XLE Weekly: Balance Develops Below 2019 Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery higher. This week's primary expectation did not play out, as balance trade developed below last week's key stopping point high, 68.40s.

NinjaTrader

14-18 April 2019:

This week's auction saw minor trade lower in Monday's trade as last Friday's late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 67.05s. Rejection of the low developed there as balance developed into Tuesday's auction. Buying interest emerged, 67.17s, before price discovery higher developed into Tuesday's close.

A gap higher open developed in Wednesday's trade before price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 68.16s, within key supply overhead. Structural excess developed as buyers trapped, 68.01s. Price discovery lower developed into Thursday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 67.02s, ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 67.19s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw balance trade, 68.16s-67.02s, below the current stopping point high, 68.40s, in a holiday shortened week.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to key demand, 67s-66.85s. Sell-side failure to drive price through this area will target key supply cluster overhead, 68s-68.40s/68.50s-69.25s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher will target key demand clusters below, 66.25s-65.85s/65.60s-64.80s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week remains buy-side following the buy-side breakout above multi-week balance.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Following a period of consolidation in both the broader market and the energy sector, energy sentiment has now begun trending higher once again. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018.

StockCharts

Given the resumption in sentiment trend higher and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLE sector futures contract), XLE will likely see price discovery beyond key supply, 64s-68s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months), before levels of extreme bullish sentiment and leveraged capital positioning are present.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.