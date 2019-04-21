PRA Health Sciences: Best Buy Now In Medical Services Stocks

All based on how the MMs are now risking – and protecting – their own firm capital, and on how right they have been in doing that in the past 5 years.

Not only for PRAH, but for the other major services competing in the industry’s varied activities – typically outside of the now politically-blighted big-pharma stocks.

They know who owns, who wants to add, who may want to lighten up in PRA Health Sciences (PRAH), and what prices may be paid in the next few months.

Comparisons here are not on medical technology or competitive skills

It’s all about how intensive the price bidding may get for the specific stocks.

That competition among investment fund portfolio managers is perceived and reported on 24 x 7 by the 100,000+ world-wide employee information-gatherers and evaluators of the MM community. Price expectations are in constant flux, and are what makes investment portfolios grow – or suffer – both for the big institutions and for the individual investor.

The expectations all have both fundamentals and emotions behind them. There are details more convoluted than can be dealt with practically here. But the basics of putting money to work, exposed to risks, has simple and measurable meanings. They are reflected in the way the MM pros protect their firm’s capital.

We watch carefully how they operate, we have done it for decades, and we have the records of when and where they do well, where they haven’t, and where they learned things. Their price expectations signal opportunities – and risks – that make very important changes in portfolio values. Price changes are the way the investing score is kept.

Price changes from which your portfolio can benefit.

Comparing alternative investment selections

Today’s prospects for evaluation are the stocks of leading companies providing services for medical organizations. Many of them are compared in Figure 1, showing the basic trade-offs for each stock between forecast price rewards currently being expected and possible price change risks which may be encountered.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved to be seen in this article.)

This map of the numbered intersections (horizontally between the red scale risks of price drawdowns and vertical measues from the green scale of reward expectations) which identify the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Locations down and to the right are good; any above the dotted diagonal line are issues with more risk in prospect than gain.

The positions of Humana (HUM) at [20] and United Health Group (UNH) at [19] argue for their preference as portfolio buy candidates in putting reinvestment-available cash to work. But there are additional considerations which raise questions as to the reliability or severity of the expectations. Still, Figure 1 is helpful for general perspectives. It deters us from chasing after the higher-return potentials of DVA at [9], BKD at [10], MOH at [17] or THC at [22].

A deeper analysis of how the strong trade-off expectations at [19] and [20] compare with what has happened to these stocks’ prices after similar forecasts in the past can be helpful in evaluating what may be coming in the weeks and months ahead. Several of the alternative stock candidates are also detailed for comparison in Figure 2.

Figure 2

(source: blockdesk.com)

While past market actions are never any guarantee of the future, when substantial numbers of similar forecasts lead to prevalent price outcomes it logically suggests that the odds may be in a desirable direction. The key to using that approach for stock investment selections is that the measures involved must be comparable.

First, the forecasts of likely coming price possibilities need to have common derivation, and second, the measures of events subsequent to the similar forecasts need to be scored under observation of common portfolio management discipline.

Where the price forecasts come from

The columns [B] and [C] of Figure 2 are forecasts of price ranges within which Market-Makers are behaving, in their own professional interests, as though they clearly believe the prices might occur. All of the specifics of influence for each stock are wrapped up in the range of prices between [B] and [C].

MMs are often called on to put their firm’s own capital at risk to temporarily balance at one price the demands of buyers and sellers when large trades are proposed as a single block. The MMs will do so if a hedging deal can be arranged to protect against damaging market price movements while they temporarily have a position creating the market liquidity, either long or short, for this trade.

The markets for derivatives – futures, options, swaps, and other exotics – involve legal contracts with limited lives, based on specific prices for the underlying (typically equity) subject security. That creates structure leverages on the derivative contracts’ prices making them economically effective risk-transfer devices.

The prices paid and the proportions of specific contracts involved tell just how far both the buyers and sellers of such price-change “hedge” deals believe the underlier stock’s price is worth protecting against. Hence columns [B] and [C].

This all comes about because buy-side (of the “street”) investment organizations with $ Billion portfolios need to reposition holdings in multi-million-dollar trades well beyond the capacity of the “regular-way” automated exchange markets. They know the MMs know where (on the buy-side) other big-money players may be found to take the “other side of the trade” to make their desired trade happen.

But usually the MM’s block trade desk finds inadequate “other side” to balance their big-$ client’s trade order. Then they may “position” or “principal” the balance to “fill” the client’s trade order. But they will do that only when their risk is hedged. We’re told that happens in about 95% of all volume “block trades”.

Everyone involved is a player intending to make money. The big-$ client sees a capital-gain (or loss-avoidance) opportunity, making a trade worth a LOT of $. The MM is quoting a “spread” between the price the “other side of the trade” gets and what the client pays. The sellers of the hedge price-insurance (typically proprietary trade desks at other MMs) quote a deal priced and structured to protect the MM buyer, but giving themselves a profit and potential coming-event gain opportunities.

