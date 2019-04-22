Is Berkshire The Wrong Annual Meeting To Attend?

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting is famously well attended and publicized. Investors throng Omaha to hear pearls of wisdom from Berkshire's CEO, Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger. Their stories and advice are remarkable, but a big draw is Berkshire's out-performance versus the overall market (SPY) over the decades that Buffett has led the company. Here is a chart of relative performance from 1964 to 2016:

$100 invested in Berkshire in 1964 was worth $1 million in 2016, while $100 invested in the S&P 500 index was worth ~$3,000, leaving Berkshire investors hundreds of times better off than index investors. However, that pace of above market appreciation has noticeably slowed in the past few decades, with Berkshire still a 3x better performer in the past 30 years, up about 4,300% versus the S&P 500 up 1,380%:

Data by YCharts

As Berkshire has gotten bigger and its out-performance has sustained, it and Buffett have gotten increasingly famous, and crowds at the annual meeting have grown, with reportedly 37,000 people attending last year and 1.1 million unique log ins to the webcast. However, back in 1979, when Buffet was beating the market even more than he has been recently, only 20 people attended his annual meeting.

I haven't attended a Berkshire meeting in a number of years. When I last attended, I was one of tens of thousands of people. I had to arrive hours early and stand in line in the cold. Seating was scarce, available food was expensive and unhealthy, and while there were great networking opportunities and it was interesting to see the whole thing in person, I could have heard a recording and avoided the hassle.

I attended two annual meetings last year - one I hosted one for the company I was chairman of, but it got bought out for a 78% premium. The other was for a company I was an investor in at the time, Prime Energy (PNRG), and that I had written about on SeekingAlpha in 2017. There were two things about the annual meeting that were noteworthy. 1) I was the only shareholder in attendance and 2) Prime stock had outperformed Berkshire substantially in the past 30 years:

Data by YCharts

Incidentally, the above Y Charts chart doesn't even capture the full out-performance. Prime's CEO, Charles Drimal, took control in 1987 when the shares were at around $0.70 per share. Today they are at $140, for a nearly 200x return. Buffet has done well in that time frame, up from $4,200 to $315,000, a 75x return. So Drimal has done about 2.6x better than Buffett in the same time frame.

Obviously Prime is smaller and less famous than Berkshire, with a $356 million fully diluted market cap versus Berkshire's $518 billion market cap. However, Drimal is also 18 years younger than Buffett. With the power of compounding, theoretically Prime could become more relevantly comparable over the course of the next decade if it continued its incredible compounding of value.

One other interesting aspect of Prime: it is the kind of business that Charlie Munger advocates investing in. Specifically, it fits Munger's "mental model" of the Cannibal:

“When companies with outstanding businesses and comfortable financial positions find their shares selling far below intrinsic value in the marketplace, no alternative action can benefit shareholders as surely as repurchases.”

--Warren Buffett, 1984 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report

“Pay attention to the cannibals.”

-- Charlie Munger

Prime's share count and share price over time:

Data by YCharts

With no long lines, normal airport traffic and hotel availability, and the opportunity to ask any and all questions from a CEO who has beaten Berkshire for decades since inception, there is one annual meeting I will be going to, and its not Berkshire's.

