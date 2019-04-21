Diamonds, Spiders And QQQ ETFs Set 2019 Highs And QQQs Set A Fresh All-Time Intraday High

The Transports ETF is above its annual pivot at $196.35, with a new 2019 high at $198.65 on April 18, but well below its all-time intraday high at $209.43 set on Sept. 14.

Today I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.

Here's Today's Scorecard

Please ignore any media outlets that tout new all-time closing highs! This is totally misleading and an outdated analysis since the early 1980s.

A warning continues to brew in the weekly charts for Diamonds, Spiders and QQQs as their 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings are above 90.00, which I describe as an "inflating parabolic bubble." Transports and Russell 2000 are overbought with readings above 80.00.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an "inflating parabolic bubble" as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being "too cheap to ignore."

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF is in bull market territory 22.4% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is 1.4% below its all-time intraday high of $269.28 set on Oct. 3. The all-time closing high is $267.67 also set on Oct. 3. The 2019 high is $265.93 set on April 18. Remember that Dec. 26 low was a positive "key reversal" day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is above 90.00 at 92.23 as an "inflating parabolic bubble." My weekly, annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are $261.36, $257.94, $255.08 and $243.47, respectively, with a quarterly risky level at $279.04, which would be a new high.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF is in bull market territory 24.1% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and is 1.3% below its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 20. The all-time closing high was set the same day at $293.58. The 2019 high is $291.42 set on April 17. Remember that Dec. 26 was a "key reversal" day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is above 90.00 at 94.52 as an "inflating parabolic bubble." My annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are $285.86, $272.17 and $266.14, respectively, with a weekly pivot at $288.99 and quarterly risky level at $297.56, which would be a new high.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The QQQs ETF is in bull market territory 30.6% above its 2018 low of $143.46 on Dec. 24. QQQ is just 0.3% below its all-time intraday high of $187.93 set on April 17, which is obviously the 2019 high. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is above 90.00 at 94.54 as an "inflating parabolic bubble." My monthly, annual and semiannual value levels are $171.67, $169.27 and $167.53, respectively, with a weekly pivot at $188.64 and quarterly risky level at $194.29, which would be a new high.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT is 27.3% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is 5.7% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14. The closing high was $208.48 set the same day. The 2019 high is $198.65 set on April 18. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 87.62 last week. My monthly and semiannual value levels are $177.59 and $159.63 respectively, with my annual pivot at $196.35 and quarterly risky level at $204.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM is 23.7% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is in correction territory 10.2% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. The all-time closing high is $173.02 set the same day. The 2019 high is $159.50 set on Feb. 25. This ETF is below its 200-day simple moving average at $156.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 80.88 last week. My semiannual and monthly value levels are $149.77 and $143.05 respectively, with my annual pivot at $157.49 and my quarterly risky level at $166.03.

