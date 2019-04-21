Bonds, Utilities Remain Range-Bound As Junk Bonds Follow Stocks

The High Yield Bond ETF remains above its “reversion to the mean” at $35.97, but it’s an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

The Utilities Sector ETF is below its monthly and annual pivots at $57.53 and $58.98, respectively.

The Treasury Bond ETF remains above value levels at $121.09 and $121.37 and below its quarterly risky level at $126.41.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond traded above 3.00% on April 17, and then dipped to 2.950% on April 18. The 2019 low yield is 2.791% set on March 28. The 200-day simple moving average remains at 3.101%. Semiannual and monthly value levels are 3.052% and 3.062%, respectively, with a quarterly pivot at 2.813%.

The utilities stock ETF offers a dividend yield of 3% back at the threshold investors should consider. The 2019 "Dogs of the Dow" remain an alternative.

The junk bond ETF is following stocks higher, but beware CEOs of major banks view the huge supply of corporate bonds a risk to be concerned about.

Here are daily or weekly charts for these ETFs

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Treasury Bond ETF ($122.90 on April 18) is up just 1.1% so far in 2019 and set its 2019 high of $126.69 on March 28. This ETF is up 9.8% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF just above its five-week modified moving average of $122.86 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $123.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 67.65, down from 73.15 on April 12.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual and monthly value levels at $121.37 and $121.09, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to its quarterly risky level is $126.41.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Utility Stock ETF ($57.29 on April 18) is up 8.3% so far in 2019 and is 12.8% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $57.42 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $50.38. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic slipped to 86.70 last week, down 89.21 on April 12, and down from 90.39 on April 5, still above the overbought threshold of 80.00, but now below 90.00, as the utilities ETF is no longer an "inflating parabolic bubble."

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $50.38 and reduce holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $58.98. This was doable during the week of March 29. I show monthly and quarterly pivots in between at $57.53 and $55.82, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Junk Bond ETF ($36.14 on April 18) is up 7.6% so far in 2019 and is 9.8% above its Dec. 26 low of $32.92. JNK has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $35.81 and now above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $35.96. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 96.42 last week, up from 96.15 on April 12 and up from 94.79 on April 5, maintaining the status of an "inflating parabolic bubble" with a reading above 90.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its quarterly, monthly, annual and semiannual value levels of $35.10, $34.84, $34.20 and $32.74, respectively, and reduce holdings because of the parabolic bubble formation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.