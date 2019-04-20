Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/18/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR);
  • Sequential Brands (SQBG);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), and;
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Zosano Pharma (ZSAN);
  • OPKO Health (OPK), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Itron (ITRI);
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB);
  • Carvana (CVNA);
  • Best Buy Co. (BBY), and;
  • Allakos (ALLK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT);
  • Lawson Products (LAWS);
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and;
  • Conagra Brands (CAG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rtw Inv

DIR,BO

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

RCKT

JB*

$9,625,088

2

King Luther Capital Mgt

BO

Lawson Products

LAWS

JB*

$1,206,624

3

Walker John Peter

CEO,DIR

Zosano Pharma

ZSAN

B

$350,000

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Invesco Senior Income Trust

VVR

B

$348,226

5

Prescott Capital

BO

Sequential Brands

SQBG

B

$306,389

6

Gregor Joie A

DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

B

$299,865

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$220,390

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$196,052

9

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$194,242

10

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$120,953

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$57,960,308

2

Joly Hubert

CB,CEO

Best Buy Co.

BBY

S

$12,651,512

3

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,869,230

4

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$3,320,848

5

McKearn John P

DIR,BO

Allakos

ALLK

AS

$3,266,562

6

Rivervest Venture Fund Iii

BO

Allakos

ALLK

AS

$3,253,962

7

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Laboratories

DLB

AS

$3,010,423

8

Mohan Rajendra M

SO

Best Buy Co.

BBY

S

$2,217,450

9

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Itron

ITRI

AS

$2,115,534

10

Pickles David Randall

CTO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$2,051,622

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

