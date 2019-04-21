Monetary Heroin: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 04.19.19

It seems like the high from the Fed's monetary heroin has fully taken hold. And it's not just in the US.

Now, all of a sudden, the mainstream is bullish about economic growth.

Just a few weeks ago, the mainstream was worried about economic growth.

Just a few weeks ago, the mainstream was worried about economic growth. Now, all of a sudden, the mainstream is bullish about economic growth. It seems like the high from the Fed's monetary heroin has fully taken hold. And it's not just in the US.

In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about how central bank monetary policy and government economic stimulus is impacting economies. It's fun being high … until you're dead. He also covers some interesting developments in the gold market.

