Why I Invested $28,000 Into 4 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks

Since inception, my portfolio has made $19,000. The yield on cost is 5.6%, long-term dividend growth expected is 7.5%, and valuation-adjusted total return potential is 11.2% to 18.5% CAGR.

I'm fully prepared to ride out a long healthcare sector bear market, knowing that what I'm buying is high quality, very undervalued, and likely to eventually turn into big winners.

I'm approaching the limits of how much healthcare I want to own, with just Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson limits still open.

Now that I've recession proofed my portfolio, I'm continuing to diversify into the best "fat pitch" blue-chip opportunities I can find.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be the portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating three-week schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings),

the model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (beating the market by 4.7% after 18 weeks), and

the model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings).

$28,000 Worth Of Buying In The Last Three Weeks

Now that I've finished recession-proofing my retirement portfolio (where I keep my entire net worth), I'm free to keep putting my high savings to work in the best "fat pitch" Buffett style investing opportunities I can find.

I do that by setting limits on my watchlists (126 blue chips and counting) and waiting for the market to decide where my money is most effectively put to work. In the last three weeks (since my last retirement portfolio update), I've made $28,000 worth of investments including:

$12,000 worth of Walgreens (WBA)

$6,000 worth of CVS Health (CVS)

$6,000 worth of UnitedHealth (UNH)

$4,000 worth of Bristol-Myers (BMY)

The reason I loaded up on so much Walgreens (now the second most undervalued dividend aristocrat in America) was that earnings miss plunge, which caused six limits to trigger. That caused me to become overweight this company, and so I didn't keep buying (two more limits based on how I double down with falling blue-chips).

CVS Health, the most undervalued blue-chip on Wall Street: I tripled my initial position in on April 2nd, when the healthcare giant crashed up to 5% in sympathy with Walgreens.

Bristol-Myers: I bought at a forward pro-forma PE (post-Celgene merger) of 6.7 initially and then again when the stock dipped to a forward PE of 6.6. On a forward PE basis, Bristol is the most undervalued blue-chip in America and potentially the best blue-chip investment of the next five years (15% to 26% CAGR total return potential over the next five years).

UnitedHealth was my most recent purchase, with my initial purchase at $225.71 (close to its 52-week low). Despite reporting great earnings (23% YOY EPS growth in Q1 2019) and raising guidance for 2019 to 14% EPS growth, the CEO's commentary on single-payer healthcare triggered a two-day healthcare route that allowed me to pick up two more limits worth (tripling my position).

I consider UnitedHealth at today's prices to be a classic Buffett-style, strong, blue-chip buy. That's because the market's fears over single payer and other forms of regulatory disruption are likely greatly overblown, which means this fast-growing, wide-moat company could deliver 13% to 20% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

Plan Going Forward

I currently have three limits worth of buying power left with that set to rise to six within the next three weeks. I currently have seven limits open (which I'll outline in a separate article) including just two healthcare stocks, Medtronic (MDT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

With healthcare now at 20% of my portfolio, I'm being extra selective about what sector limits I set, focusing on industries that I don't yet own. I have about 17% exposure to drug makers, 8% to pharmacies, and 5% to health insurance/PBM. I still don't own:

Medical distributors (like Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)),

medical device makers, and

lab diagnostics companies.

Due to the slow growth potential of medical distributors (about 3% to 5% long-term EPS growth), none of the big three industry names are offering sufficient total returns to earn a spot in my portfolio.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is about 17% undervalued right now, and the only diagnostics name on my 100% blue-chip watchlist (that's running my retirement portfolio). However, since my long-term goal is to limit sector concentration to 20% or less (I'm now at 20%), I'm being very selective and have limits out on JNJ and MDT only.

MDT's limit is the most likely to trigger (about 3% away right now), and at the first price I've set means I'd buy Medtronic between 13% and 25% undervalued (based on dividend yield theory and Morningstar's conservative DCF fair value estimate).

In the event that the healthcare meltdown continues, I may end up buying three limits worth of Medtronic (at between $80.2 and $82.2), which would make it about 2.5% of my portfolio and increase my sector concentration to 22.5%.

That's still below the 25% limit Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year) recommends for most investors.

Now I'm sure that many readers will be thinking "Are you crazy! Healthcare is dead money due to election induced headline risk!". That very well may be true and the entire sector might end up drifting lower or going nowhere for the next year or two.

