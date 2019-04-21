Quick Look At Healthcare Headed Into Q1 '19 Earnings

Clients are long biotech in the form of IBB and XBI, which didn't really get hit until last week, probably since the sector is below its all-time highs last seen in 2015.

Has the drop in Healthcare been a head fake for 2019 or are there some worries over "Medicare for All" and nationalized medicine as the presidential rhetoric heats up?

Looking at the sector growth rate revisions since April 1, '19, both Q1 and Q2 '19 Healthcare revisions have been higher.

Every Thursday night, Bespoke publishes a YTD return for all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, and last Thursday night's bar chart shows that the Healthcare sector was now negative for 2019 YTD, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500 YTD.

Using IBES by Refinitiv actual earnings and revenue growth for the sector, here is historical growth rates for the Healthcare sector:

Earnings Growth:

1-year: +16.1% avg

+16.1% avg 3-year: +10.8% avg

+10.8% avg 5-year: +12.4% avg

+12.4% avg 29-mos: +10.2% avg

Revenue Growth:

1-year: +7.5% avg

+7.5% avg 3-year: +6.8% avg

+6.8% avg 5-year: +8.1% avg

+8.1% avg 25-mos: +7.9% avg

But here is what is interesting for readers: looking at the sector growth rate revisions since April 1, '19, both Q1 and Q2 '19 Healthcare revisions have been higher:

Expected Q1 '19 Healthcare earnings growth has been revised from 4.5% as of April 1 to +5.1% as of April 19, 2019.

Expected Q2 '19 Healthcare earnings growth has been revised from 3% as of April 1 to +3.4% as of April 19, 2019.

Quarters 3 and 4 of 2019 have been revised slightly lower.

But here is what was really surprising: expected Healthcare sector revenue growth is 13.3% for Q1 '19 and +12.4% for Q2 '19.

Those revenue growth rates are well above the historical averages shown above.

Here was a snippet cut and pasted from "This Week in Earnings" on Healthcare revenue growth:

"The healthcare sector has the highest (expected) revenue growth rate (13.3%) of any sector. It is expected to earn $506.4B in 19Q1 compared to revenue of $447.1B in 18Q1. All of the 10 sub-industries in the sector are anticipated to see higher revenue than a year ago. The healthcare services (56.4%) and managed healthcare (13.5%) sub-industries have the highest revenue growth in the sector. If these sub-industries are removed, the growth rate declines to 3.1%." (The one flaw to this blog is that I don't have access to those "sub-sector" growth rates or revisions on a weekly basis. I've asked frequently).

Summary/conclusion: Has the drop in Healthcare been a head fake for 2019 or are there some worries over "Medicare for All" and nationalized medicine as the presidential rhetoric heats up? During the spring and summer of 2016, when it was widely thought that Hillary Clinton would be our next president, the Healthcare sector didn't trade well into the election.

This blog is not about political statements or political ideology, although personally I do prefer private-sector solutions to broad public policy issues, since the "cost" of these public solutions when proffered by the polls is usually higher taxes to pay for their brilliant ideas.

Our largest single stock position in Healthcare is Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) since it and Merck (NYSE:MRK) are working off the 20-year bases formed after the drop from the year 2000 highs. Both pharma giants have substantial free cash generation, good dividends and, from a sentiment perspective, are completely unloved and unwanted, although Merck (which was added to on Thursday) has seen some success with Keytruda.

So is the Healthcare underperformance peril or opportunity? As Bespoke noted earlier in the week in one of its research hits, underperforming sectors like Healthcare - when within a bull market - usually remain underperformers, but I'd suggest readers look at your favorite names and watch and see what Q1 '19 earnings look like and what happens with earnings revisions.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported Thursday night after the bell, and it might drop on Monday, but bear markets in sectors tend to compress PE multiples on growth stocks even when the underlying business is fine, so use the selloff in growthier healthcare names as longer-term opportunity.

Thanks for reading...

