It Could Be A Tense Earnings Day For Halliburton

Playing it safer and better diversifying one's bets across different geographic segments make most sense, which is why I currently prefer SLB over HAL.

Despite a likely revival in activity internationally, Halliburton's results could be most impacted by the headwinds in the home continent.

I'm feeling a bit uneasy about this one.

On Monday, Halliburton (HAL) is scheduled to release the results of its first quarter 2019. The Street is betting on revenues of $5.52 billion, representing a 4% contraction YOY. Meanwhile, the estimated EPS of $0.22, if delivered, would fall well below last year's $0.41.

Although expectations look de-risked on the surface, I fear about the impact that a potentially weaker-than-anticipated North America business may have on Halliburton's stock, considering that nearly two-thirds of the company's revenues are produced in the home continent.

As a reminder, peer Schlumberger's (SLB) current-year outlook on the segment looked a bit more gloomy than I had expected it to be. In fact, I believe that SLB's 4% market value loss on Thursday was reflective of the following bearish earnings call remarks about the prospects in the region, which ended up muting the bullish impact of Schlumberger's all-around 1Q19 beat:

North America land is set for lower investments with a likely downward adjustment to the current production growth outlook. [...] In addition to the lower investments, increasing technical challenges from well interference, step out from core acreage and limited further growth in lateral length and proppant per stage, point to a more moderate growth rate in the U.S. shale oil production in the coming years.

Helping to counter the pessimism is the strong rebound in crude oil prices in the first quarter that came along a moderation in global supply. The likely implications are a revival in higher-cost exploration and production, particularly internationally and including the moribund offshore side of the business.

But once again, because Halliburton is less diversified geographically, I expect that the cons (softness in North America) will be relatively more damaging to the company's financial results and stock sentiment, and will likely more than offset the positive impact of the expected ramp up in international activity.

Halliburton is not known for disappointing on earnings day. In fact, it has topped revenue and EPS consensus each quarter since mid-2017. But if there is one quarter when the headwinds may have been strong enough to push results below expectations, 1Q19 could be the one. Irrespective of the actual performance delivered, a bleak outlook on the North America business could be enough to send investors rushing for the exits on Monday.

View on the stock

HAL has performed poorly over the past six months, having lost one-fifth of its market value during the period. Therefore, some might understandably argue that share prices may already be discounted enough to reflect the current challenges.

But I would instead defend that HAL's valuation looks a bit too rich, considering the unfavorable landscape. As the chart above indicates, shares currently sell at a current-year P/E of 23.3x. These are roughly the same levels at which the stock traded last summer, when the slowing of the North America onshore business was less of a concern. In addition, this is about as narrow as the gap to SLB's P/E multiple has been since at least this time last year.

For the reasons above, I continue to believe that, within an unpredictable and volatile sector, playing it safer and better diversifying one's bets across different geographic segments make most sense. To that effect, I am much more inclined to invest in a stock like SLB than HAL, certainly for as long as almost two-thirds of the latter's revenues are tied to a region that will likely continue to underperform in the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.