But as I've always said, I'm not a market timer, no more than any value investor is. I'm only looking to buy quality companies at good to great valuations, and then collect safe and steadily rising dividends while I wait for the high probability event of valuation mean reversion (via sector rotation) to play out.

This is how I've obtained my biggest winners by "being greedy when others are fearful" by aggressively investing in:

REITs in early 2018 (the end of the two-year REIT bear market).

Midstream stocks between late 2017 and mid-2018 (the tail end of a five-year sector bear market).

Industrials in late 2018 (when recession and trade war fears caused even dividend aristocrats and kings to trade at the lowest valuations in years).

Technology in late 2018 (including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) when iPhone fears sent the stock plunging to as low as $142; it's now $204).

Financials (such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), which was already at a 52-week low even before the recession-fear-induced correction, sent it down to $360; it's now $466) in late 2018.

My approach is purely focused on two things, quality, blue-chip, dividend-growth stocks (due to dividend safety and competitive advantages) and buying sectors only when they are most hated.

It's going to take me some time to fully diversify my portfolio into all sectors, but eventually, I'll get there. During market-wide corrections, my goal is to target the most economically sensitive sectors including tech, industrial and finance.

But during regular market conditions (like today), I'm simply buying the best deals wherever they may be. Healthcare is the REIT/Midstream of the moment, and I'm confident that eventually, the best quality names in this sector will once more become Wall Street darlings.

That's because current valuations are pricing in massive disruption to healthcare business models that I (and most analysts) consider to be unlikely to actually happen. I can't tell you how long healthcare will be in the toilet, but that's why patience and good risk management (via diversification and asset allocation) are so crucial to long-term investing success.

My long-term goals are to buy undervalued blue-chips in such a way as to eventually get to the following diversification rules

5% or less in any individual company

15% or less in any industry (like tobacco or drug makers)

20% or less in any sector

Now, these are just rules of thumb that Brian Bollinger (the founder of Simply Safe Dividends and a former mutual fund manager) considers reasonable and that my Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio seems to indicate work the best for my particular strategy.

They aren't necessarily iron-clad investing rules that work for everyone but are a generally good way to limit your risks and prevent devastating permanent losses of capital in the event that unlikely worst-case scenarios (like Medicare For All becoming law) actually happen.

My Retirement Portfolio Today - 22 Holdings (including my bond ETF cash equivalent)

(Source: Morningstar) Data as of April 18th

My position/sector limits are relatively new, and so I have several legacy blue-chips that are overweight. I'm not going to sell quality companies with safe and growing dividends that I bought at great prices just to hit reasonable, but arbitrary risk management rules.

Rather I'll be holding off buying more of anything that I'm overweight (5+% of the portfolio) and dilute them down with fresh buying over the coming months and years.

The same is true of my sectors, where REITs and Energy are currently slightly overweight.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point.

Fortunately, thanks to my de-risking, I have near total confidence in the safety of my income stream, even during a recession.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. I'm now mostly focused on large-cap blue chips, but have a nice amount of foreign exposure (mostly Canada where companies tend to follow the US style of steady dividend growth over time).

I'm also slightly invested in bonds via the Pimco Enhanced Short-maturity Active ETF (MINT). This is a cash-equivalent that pays a 2.6% monthly net yield and trades flat as a pancake as you would expect from a cash equivalent. It's where I put my cash savings into each Friday while I wait for my limits to trigger.

(Source: Morningstar)

De-risking has put me in a more defensive portfolio focused on hard assets (with recession-resistant cash flow) and high-yield stocks (which will hold up relatively well in a bear market where interest rates fall significantly). Eventually, my exposure will become smoothed out as I collect more undervalued blue chips in various stock types and sectors.

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 24%, thanks to selling 80% of my small cap MLPs as part of my deleveraging effort.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It's going to take me six to 12 months before I get Energy and REITs down to under 20% and open up those sectors to more potential buying. Healthcare, being the most hated sector at the moment, has quickly risen up to my sector cap and might go a bit over if my MDT and JNJ limits trigger.

(Source: Morningstar)

I'm very pleased with the quality of my companies as seen by the very high ROA and ROE (proxies for good management). The relatively slow forward earnings (and thus dividend) growth rate is due to the heavy healthcare buying in recent weeks. However, note that the weighted forward PE is 19% below that of the S&P 500 and just 13.9.

