A Deep Dive Into The Southern Company's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

However, because of high levels of operational and financial leverage, I can't make it a core position of my portfolio and would sell if it approaches $60.

The stock is decently valued and poised to continue increasing this year.

Introduction

The Southern Company (SO) is currently trading at $51.96 and yields 4.77%. Based on my MAD Assessment, SO has a Dividend Strength score of 81 and a Stock Strength score of 54.

In this article, I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors in search of an extra utility position should consider investing in Southern Company.

The Southern Co. is an electricity generating company. It develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

What is the difference between dividend strength and stock strength? Stocks with high dividend strength scores are particularly suited for dividend investors. Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can expect to do well by investing in stocks which rank highly in both dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that will a) most certainly continue to pay you a decent dividend, and b) one that will likely raise its dividend regularly.

Thus it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

To assess dividend safety, I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend Potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield and historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

Southern Company has an earnings payout ratio of 110%. This makes SO's payout ratio better than only 13% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cash flow payout ratio, which gives me a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend.

SO pays 35% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 33% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cash flow for capital expenditures and paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend.

SO generates negative free cash flow, which means that the company's CAPEX needs to be financed by debt.

Based on these numbers, I believe Southern Company's payout ratio to be decent, although somewhat worrying.

On one hand, the company generates super high amounts of operating cash flow. Throughout the past five years, the dividend has never represented more than 36% of operating cash flow.

On the other hand, the company's capital intensive business means that its capital expenditure must always be financed with more debt.

Looking at earnings payout doesn't give us much insight, since depreciation alone - which is a non cash item - is worth 144% of the annual dividend. Covering the dividend doesn't seem to be the issue, but I suspect the company to have extremely high levels of debt.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Dividends $2.04 $2.12 $2.18 $2.30 $2.38 Net Income $1.87 $2.18 $2.6 $0.84 $2.17 Payout Ratio 109% 98% 83.8% 274% 110% Cash From Operations $6.92 $6.45 $6.86 $6.34 $6.77 Payout Ratio 29% 32% 31% 36% 36% Free Cash Flow $0.29 $0.25 $0.14 $-1.11 $-1.03 Payout Ratio 644% 872% 1,557%

Therefore, we want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

SO makes enough to cover its interest payments 7 times, putting it ahead of 70% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying, and somewhat a pleasant surprise given the analysis done on payout ratios.

However, the company makes enough to service its total debt payments just once. This is worse than 83% of stocks. Utilities usually have high levels of debt so this isn't surprising, but we'll have to inspect this further to make sure we're not putting your hard-earned cash in jeopardy.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like SO's dividend is somewhat safe.

Despite operating in a capital-intensive industry and having high levels of debt, the operations generate huge amount of cash flow. The company's 18 years of dividend increases make the dividend somewhat safer, since management has a strong incentive to keep paying it as long as it's possible.

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock's potential to pay us a decent dividend, which grows at a satisfying rate.

The Southern Company has a dividend yield of 4.77%, which is better than 85% of dividend stocks and well in line with its historical dividend yield. The dividend grew 3% during the last 12 months, which is in line with the company's five-year average dividend growth of 3%. A few days ago, the company announced yet another 3% increase, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.62.

During the last three years, the company's revenues have grown at a 9% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 2% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend for the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, its dividend has decent potential.

However, the dividend growth potential is low. I don't mind having slow growers in my portfolio, but I'd prefer to have them at a 5-6% dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

SO has a dividend strength score of 81/100.

Operations produce enough cash to pay the dividend, but capex requires more debt every year. The dividend yield is juicy, but somewhat hindered by the low dividend growth.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Historical data of nearly a century of stock market performance identifies four factors which dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company, which I'm considering investing in.

Value

Undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratios such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO and shareholder yield. Depending on the stock's ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

SO's value ratios are:

P/E: 23.94x

P/S: 2.27x

P/CFO: 7.67x

Dividend yield: 4.77%

Shareholder yield: 3%

According to these values, SO is more undervalued than 77% of stocks, which is satisfying.

The real high point of SO's valuation is its P/CFO. Compared to cash flow, the stock is cheap. However, all of this cash doesn't cover the company's recurring capital expenditure. Nonetheless, the company's value ratios are by no means stretched and place SO in the top 25% of undervalued stocks.

Value Score: 77/100

I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, Peter Lynch style. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

As you can see, SO is currently trading just below its historical average PE. This implies that the price is close to fair value and allows for potential upside of up to $60.

At $60, SO would yield 4.1%, which has happened multiple times these last five years. So $60 seems to be a reasonable target price.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn't the best strategy.

Southern Company trades at $51.96 and is up 10.04% these last three months, 17.29% the last six months and 14.37% the last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 81% of stocks, which is fantastic. Stocks which rank in the top 20% on momentum are the most likely to continue beating the market. The Southern Company has outperformed the S&P 500 by 600 basis points during the last 12 months.

Momentum score: 81/100

Historically, momentum has been a great indicator of future performance. If this holds here, we could see the price of SO going up and breaking new highs towards the $60 range.

Financial Strength

Companies which are financially sound don't need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cash flow in relation to their liabilities.

They tend to outperform those which are financially weak. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

SO has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.5, which is worse than 76% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 3% over the course of the last 12 months. Its operating cash flow can cover 7.9% of liabilities.

This makes SO more financially sound than only 36% of U.S.-listed stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 36/100

As suspected, SO is leveraged 3.5 to 1 which is high. Comparing with a competitor, Duke (DUK) is leveraged 2.3 to 1. The company has had to increase its liabilities yet again this year. The company's financial strength is definitely a big concern.

Earnings Quality

Here's a giveaway that you probably shouldn't invest in a stock: earnings manipulation. There are many tricks which can legally alter earnings significantly.

Companies which have high-quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high-quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

SO has a total accruals to assets ratio of -0.1, which is better than 48% of companies.

It depreciates 0.4% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 13% of stocks.

Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 25% of stocks.

This makes SO's earnings quality better than only 17% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 17/100

This is worrying despite being in line with the sector. Duke has similar asset turnover and depreciation to Capex. This can be explained by the compounding of financial leverage over the industry's inherent operational leverage.

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 54/100 which is decent.

The price led factors - value and momentum - put SO in a great place. It falls short in financial strength and earnings quality, because of the huge operational and financial leverage.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 81 and a stock strength of 54, Southern Company is a decent choice for dividend investors.

However, those who don't need extra exposure to the sector might want to refrain from buying since it isn't the most compelling investment at current prices. I believe energy stocks such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) to be better opportunities right now.

I do expect the stock to continue doing well this year and to hold up well if and when the market enters a recession. I would trade around SO if the price approaches $60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, XOM, CVX.