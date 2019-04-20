Papa John's: At $50, The Easy Starboard Money Has Been Made

However, the company has only begun to tackle its business challenges and it remains to be seen if recent moves will drive sales growth again in a competitive pizza market.

The easy money has been made post-Starboard. The stock isn't too far off its 52-week high of $64.

Thesis

Starboard Value has a recent history of successfully turning around struggling companies and generating great returns for shareholders. Less than three months into its Papa John's (PZZA) investment, so far so good. The company initiated a position in early February, which sent the stock soaring off its 52-week lows. In the weeks since, the company has made several positive announcements that have given investors hope of a bright future for Papa John's. The stock hit $53 in late March, up nearly 40% off its lows in less than two months, and just 21% away its 52-week high of $64.

However, the company has only begun to tackle both its business problems and brand perception problems in the wake of controversy in 2017 and 2018. In my last article, I stated that Starboard's involvement would benefit the stock and that I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock hit $50 before year-end. However, I didn't think the price would appreciate this quickly. Stock price appreciation from this point will likely depend on material improvements in sales growth and it remains to be seen if Starboard and the company's new strategies will give the company an advantage in an intensely competitive pizza market.

Starboard + Shaq = Hope

Enthusiasm for a Papa John's turnaround took hold when Starboard initiated its position in the company earlier this year. Enthusiasm for the investment was bolstered when the company announced in March that media personality and former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal had joined the company's board of directors and invested in nine Papa John's restaurants in the Atlanta area. He has also agreed to a three-year endorsement deal with the company.

While the initial Starboard investment catapulted the stock from the high $30s to the mid-$40s, the Shaq news really sent the stock soaring and it peaked at $53 in late March.

Enthusiasm for the involvement of both Starboard and Shaq is justified. Starboard has a history of successful turnarounds and Shaq is a prominent media personality and investor who will give the company a strong voice as it tries to recover from the damage to brand perception caused by founder and former CEO John Schnatter.

Turning The Business Around

Papa John's stock hit a 52-week high of $64 this time last year, which pre-dated the full fallout caused by Schnatter, who later resigned from the company's board of directors in July 2018 after marking racially insensitive remarks. For each of the four quarters of 2018, revenue contraction continued to worsen and Q4 revenue was down 19% yoy.

With price appreciation to $50+ from the high $30s despite worsening sales performance, it's safe to say the easy money from the Starboard and Shaq news has been made. From this point forward, material improvements in business performance will be the drivers of stock price appreciation. And it remains to be seen how soon, or if, the company can show enough material improvement to impress investors.

As 2018 progressed, the company continued to work on strategic shifts to improve its prospects. The company entered a national partnership with Door Dash to complement the pizza chain's own online ordering system. The company relaunched its rewards program in Q4. The company has incorporated Apply Pay and Google Pay in addition to other technological changes that are intended to create a more seamless digital ordering experience.

The company is also striving to become more efficient by reducing food costs while maintaining its emphasis on quality ingredients and making improvements to labor management that better align labor goals per restaurant.

In addition to this, the company will continue to provide royalty financial relief to franchisees in 2019, though the company expects the first half of 2019 to be more challenging for franchisees than the latter half. It remains to be seen how these expectations will play out.

Conclusion

Papa John's appears to be doing the right things to turn its story around following the Schnatter fallout. But I think the easy money has been made. The company could retest its 52-week highs this year if it shows material improvement in sales performance, but the road may be a difficult one and I don't plan to invest at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.