio. Whereas, now may be the time to finally jump back into ATVI.

