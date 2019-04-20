Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Another nice ramp-up of earnings arrives next week to keep investors busy. All told, 155 companies in the S&P 500 Index will report numbers representing $9T in market capitalization, as well as Dow 30 stalwarts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Visa (NYSE:V). As usual, earnings calls will be a focus, particularly when Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) step up to the mike. Across the market, projections on Q2 profit growth will be closely watched. Profit growth estimates for the current quarter now stand at +2.1% vs. the +6.5% projected at the beginning of the year. The economic headliner in the week ahead will be when the preliminary estimate for Q1 GDP is released on April 26. Economists anticipate growth of 1.8% to be reported, which is below last year's overall pace of +2.9% - but higher than some expectations fired off during the heat of the government shutdown.

Notable earnings reports: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) on April 22; Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Coca-Cola (KO), Verizon (VZ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and United Technologies (UTX) on April 23; Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Caterpillar (CAT), AT&T (NYSE:T), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Boeing (BA) on April 24; Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Ford (NYSE:F), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), UPS (NYSE:UPS), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Altria (NYSE:M)) on April 25; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) on April 26. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

Expected IPO pricings: No new pricings are on the calendar for next week after a sizzling week for new offerings. In case you missed it, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) jumped 28% on its first day of trading, while Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) topped that performance with a 72% rip.

IPO lockup expirations: Yeti (NYSE:YETI), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) see lockups expire on April 23. Yeti is the one that might see some insider selling with shares up 119% YTD.

IPO quiet period expirations: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) on April 22; Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) on April 23.

Autonomy talk: Tesla (TSLA) promises to provide a deep dive into its self-driving technology at an Autonomy Investor Day event on April 22. The company says it's making significant progress in the development of autonomous driving software and hardware, including the FSD computer, which is currently in production and will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates. "Tesla will free investors from the tyranny of having to drive their own car," teased Elon Musk on Twitter. Besides deciphering what he meant by "investors" instead of buyers, a couple of big questions going into the event are if Tesla can achieve Level 4 or Level 5 autonomous driving without LiDAR and how does the EV automaker plan to monetize its autonomous driving program. That last point could be of high interest for investors of publicly-traded Lyft (LYFT), soon-to-trade Uber (UBER) and even autonomous-minded Ford (F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). The autonomy event arrives just two days ahead of Tesla's earnings day. Once again, the company's full-year guidance and conference call cadence could send bulls and bears back into the combat zone.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) to $0.98 from $0.90, Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to $0.26 from $0.23, Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to $0.57 from $0.52, Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to $1.44 from $1.36, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to $0.31 from $0.30, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) to $0.96 from $0.90 ,MetLife (NYSE:MET) to $0.44 from $0.42, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to $0.50 from $0.44, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to $0.62 from $0.56, Principal Financial (NASDAQ:PFG) to $0.55 from $0.54, Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to $0.37 from $0.36, Exxon (XOM) to $0.86 from $0.82, Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to $0.64 from $0.62, Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to $0.11 from $0.105, Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) to $0.70 from $0.67, Central Pacific (NYSE:CPF) to $0.24 from $0.21, Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to $0.60 from $0.50, First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to $0.22 from $0.21, Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to $0.10 from $0.95, Great Western Banc (NYSE:GWB) to $0.29 from $0.25, Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to $0.31 from $0.29, Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) to $0.36 from $0.34, Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to $0.27 from $0.25, Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to $0.12 from $0.10, Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to $0.35 from $0.33.

Spotlight on Caterpillar: The manufacturing giant is seen reporting Q1 revenue of $13.4B (+4.4% Y/Y) and EPS of $2.86. Ahead of the report, Caterpillar was downgraded by both UBS (Sell) and Deutsche Bank (Hold) on concerns Street estimates are too high. Shares of Caterpillar are up 13% YTD and trade at just under 12X forward earnings estimates. As always, what CAT says about global growth, commodity prices and China could resonate across several sectors.

