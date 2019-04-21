Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - Can It Keep Cracking At It?

However, revenue growth per comparable location is lacking as most growth comes from new locations. A new menu promotion and a media campaign failed to deliver the expected results.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is a company which operates a restaurant under the same name and a retail store. At the restaurant, they serve country food such as meatloaf and homemade chicken n’ dumplings as well as their signature biscuits using an old family recipe.

Investment Thesis - Focus on customer traffic growth

I believe that CBRL will have challenges in 2019 to keep customer traffic and spending at least at an equal level compared to 2018. Three years ago they initiated a new menu, the Campfire menu together with a relevant marketing campaign. In the annual report of 2018, they mentioned that it did not deliver the expected benefits.

For the coming year and beyond, I believe that it is key for CBRL that they improve their menu and marketing campaigns. Personally, I believe that fried food is getting out-of-grace with the younger people and that this will be a significant risk to CBRL. Perhaps they need to look at more healthier menu offerings, as in recent years healthy lifestyle trends are gaining more popularity.

From a financial perspective, CBRL's earnings per share have increased by a CAGR of 10.75%, from $4.34 in 2012 to $8.87 in 2018. Yet, in 2012, the average yearly revenue per location was $3,375k, whilst in 2018, the average yearly revenue per location was $3,622k, which is a CAGR of just above 1% yearly.

It is worth noting that they managed to increase the store operating margin from 7.4% to 9.5% in 2018.

2012 2018 CAGR EPS ($) 4.34 8.87 10.75% Revenue (k$) 2,580,195 3,030,445 2.32% Store Operating Margin 7.4% 9.5% 4%

Source: Self-made table based on the annual report of 2012 and 2018, and earnings call Q4 2018.

Personally, I believe that the biggest opportunity ahead for CBRL is the off-premise program. Offering catering, special occasion events, and at-home deliveries. In the Q2 earnings call, they mentioned that as a percent of sales, off-premise increased approximately 200 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. They expect for the remainder of the year that the off-premise services will keep growing with 100 basis points per quarter.

Customer Traffic -The challenge ahead

Recently, CBRL saw a decline in customer satisfaction metrics, paired with a new marketing campaign and changes to certain menus, led to a decrease in customer traffic to CBRL restaurants. This trend of declining customer traffic continued into the first quarter of 2019 and only saw a slight uptick in traffic in Q2 of 2019.

Source: CBRL annual report 2018, Q1 and Q2 2019 quarterly reports

I believe that they will have a hard time to keep customer traffic at their restaurant at the same level, let alone increasing customer traffic in the years ahead.

If we look at some food/restaurant trends expectations for 2019, we can see that plant-based proteins are more popular then ever. According to Michelin and foodandwine.com, you will quickly see that many of the new trends for 2019 are based on healthy food. It is worth noting that eating-in is also gaining more popularity.

Valuation - P/E ratio at its lowest in 7 years

At current share price ($155) and last year's earnings per share ($8,87), CBRL is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 17,47. At its lowest in 7 years, and in the past 7 years, the average P/E ratio was 22.4.

Source: Self-Made table based on 2018 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Since it is trading at its lowest P/E ratio in 7 years, one could consider this stock. However, personally, I believe that with the risks of dwindling customer traffic, the stock is currently fairly priced.

If we compare CBRL to some of its competitors, we can see that CBRL has one of the lowest P/E ratios available.

Source: Ycharts

Dividend - CBRL has paid a good amount of dividend

CBRL's main priority for capital allocation is reinvesting it in the company; second priority is to maintain a competitive and sustainable regular dividend; third is share repurchases; and fourth is a special dividend.

If we look a dividend growth, it grew at a CAGR of 19.65% during the past 7 years. Which is quite amazing considering that this is based on the regular dividend only.

Besides the regular dividend, CBRL paid out a special dividend from 2015 till 2018.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Special dividend $3.0 $3.25 $3.50 $3.75

Source: Self-made table based on company data

However, I expect no special dividends in the near future. As according to their latest earnings call, special dividends will have lower priority than share repurchases.

Metric: Value: Policy Sustainable regular dividend Regul Dividend CAGR (7 years) 19.65% Pay-out Ratio 56.37% Current yield 3.22%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

Conclusion - Fairly priced considering the risks

With a decrease in customer traffic and the trend of more healthy food, I expect that CBRL will have the challenge to maintain attracting customers to its restaurants. However, I do believe that off-premises services offered by CBRL will continue to grow and provide a significant opportunity for CBRL.

Also taking into account that CBRL is currently trading the lowest P/E ratio in 7 years and has one of the lowest P/E ratios compared to some of its competitors, I believe that at current price levels, CBRL is fairly priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.