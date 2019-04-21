Why Apache Isn't The Next Anadarko

Oil-associated Permian gas faces limitations as it is harder to decelerate. Pipeline equipment outages brought this oversupply to the fore, with recent Permian gas prices actually going negative.

The acquisition of somewhat-similar Anadarko raises the question of Apache’s attractiveness as an acquisition target.

Apache, a $13.48 billion market-cap company, is paradoxically bedeviled by its large Permian natural gas discovery. Processing, transporting, and marketing Permian gas has become challenging.

While Apache Corporation (APA) is executing well, there is discussion of a trend toward the majors consolidating in the Permian Basin upon Chevron's (CVX) just-announced acquisition of Anadarko (APC). As a company similar to Anadarko, Apache appears a logical candidate, but in fact is likely to appeal only to those who want its giant Alpine High gas reserve. Alpine gas discovery in the Permian Basin is a high-cost (for midstream infrastructure and marketing) low-revenue overhang that requires more investments in pipeline and midstream processing.

Brief Company Summary

Apache was founded in 1954. It employs 3,420 people full-time and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Apache drills for oil and gas in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Egypt. The international operations differentiate it from many U.S. shale companies.

With an April 18, 2019, stock price of $35.87/share, its market capitalization is $13.48 billion.

At the end of 2018, the company owned net proved reserves of 1.232 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), $/barrel and Henry Hub, $/million British Thermal Units

Credit: Markets.businessinsider.com, left axis is oil price, $/bbl

Credit: Markets.businessinsider.com, left axis is gas price, $/MMBTU

Oil and Gas Production and Prices

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates U.S. May Permian oil production will be 4.1 million barrels per day (BPD) and Permian gas production will be 14.1 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D). Permian gas production is second to Appalachia's 32.2 BCF/D.

The April 18, 2019, oil price closed at an even $64.00 per barrel for WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma, on lower inventories, ongoing Saudi Arabian production cuts, and declines in Libyan and Venezuelan production. The April 18, 2019, natural gas price closed at $2.49/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU) at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

However, note that because of the surplus of associated natural gas relative to Permian midstream capacity, the Waha (west Texas) gas price is much lower, actually reaching well into negative territory for several days due to compressor station outages and pipeline maintenance. One pipeline company executive cites current Delaware gas production of 9.6 BCF/d with takeaway capacity of only 8.9 BCF/D, an automatic 700 million cubic feet/day (MMCF/D) oversupply, outside of any maintenance or force majeure events.

Credit: Naturalgasintel.com

Credit: Apache

Apache's Production and Reserves

As of the end of December 2018, Apache had total estimated proved reserves of 581 (47%) million barrels of crude oil, 234 (19%) million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet (34%) or 417 million BOEs of natural gas. Total reserves are thus 1.232 billion BOEs.

As always: A barrel of oil equivalent is not the same as a barrel of oil. It is lower-valued because it includes lower-valued natural gas and natural gas liquids.

When discovered, Alpine High was estimated to contain a record 3 billion barrels of oil and 75 trillion cubic feet, or 12.5 billion BOEs, of natural gas.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Apache produced 437,030 BOE/D, with 59% in the U.S., 28% from Egypt, and 13% from the North Sea (U.K.).

The bulk of Apache's U.S. production is from the Permian: of 283,464 BOE/D in the fourth quarter of 2018, 83% was from the Permian and an additional 15% was from the MidContinent/Anadarko and Eagle Ford/south Texas.

Also in the fourth quarter of 2018, Apache produced 110,648 BPD of oil in the U.S., 86,103 BPD in Egypt, and 52,519 BPD in the North Sea. (Investors should note that the company reports total fourth-quarter production of 482,000 BOE/D; yet when Egyptian noncontrolling interest and tax barrels are excluded, the company's production is 421,000 BOE/D.)

Oil represented only 39% of the company's U.S. production, but 64% of its Egyptian production and 83% of its North Sea production.

But note natural gas was 39% of Apache's fourth-quarter 2018 production with Permian gas alone representing 21% of the company's production. Given the negative spot Permian gas prices, this is a point of vulnerability.

With obvious awareness of the issue, at the end of 2017, Apache locked in 500 MMCF/D of gas takeaway capacity. In 2018, it created Altus Midstream Company to fund ongoing planned midstream investments at Alpine High. Altus Midstream's fourth-quarter volume was 471 million cubic feet per day.

