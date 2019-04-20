Ultra Petroleum: Natural Gas Futures Continue To Look Bleak

Although certainly not a perfect predictor, strip prices are at least as good as any other method for predicting future spot prices.

2021 strip prices look particularly poor, pointing to a realized price of $2.28 per Mcf, around what it realized in 2016.

Current strip prices indicate that Ultra will probably fall short of realizing $3 in 2019 to 2021 as well.

It has not been able to realize $3+ per Mcf for its natural gas (excluding hedges) over any full year from 2015 to 2018.

Ultra probably needs to consistently realize around $3+ per Mcf for its natural gas to be able to grow production and deleverage enough to deal with its longer-term debt maturities.

Ultra Petroleum's (UPL) stock has drifted lower since I wrote about it in March as natural gas prices have trended further downward. Current strip prices point to Ultra potentially having trouble with its amended credit facility leverage covenant by late 2020 (although it may receive a temporary reprieve if it can recoup the $260 million in make-whole payments). Even if it can deal with that leverage covenant, Ultra appears to be in a tough long-term position with natural gas strip prices remaining below what it needs for the foreseeable future.

Notes On Breakeven Point

I've mentioned before that Ultra's unhedged natural gas breakeven point appeared to be around $2.75 per Mcf (as a realized price, which is around $0.20 to $0.25 below Henry Hub with typical Rockies differentials). However, Ultra ultimately needs prices to be better than this breakeven point. Realizing $2.75 per Mcf for its natural gas would allow Ultra to tread water and keep production at around 245 Bcfe per year without incurring additional debt, but that does not help its longer-term debt issues.

Ultra probably has to realize at least $3.00 per Mcf for its natural gas (perhaps around $3.25 Henry Hub) on a consistent basis to be able to grow its production and deleverage.

The problem for Ultra is that it hasn't realized that much for its natural gas in a while, with its realized price (without hedges) being $2.77 per Mcf in 2018, $2.88 per Mcf in 2017 and $2.31 per Mcf in 2016.

2020 At Current Strip Prices

The situation in the future doesn't look all that much better either. For 2020, Henry Hub natural gas prices are currently averaging around $2.69 per Mcf, while Rockies basis futures for that year are averaging around negative $0.38. Ultra may realize around $2.47 per Mcf for its natural gas in this scenario, after adjusting for Ultra's 1.07x average BTU factor.

Ultra Petroleum is thus expected to generate around $694 million in oil and gas revenue at strip prices for 2020 and 245 Bcfe in production (same as 2019 levels).

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 232,750,000 $2.47 $575 Oil [BBLS] 2,041,667 $58.50 $119 Total Revenue $694

Ultra may be able to keep production flat with a $335 million capital expenditure budget. This would result in around $738 million in cash expenditures in 2020 and around $44 million in cash burn.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $83 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $75 Net Gathering Fees $71 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $335 Total Cash Expenses $738

2021 At Current Strip Prices

The strip for Henry Hub natural gas prices is currently a bit weaker in 2021, averaging around $2.65 per Mcf. As well, the Rockies basis is wider at an average of negative $0.52. This results in an estimate that Ultra would average around $2.28 per Mcf for its natural gas in 2021 at current strip prices. This would result in Ultra generating around $644 million in oil and gas revenue if it maintained full-year production at 245 Bcfe.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 232,750,000 $2.28 $531 Oil [BBLS] 2,041,667 $55.25 $113 Total Revenue $644

If capital expenditures remain at $335 million, Ultra would have approximately $736 million in cash expenditures. This would result in $92 million in cash burn while maintaining production levels.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $83 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $70 Net Gathering Fees $71 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $143 Capital Expenditures $335 Total Cash Expenses $736

Ultra's maintenance capital expenditure requirements may decline a bit in this scenario due to the lack of production growth during the past few years resulting in a lower base decline rate. Strip prices for 2021 would still result in a noticeable amount of cash burn, though, as a 10% reduction in capital expenditures would still result in around $58 million in cash burn.

Notes On Strip Prices

I often use current strip prices to guide my analysis. While actual spot prices in future periods may differ substantially from the current strip, the literature suggests that using current strip is nonetheless one of the best methods for estimating future prices. A Federal Reserve paper noted that a forecast based on futures prices typically slightly outperformed a random walk forecast, and noticeably outperformed a forecast based on a simple extrapolation of recent trends. A forecast based on futures prices also significantly outperformed a random walk forecast when futures prices deviated significantly from spot prices.

I'll add that natural gas futures have tended to drift lower over time in recent years, as supply growth has been a bit underestimated by the market.

Leverage

Ultra's leverage is now projected to be around 4.7x at the end of 2020 at current strip prices without the potential $260 million in make-whole payments that it may recoup. With that $260 million, Ultra's leverage would be around 4.1x at the end of 2020.

However, due to expectations for weaker 2021 prices, Ultra's leverage would still be forecast at 4.8x at the end of 2021 based on strip prices.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum could conceivably tread water for a while with no debt maturities until 2022, and the recovery of make-whole payments keeping it compliant with its leverage covenant until 2021.

However, natural gas futures prices are moving in the opposite direction of what it needs to be able to grow production and deleverage. Ultra probably needs around $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas (and $3.00 realized natural gas prices without hedges) in order to grow production by a decent amount without incurring additional debt. The last time it realized that much for its natural gas without hedges was 2014, and the futures curve indicates that its realized price for natural gas will likely fall short of that in future years as well.

Ultra remains an option on higher natural gas prices. Given the inability for natural gas prices in the last few years to sustain the prices that Ultra needs, it is an option with a low chance of paying off, though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.