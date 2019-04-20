Louis Vuitton: Solid Q1 Sales, Growth Story To Continue

On April 10, French luxury bellwether Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:LVMHF) published its Q1 sales; during the conference call, the company shed light on the details and a few facets of the performance. 11% (16% inorganic) revenue growth driven in Asia (excluding Japan; a 35% contribution) was certainly impressive, and after the announcement, share price rushed to the new all-time high. Inspired by strong Q1 sales, Société Générale has raised LVMH to "Buy."

The bullish dynamics since mid-January 2019 have been indeed electrifying; what is more, a few thoughts I shared in the previous article in January appeared to be true. In the very beginning of 2019, the investor community was not entirely confident in the growth prospects, as some data hinted that Chinese luxury demand, the essential revenue driver, was about to weaken. What is more, the second half of 2018 was a tough period for the luxury, as the market sentiment was tested by economic data and trade tensions a few times. The recession fears conflated with uncertainty and news on the zealous Chinese customs authorities, hammering the share price. Finally, in January 2019, the market capitalization of luxury giants (for instance, Louis Vuitton, Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY), and Hermes) was pummelled after a hypothesis based on the extrapolation of iPhone sales data had made headlines, and investor confidence weakened. The main culprit of such hypertrophied attention to the demand in China is that the lofty valuation of luxury bellwethers must be justified. In other words, LVMH's P/E of ~27x (or even ~45x in case of Hermes) is backed by the market confidence that the revenue and profit growth story is about to continue unhindered. In the case of shrinking demand in the crucial region, the revenue will irrevocably fall, profitability will also likely weaken, and there will be fewer reasons to value the bellwethers at such a high level.

The months that followed proved that the hypothesis that caused the emotional sell-off was wrong. It was not entirely correct to extrapolate iPhone sales data on topnotch handbags, jewelry, spirits, etc. On April 10, LVMH presented its Q1 revenue, and I was indeed pleased that the firm surprised investors with stronger sales than anticipated. A cohort of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg (mentioned by the Financial Times in the article) expected revenue of €12.2 billion and organic growth of 8%, but Louis Vuitton reported revenue of €12,538 million and organic growth of 11%.

Deeper look

In the press release, it was mentioned that "all geographic regions are experiencing good growth." Speaking more specifically about segments:

Wines & Spirits rose 9% (organically) compared to Q1 2018. Both Champagne & Wines and Cognac & Spirits showed positive dynamics. Fashion & Leather Goods, the key revenue-generating segment, brought the bulk of revenue, €5.1 billion, and grew 15%. Perfumes & Cosmetics revenue increased by 9%, driven by "solid momentum in Asia" and the launch of a number of the new collections. Watches & Jewelry grew only 4%, to some extent driven by the strong performance of Hublot and Zenith. Selective Retailing revenue increased by 8% with a substantial contribution from Sephora.

Here it is also worth noting that Kering, a French luxury giant, also has reported solid revenue, which was up 17.5% on a comparable basis (21.9% as reported).

Asia (excluding Japan) is still the bulwark of sales, as it brought 35% of revenue. Revenue from the region grew 17% (organically), while sales in Japan increased by 9%, in the US by 8%, and revenue from Europe rose 7%. It does not mean that sales growth in entire Asia was spectacular. During the earnings call, Jean-Jacques Guiony said that China "was ticking up," but the company had seen some slowing down "in some markets like Macao and Hong Kong" and "not so much in Korea." It is not evident if the slowdown was of a temporary nature or not. However, the essential matter is that Chinese shoppers still show their readiness to spend more on high-end luxury.

As it was said in the press release on the Wines & Spirits segment performance, "The US and Chinese markets grew fast." One of the explanations I could offer is that the marketing campaign "to lure Chinese cognac drinkers back to the table" has begun to bear fruit. In fact, the Chinese drinking culture is dominated by country-specific habits. However, LVMH has taken the combat for market share seriously, and well-equipped with marketing instruments started to grapple for new clients and revenue, using perfectly engineered advertising campaigns. So, as a result, it has perhaps managed to seize the larger market share. However, it is just a hypothesis, as the company has not published any details on cognac sales, particularly in China.

Unfortunately, LVMH's Q1 press release does not contain consolidated financial statements or any data on the cash flow, so it is impossible to calculate FCF for the quarter and analyze it. Here it is worth reminding that in 2018 Louis Vuitton showed double-digit growth not only in revenue but also in free cash flow. Due to low capex (or operating investments on the CFS), FCF equaled €5,425 million, more than enough to fully cover the dividend and fortify the balance sheet.

FY19 prospects

In the previous article, I mentioned analysts' projection on the top and bottom line growth of the bellwether in 2019. Since then a few experts changed their estimations, as a result, on April 19, anticipated 2019 EPS equals €14.48 compared to €13.8 three months ago.

Due to a few upward revisions, the revenue estimate has also been changed and now equals €52,260.81 million.

That is not coincidental, as solid 2018 report and an impressive beginning of the year, combined with high luxury demand in China and no signs of weakening, persuaded some analysts to revise their assumptions.

In sum, speaking about the prospects and macro environment, I suppose it is worth citing Chris Hollis, Director, Financial Communications, from his speech during the Q4 2018 earnings call:

"we need to expect that at some point there is going to be an economic crisis, not to try to slow down investors in any way but I'm just saying that we are being cautious."

So, despite the impressive start of 2019, investors should always remain moderately cautious and weigh all possible risks.

A brief update on valuation

Trading multiples of LVMH still indicate the market's readiness to overpay for luxury bellwethers and their anticipated steady growth and pricing power. 27.9x P/E of LVMH is far above the French market median of 16.44x and the US market median of 18.23x; it is overvalued and not apt for investors who pick stocks according to value investing methodology. For those who prefer growth stocks and are ready to overpay for sound fundamentals, equity of luxury giants might be worth researching.

Nevertheless, P/E of LVMH is still far lower than a 45.3x Price/Profit of its rival Hermes, but above Kering's P/E of 24.5x. That level is quite high, close to the 10-year peak reached in 2017.

Note: Trading multiples on the Euronext Paris and over-the-counter in the US differ slightly.

P/S ratios of all three companies are currently close to a 5-year high. Because for quite some time LVMH's and Kering's P/S ratios were much similar, I assume that with the lack of distressing news and revival of bearish sentiment on the market, the gap, which emerged in 2017, might be closed.

Conclusion

In my view, recent sales data indicate that LVMH has all the potential to continue its growth story. Strong luxury demand in China proved by Q1 revenue of Kering and Louis Vuitton demonstrates that the short-term revenue increase is secure. Though the company is apparently overvalued compared to the broad market both in Europe and the US, LVMH has always been appreciated by investors who were ready to pay a considerable premium for flawless financials. Upward EPS revisions and Société Générale's "Buy" rating hint that possible upside is still significant.