Moreover, as with oil, it is likely new gas pipeline projects will be built in the Permian faster than expected.

Apache realized a global:

2018 oil price of $65.30/barrel vs. $51.46/barrel in 2017

2018 natural gas price of $2.61/MCF vs. $2.74/MCF in 2017 (gas prices are converted to oil on a 6:1 heating value basis, thus $2.61/MCF is $15.66/BOE).

2018 natural gas liquids price of $26.87/barrel vs. $16.90/barrel in 2017.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) present value at a 10% discount rate (PV-10), a standard measure of comparison for reserves using year-end oil and gas prices, is $13.7 billion for Apache at year-end 2018. Of this, $7.52 billion (55%) is attributed to U.S. reserves, $3.75 billion (27%) to Egyptian reserves, and $2.45 (18%) billion to North Sea reserves.

Comparing Apache's and Anadarko's Reserves and Production

Apache and Anadarko Petroleum reported similar reserve levels at year-end 2018: 1.232 billion BOEs for Apache and 1.473 billion BOEs for Anadarko. On a percentage basis, Apache has slightly more oil, 47% to Anadarko's 45%.

Apache's SEC PV-10 value was lower at $13.7 billion compared to Anadarko's $17.1 billion. Only 55% of Apache's reserve value is attributed to its U.S. reserves, while for Anadarko the number is a much higher 82%.

Fourth-quarter 2018 production numbers were quite different for the two companies: 437,030 BOE/D for Apache but a 60% larger 701,000 BOE/D for Anadarko. Also telling is that while gas production volumes were similar for the two companies, gas represented 39% of Apache's production (171,500 BOE/D) at a realization of only $2.57/MCF while gas represented 27% of Anadarko's production (186,000 BOE/D) at a better realization of $3.14/MCF.

Focusing on just Permian oil as a key factor, Apache's fourth-quarter Permian oil production was 98,600 BPD, while Anadarko's Permian oil operation was smaller at 75,000 BPD.

Like Apache, Anadarko has an Achilles' heel: 42% of its production comes from the Colorado-Wyoming D-J Basin. Colorado's regulations are tightening to limit oil and gas operations near residential areas.

A Note on Relative Valuation

Apache's $23.1 billion enterprise value is much larger than, and the $13.48 billion market capitalization is in line with, its PV-10 reserve value of $13.72 billion.

The company's book value per share of $19.03, more than half its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Apache's market capitalization is a fairly modest $30,800/flowing BOE and $54,100 per flowing barrel of oil. This is similar to Anadarko whose (note, pre-acquisition) January 2019 metric was $30,670/flowing BOE and $52,800/flowing barrel of oil. At the higher $33 billion acquisition price, Anadarko's numbers are now $47,100/flowing BOE and $81,100/flowing barrel of oil.

Competitors

Apache is a curious hybrid producing both domestically and internationally, with significant size in the Permian but also operations in Egypt and the North Sea. Yet with its $13.5 billion market capitalization, it is much smaller than international majors like BP (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Chevron. As noted above, it is most similar in size and operations to Anadarko.

Potential Acquirers

The buzz that zipped through markets upon the Chevron-Anadarko merger became a proclamation of a new era of consolidation by the majors. It was especially welcome as some energy sector investors have backed away.

Yet Apache's size means a far larger company would be required to buy it. Consider the biggest international majors: Chevron, BP, Exxon Mobil, and Shell.

Chevron is likely out of the picture as it digests Anadarko. BP not only bought $10.5 billion of BHP's U.S. assets in 2018, but actually sold the Permian Basin, Egyptian, and Canadian assets to Apache in 2010 for $7 billion, so it may not want to buy them back. Exxon Mobil has been mentioned as an Apache acquirer, and Shell has not only become more active in the Permian, but it also emphasizes liquefied natural gas, so those two companies are possibilities. Any company acquiring Apache would have to want its 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and be willing to contend with producing the approximately 60,000 BOE/D of noncontrolled Egyptian interest and tax barrels.

Credit: Apache

Capital Expenditures and Projected Growth

Apache's 2019 upstream capital budget is $2.4 billion, a 22% decrease from last year. It has increased adjusted production guidance (e.g. without Egypt) to 425,000-400,000 BOE/D.

