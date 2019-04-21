Winning The Marathon Race

Marathon Oil (MRO) had a real challenge when the refinery business was spun off to a separate entity. Management had to work on profitability and rearrange the portfolio to more suitable opportunities. The oil crash left the stock in the single-digit range. Now things have changed quite a bit from the first few years for the better.

The stock has clearly made good progress since the oil price dive ended at the beginning of 2016. This company no longer has the refinery operations to balance out oil price drops. But management has now made up for that by re-positioning the portfolio and decreasing operating costs.

So when the stock dove at the end of 2018, this company had a lot more to offer investors than it did back in 2016. Future profitability was far more assured at ever lower oil prices. Integration only works well if the company monitors all the costs and integration projected savings. Here, the split from the refinery business appears to work better as each company can now run its business better than the original combined company could.

Capital Guidance

This company has minimal dependence upon the Permian. Pricing is a little more certain outside the Permian and bottlenecks are fewer. The risk of bad surprises due to insufficient infrastructure and other Permian type challenges is minimal for this company.

Source: Marathon Oil Fourth Quarter 2018 Shareholder Presentation

Only about one-quarter of the budget is allocated to the Delaware Basin. The other areas enjoy decent pricing and sufficient takeaway capacity at the current time. Furthermore, the Permian is only the latest of several basins that were "the place to be" for the industry. Continuing operational improvements could mean that another lower cost basin would emerge in the future.

Since many of the areas have sufficient access to markets, this company does not have the pricing discounts often encountered in the more clogged Permian. Should oil prices remain high for an extended period, the infrastructure in other areas could become overwhelmed in the future. Right now, though, the locations above probably give this company a sales pricing advantage over the market perceived more favorably located competitors.

In addition, the company has joined several competitors in exploring the prospects of the Austin Chalk in Louisiana. The Texas portion of the Austin Chalk has been the focus of attention so far with very encouraging industry-wide results.

The unconventional part of the business is more reliable than the conventional drilling. For example, 100% success when drilling development wells on the conventional side of the business is almost unknown. Yet, it is par for the course with the unconventional side of the business. Therefore, results in Louisiana may be less risky and easier to forecast as a result.

Several companies have reported initial well results. However, the general consensus appears to be optimizing well designs for the area before moving to the development stage. Over the next few years, the Louisiana Austin Chalk will probably join the list of producing basins in the United States. This company will then have a sizable cost advantage by acquiring acreage long before the market realized the viability of this basin.

Many companies do not include acreage costs when calculating the profitability of wells. Yet, that acreage cost does affect corporate profitability in a significant way. The risks of being first include the failure of the acreage to perform as planned combined with write-offs of costs due to that failure. Unconventional acreage often has less failure risks, therefore the returns on this acreage are skewed to the upside.

Operational Improvements

The industry continues to benefit from improvements on literally all operational fronts. Many CEOs have commented during conferences that they have yet to see an end to improvement possibilities. It should be noted that future improvements are not to be viewed as dependable. However, as long as these operational improvements continue, the industry breakeven on new wells and corporate breakevens as well will continue to decline. This is an important pillar that really long term will limit the ability of oil pricing to remain relatively high (and strong).

One such example is shown below:

Source: Marathon Oil Fourth Quarter 2018 Shareholder Presentation

The continuing performance improvement of wells and drilling probably means that the industry can raise production using less capital than the year before. The ability to produce 150,000 BOED used to be limited to very small parcels of the total acreage of a basin if it even existed at all in a location.

Now as shown above, the accomplishment is becoming far more routine. The result is that more and more marginal acreage is becoming commercial due to both strong oil pricing and productivity improvements. This is very good news for the growth of the industry and for the American goal of oil independence.

There are still more frontiers to be covered. For example, oil in limestone formations has yet to be reliably unlocked unless the formation is naturally fractured (for example, the Buda in Texas). We still don't know how to get oil from the actual shale formation itself. Instead, the oil is produced from neighboring tight oil formations in the current production boom. So there is plenty of potential future growth to be unlocked by the oil and gas industry.

In the meantime, solely watching the rig count may not accurately determine the supply increase from unconventional sources for the current year. Decreasing capital budgets could be similarly offset by productivity increases. The 10% increase in well production appears to be typical of prior years on average. Drilling improvements industry-wide have also been impressive. Altogether, the unconventional industry appears set for another year of outperformance of expectations.

Finances

The company reported a large gain on derivatives in the fourth quarter to offset most of the losses from the first three quarters. Long-term debt remained fairly steady at nearly $5.5 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities topped $3 billion. That kept a key debt ratio of long-term debt-to-cash provided by operating activities below 2. This company has plenty of financial flexibility to handle the next inevitable cyclical downturn.

Outlook

Reported cash exceeded $1.4 billion. The enterprise value appears to be in the $20 billion range. That means that this company is valued at roughly 6 times the latest cash flow. Currently, rising oil prices could make that value very conservative quickly. As long as the market remains bullish on oil pricing, then this company probably should be valued at 8 times the latest cash flow.

That would imply at least a potential 50% improvement in the current stock price. Finances are among the better reported in the industry.

The emphasis on unconventional production gives this company the ability to grow faster than many competitors of the same size. The decreasing breakeven costs as operations improve give the company the ability to withstand downturns better than many competitors. The relatively low debt balance means that interest and debt servicing costs are not a significant competitive impairment.

Marathon is one of the better well-run companies in the industry. It is just what potential acquirers look for. This company could become an acquisition candidate in the future as a result. Acquiring companies want a bargain (not a lot of trouble and challenges). Marathon offers excellent management, good execution, and low costs.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

