List Of 24 Points Pressing Hard Toward Recession

Summary

The US stock market is slightly overbought (which is not a positive in terms of head room for more of a rally).

The Fed is still rapidly tightening money supply and says it will continue to do so for several more months.

US government debt is soaring as far as the eye can see at the highest rate of increase we've ever seen, meaning the government cannot do any more than it is already doing to stimulate the economy.

Retail sales growth, including autos, have been in continual decline for months, though there was a bounce in March.

The stock market is back at its highest peak level, which may make investors skittish at this point, given the major crashes that happened the last two times it got into this stratosphere.