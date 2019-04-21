Exxon Mobil Could Be A Big Winner In 2019

Exxon Mobil (XOM) makes a compelling value proposition for income investors that seek access to a stream of growing dividend income and that want to maintain a shot at capital growth in a rising oil environment. Exxon Mobil recently reported a major new discovery in Guyana that improves the company's value proposition. Further, Exxon Mobil's shares are sensibly valued and offer investors a 4.0 percent entry yield.

Exxon Mobil - A Bet On Rising Oil Prices

Crude oil prices reached a five-month high at the beginning of April, supported by strong fundamentals in the energy industry and a U.S. economy that is robustly plowing ahead.

The reversal in crude oil prices in 2019 comes after a steep drop in energy prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 when fears over an economic slowdown and peak uncertainty with respect to a trade agreement between the United States and China weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The price recovery is significant, and should have a positive effect on Exxon Mobil's earnings and free cash flow in the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil's free cash flow has rebounded in lockstep with growing price realizations in the last four years. Exxon Mobil's free cash flow dropped off precipitously in 2015 when energy prices collapsed, but it has recovered gradually ever since. Source: Achilles Research

Exxon Mobil retains considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. In fact, Exxon Mobil is a directional bet on higher market prices for oil (and gas): The higher price realizations climb, the bigger the earnings and free cash flow impact for the energy company.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

New Discovery

Exxon Mobil said last week that it made a new discovery off Guyana. The update follows a previous update about additional recoveries that boost Exxon Mobil's recoverable resource base and associated earnings power. As per the press release:

IRVING, Texas – Exxon Mobil said today it made a new oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Yellowtail-1 well, marking the 13th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of approximately 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block. Yellowtail-1 is the fifth discovery in the Turbot area, which Exxon Mobil expects to become a major development hub. The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). Exxon Mobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 percent interest.

New discoveries obviously benefit Exxon Mobil and its shareholders: Additional recoverable resources increase Exxon Mobil's earnings and free cash flow potential once the company can tap those resources.

A Superb Dividend Play

Exxon Mobil is a high-quality income play for DGI investors in particular because the energy company has grown its payout during both good and bad times. Exxon Mobil raised its payout throughout the last energy bear market, which is a signature feature of a high-quality dividend vehicle.

Here's Exxon Mobil's 10-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Attractive Valuation

Exxon Mobil is sensibly valued given the strength of the investment proposition. Investors today pay just ~14.3x next year's estimated profits for Exxon Mobil's super-safe 4.0 percent dividend yield. The company's forward earnings multiple is about in line with the earnings multiples of other large U.S. energy companies.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Exxon Mobil raised its dividend payout during one of the worst energy market downturns in recent memory (2014-2016) which considerably improves XOM's value proposition as an income vehicle. Nonetheless, a decrease in price realizations would probably seriously limit Exxon Mobil's free cash flow upside and could be a catalyst for a lower earnings multiple. While I don't see the dividend at risk, investors surely deal with valuation risk here.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil makes a compelling value proposition despite market risk factors. Nonetheless, I can see XOM as a major winner in 2019, as long as oil prices hold up. The energy company just announced another major discovery in Guyana which points to additional production, earnings, and cash flow upside. In addition, oil prices have bounced back hard in 2019 and recently hit a 5-month high, which should show in Exxon Mobil's upcoming earnings release. Shares are still moderately valued considering XOM's FCF upside potential in a rising oil environment, and the dividend is about as safe as it gets. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.