That's about where the market bottomed on December 24th and indicates my portfolio is a collection of high-quality coiled springs ready to pop.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

What I own now would have resulted in steady dividend growth, even during the Financial Crisis. And the growth rate, over short-, medium- and long-term time frames is excellent. Even if I only manage 7.5% long-term dividend growth, when combined with my high yield on cost (5.6%) and low valuations, I expect to enjoy very strong total returns of about 14.5%.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) (Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

If I could maintain 14% dividend growth for decades, my portfolio would become a cash-minting machine and allow me to retire on dividends alone.

But even at 7.5% projected dividend growth, that still surpasses the S&P 500's (which yields 1.8%) 20-year median annual dividend growth rate of 6.5%. What's more, even if I didn't invest another penny into this portfolio, within 20 years, I'd be getting about $55,000 in annual dividends. That's roughly double the median income in the US and enough to comfortably retire on.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Thus I should enjoy significant market outperformance eventually because, since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

With 5.6% of my invested capital being paid back in safe and rapidly growing dividends, I'm not worried about poor, long-term investing returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Size: $255,200

Equity: $255,200

Margin Buying Power: $1.421 million

Margin Used: $0

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 0%

Yield: 5.2%

Yield On Cost: 5.6%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 6.2% CAGR (vs. 5.4% three weeks ago)

Cumulative Dividends Received: $22,246

Cumulative Margin Interest Costs: $3,102

Cumulative Net Dividends: $19,144

Total Portfolio Gains (inclusive of commissions and margin interest cost): $19,059

Annual Dividends: $13,172

Monthly Average Dividends: $1,098

Daily Average Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $36.09

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.99 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.5%

Projected Annual Total Return (No Valuation Change): 12.5%

Morningstar's Estimated Weighted Portfolio Valuation: 12% undervalued

Projected Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 14% to 15.4%

Margin of Error Adjusted Long-Term Total Return Expected: 11.2% to 18.5%

Worst-Performing Positions

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Most of my losers include my healthcare companies which continue to suffer through a bear market. I expect them to eventually become big winners because all are quality companies that I bought at great prices.

Best-Performing Positions

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

For everyone who doubts contrarian value investing take a look at my biggest winners. Each was bought during sector/market bear markets when investor sentiment was at multi-year lows.

There are always risks with any investment, but the key to good value investing is knowing when future growth expectations are so low that there is a high margin of safety. Then by merely clearing a very low growth hurdle, companies can rocket higher rapidly becoming Wall Street darlings once more.

A.O. Smith (AOS) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) are perfect examples of this. When I recommended them as contrarian trade war investments, many readers said that they preferred to wait for the smoke to clear on recession/trade war risk. Well, that's now happened, and I've earned nearly 30% total returns (inclusive of dividends) in just six months.

The same is true for Texas Instruments (TXN) and Apple (AAPL), which I bought less than six months ago, and have given me about 20% total returns after Wall Street realized it was wrong to beat these blue-chips down so much. As Buffett famously said:

The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

I don't care about being right in the short-term, only in the long-term. I've developed a great deal of patience to wait out the market's hatred of blue chips I own. That's easier to do when you're getting $1,100 in monthly dividends that are growing at a rapid rate.

Bottom Line: Quality First, Valuation Second, And Discipline And Patience Always

As I've shifted my retirement portfolio to an ever greater focus on undervalued blue chips, my returns have steadily improved. Even after a horrific few weeks for healthcare, my third largest sector, my annualized total returns have actually risen by 0.8%.

This gives me confidence that now that my earlier mistakes are behind me, and my blue-chip portfolio is generating a fast-growing river of cash, that my long-term returns will continue to steadily improve.

Thanks to my costly mistakes with leverage, poor risk management, and high-risk stocks, my portfolio's total gains amount to a very modest $19,100 thus far. But I consider the portfolio a business, one that I've been improving its operations steadily since I began 19 months ago.

Under the Kevin O'Leary principle that "if you're not making money after three years, it's a hobby, not a business," I'm actually pleased to be sitting on a mountain of gains, even if it's currently 100% from dividends.

This highlights two important investing principles. First, improving your returns over time is achievable if you're willing to learn the right lessons from earlier mistakes. And as importantly, a well-built, high-yield portfolio can overcome a lot of mistakes through safe and fast-growing dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, SKT, MINT, BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.