Spotlight on Lululemon: Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald and other members of the senior management team will be in New York City for the company's analyst day event on April 24. The presentation should be a victory lap of sorts for LULU execs with shares up 80% over the last 52 weeks. That runaway rally has some analysts conflicted. "Lululemon's clearly one of the strongest retail growth stories," notes Instinet's Simeon Siegel. "However, it seems either sales or margins are approaching a peak," he warns.

M&A tidbits: UQM Technologies (NYSEMKT:UQM) shareholders are scheduled to vote on the company's acquisition by Danfoss on April 23. UQM closed at $1.67 on Thursday vs. the $1.71 deal price. Reps from Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will meet with the California Public Utilities Commission on April 23. Also, the tender offer period starts for MTY's $190M buyout of Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH) on April 25.

FDA watch Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) is expected to find out whether its eptinezumab BLA treatment for episodic/chronic migraines has been accepted for FDA review next week. The Pdufa date for AbbVie/Boehringer's Skyrizi treatment in psoriasis is also anticipated.

JEDI watching: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is free to file a supplemental complaint in the tech company's lawsuit over the $10B "winner-take-all" cloud computing contract being awarded by the Pentagon. An action from Oracle could arrive soon as it challenges the close relationship between Amazon (AMZN) and former Defense Department officials. A late charger in the high-stakes contest for the JEDI contract is Microsoft (MSFT). The Redmond tech giant was given a 40% of a JEDI win earlier this month by the analyst team at Wedbush after making the short list when IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle were scratched off.

Paper, packaging and pulp: Industry data is expected out next week to follow on a weak read for March containerboard and box statistics. The industry was also rattled by a recent downgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG), as well as a price target cut on WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Keep an eye on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), Domtar (NYSE:UFS), Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) as well.

Product showcase: TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) hosts a product showcase for its BOHA! SaaS-based ecosystem on April 23. BOHA! is described as a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based SaaS apps and hardware designed to help restaurant and food service companies automate their back-of-house operations

Business update call: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will update investors on a call scheduled for April 26.

What's in a name?: Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WTW) begins trading under its new ticker symbol WW on April 22. The company has also rebranded its corporate identity to WW to fall in line with its transition to a global wellness company. Shares of Weight Watchers have been in a downward skid, down 51% YTD and 71% lower over the last 52 weeks. Meanwhile, OTC-traded Zoom Technologies (OTC:ZOOM) skyrocketed last week on what appears to be a case of mistaken identity after Zoom Video's (ZM) IPO. Expect some zooming in the other direction in the week ahead.

Arcview Investor Forum: FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) execs will be in Vancouver on April 23-25 to participate in talks covering investing in plant genetics, while Social Life Network (OTCQB:WDLF) subsidiary MjLink.com is presenting on pre-IPO opportunities.

Notable annual meetings: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Centene (NYSE:CNC) on April 23; Grainger (GWW) on April 24; Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) on April 25; Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) on April 26.

Box office: A slow weekend is expected at the U.S. box office with only The Curse of La Llorona and Shazam! forecast to top $15M. That all ends next week when the buzz starts building up for Avengers: Endgame. The Disney (NYSE:DIS) film is expected to generate huge traffic at theaters and given a chance at breaking the all-time high U.S. opening weekend box office tally of $258M generated by the last Avengers film. The endgame for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and IMAX (IMAX) could be a very nice Q2 boost.

Barron's mentions: Healthcare insurers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Humana (NYSE:HUM) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are called attractive for investors with a time horizon of at least 12 to 18 months. Last week, the group traded down in a move attributed to Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, but that reaction is seen as overdone Meanwhile, in the beer sector there is a warning issued on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) due to the struggles of the Samuel Adams brand to find growth. Once the craft beer heavyweight, Boston Beer is now swimming with indie competition. Avi Salzman thinks the potential reward on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) isn’t worth the risk. "As the company has expanded, its average revenue per user has fallen, because it’s growing faster in less lucrative markets and more people are choosing student and family plans," he notes. It's also observed that investors value the company at $25B, more than the annual revenue of the entire global recorded-music industry.