But if the cost of that “market-liquidity” insurance cuts too deeply into the price the MM has to quote to its client, the trade order may get killed rather than filled. So there is implicit agreement between all three interests as to the reasonableness of the coming-price expectations for the subject stock.

The price-range forecasts are the necessary start to the comparisons between alternatives leading to an investment selection for your completely separate investment portfolio.

How have such forecasts worked out?

The forecast range exists in relation to a current market quote for the stock. Usually that quote is within the range, implying proportionality between upside and downside price change prospects. The Range Index [RI] tells what percent of the range is below the market quote at the time of the forecast. We can evaluate how well prior forecasts of similar RIs have performed by observing the stock’s price behavior only subsequent to incidents of that RI sample.

Columns [L] and [M] tell how much information there is to work from in each stock’s current-day situation. And a decision ought to be made today or tomorrow, from current forecast outlooks.

There are 1,261 market days in 5 years normally. A sample from less than 3 years, or 756 market days might occur during a period of market abnormality (i.e. late 2008, early 2009) which could make a poor comparison with longer periods. Likewise samples of less than 15 market days could easily occur all in an abnormal (for the stock) period of as little as 3 weeks. We prefer to see comparisons between samples of 20 or more from periods of at least 750 market days of history.

So in Figure 2, for PRAH there were 63 prior forecasts with today’s RI of 15, out of a total history of 1102 (about 4 ½ years) market days. Today’s forecast implies an upside price move [E] of +13.2% from $94.47 to $106.98. Well, what happened in those 63 prior instances?

It turns out that 60 out of the 63 either reached their forecast upside limits and were closed out at good profits or after 3 months (63 market days) were priced above the next-day-after-forecast entry price to provide some profit if closed out.

Remember, above we noted that keeping score on what happens to stock prices needs a common discipline to evaluate the differing price performances of the alternatives from which investment selections will be made. Our standard is clear-cut and simple:

Any stock position reaching its upside forecast limit is closed out on the day of that event. No stock positions will be held beyond 63 market days, so all instances of the sample failing to reach the upside limit will be closed out at that time horizon, measured from the date of the forecast. The time-outs will be either gains or losses; in PRAH only 3 were losses. The other 95% of the sample [H] were Winners (profitable). Including the 3 losers, the average net gain for all 63 was +11.9% [ I ].

So with a current forecast of an upside price gain of +13%, even after taking 3 losses, the sample’s profit realization was 12%. Not bad, its achievement credibility was 0.90, [N] or 90% of the current forecast.

And the average holding periods of those 63 priors was only 40 days [J] because many of them reached their forecast’s upper limit before the 3-month time limit was reached. That +11.9% gain in 40 days is an annual profit rate [CAGR] of +102% [K]. If maintained during a year, it would double your invested capital.

To reflect on how important is the RATE of gain, in Figure 2 skip down to the first blue row of results for the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY). Its column [J] shows that the 309 market days when this day’s RI of 45 [G] was forecast, the average holding period was 60 days – out of 63! Its average upside forecast [E] at 6.8% was only half of PRAH’s, but its CAGR of +9% was less than one tenth of PRAH. SPY took half again as long to make its gains of 2% [ I ], which were one-sixth of PRAH.

Choosing between stock investments

Why should PRAH be favored as a wealth-building investment selection over a huge Dow-Jones component like UNH with 60,000 interested SA investment prospects or a well-recognized corporation six times the market capitalization of PRAH and seven times as many interested SA readers? Much of the answer lies in being able to deliver on an implied forecast.

Start with column [N]: PRAH at today’s RI forecast Upside [E] and Realized Payoff [ I ], produces a credibility ratio of .90. Which quickly trumps lesser ratios of .53 and .41. Added to that are the lower payoffs of 8.6% and 5.8% which produce CAGRs [K] of 65% and 35% instead of PRAH’s 102%.

The perspective of PRAH’s past prices

A visual comparison of current PRAH outlook with the path of recent-year forecasts suggests that this may be becoming a timely opportunity for a near-term recovery, as well as a favorable preference over the valuations of its industry competitors.

Please see Figure 3 for the once a week extracts of daily forecasts during the past two years.

Figure 3

Note the current position of the Range Index of 15, relative to its past 4+ year daily forecasts. This is consistent with its history of 95 / 100 Win Odds in short-term performance. The current low RI in this pictured array of RIs provides encouragement of likely higher prices and higher RIs.

Conclusion

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) appears to be an attractive and timely wealth-building equity investment now, under near-term holding expectations.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRAH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.