Governance

On April 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Apache's overall governance as a 6, down from 1 last year. Sub-scores are 1 in audit, 2 in board, 9 in compensation, and 5 in shareholder rights. In this ranking, 1 indicates lower governance risk, and 10 indicates higher governance risk.

As of March 28, 2019, shorts are 7.2% of floated shares. Insiders own only 0.3% of shares.

Apache's Financial and Stock Highlights

Apache's market capitalization is $13.48 billion at an April 18, 2019, stock closing price of $35.87 per share.

The company's 2018 revenues were $7.42 billion, about $1.0 billion more than in 2017. However, its net income was only $40 million compared to $1.3 billion in 2017. The primary differences were due to:

$503 more million in (noncash) impairments in 2018,

$150 million more in midstream costs in 2018,

$150 million in (noncash) depreciation, depletion and amortization in 2018,

$300 million more for current income tax provision in 2018, and

the big difference, a $1.18 billion benefit for deferred income taxes in 2017 compares to a benefit of $220 million in 2018.

Apache's 2018 earnings per share were $0.11. Its return on assets is 4.6% and return on equity is 3.25%. The average of analysts' estimated 2019 earnings per share is $0.91.

At the end of 2018, the company had $12.77 billion in liabilities and $21.58 billion in assets, giving Apache a large liability-to-asset ratio of 59%.

Data by YCharts

For 2018, the company's operating cash flow was $3.78 billion and levered free cash flow was $192 million.

Due to its low 2018 earnings, the company's trailing price-earnings ratio is an astronomical 326, but even the forward price-earnings ratio is a steep 39. With a 52-week stock price range of $24.56-50.03 per share, the April 18th, 2019, closing price of $35.87/share is 72% of its one-year high. Apache's one-year target price is $36.88/share, making the closing price 97% of that level.

The company's beta is 1.97, representing significant volatility relative to the overall market, but in line with its status as an oil and gas producer with international operations.

Apache pays a dividend of $1.00/share, yielding 2.8% at the current stock price.

With the 2018 EBITDA of $4.68 billion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is a low and thus attractive 4.9.

Overall, the company's average analyst rating is 2.9-3.0, or "hold" from the 29 analysts who follow it. The average includes two "sell" ratings and six "underperform" ratings.

The company's stock is held by several institutions. As of the end of 2018, the seven largest institutional holders were Dodge & Cox (14.0%), Vanguard (10.8%), BlackRock (7.2%), Baillie Gifford (6.5%), Davis Selected Advisers, LP (6.1%), State Street (5.5%), and Harris Associates (5.2%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their Permian natural gas and global oil price expectations as the issues most likely to affect Apache.

Factors that suggest upside potential are the company's overseas oil production and its approach to processing and takeaway for the Alpine High gas. The ongoing investments required for Alpine High gas production and Permian Basin general gas oversupply remain significant downsides.

Recommendations re Apache

Those who predict Exxon Mobil or Shell could buy Apache may want to invest in Apache's stock. However, the company's forward price-earnings ratio is a steep 39, and it has considerable debt at a 59% debt-to-asset ratio.

Apache pays a 2.8% dividend, yet has more volatility and downside risk than utility companies paying similar, or larger, dividends. Among majors, BP is current favorite at a 5.5% dividend yield. Still, Apache could be of interest to dividend investors who also consider the company a high-likelihood takeover candidate and therefore having near-term capital appreciation upside.

A comparison with Anadarko suggests the market is discounting Apache's Permian basin natural gas and, to some extent, its international oil production; however, more concretely, Anadarko is also producing 60% more than Apache.

Egyptian and North Sea oil make up a large percentage of Apache's oil production, but as part of that, Apache is also administratively responsible for producing 60,000 BOE/D of noncontrolled interest and tax barrels.

Again note that Permian gas represents a significant 21% of Apache's total production. Permian gas takeaway is currently constrained resulting in negative spot gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas. Apache is, of necessity, addressing midstream needs with its Altus Midstream division.

While you're here, consider subscribing to Econ-Based Energy Investing, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform by a veteran energy investor that draws from a group of more than 400 public companies. Weekly in-depth articles (three company-specific analyses and two stock-by-stock portfolio reviews) provide you with recommendations for long energy investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.