CleanSpark's Business Is Compelling, But Its Price Tag Makes It Uninvestable

In my view, CLSK can be a compelling addition to some investment portfolios, but at a much lower price.

I believe that CLSK's financials don't justify the current $140 million price tag. I think that CLSK is at best worth $1.39 per share.

95% of the company's assets are intangible in the form of software or goodwill. In my view, this inflates the company's "real" book value.

CLSK's costs and expenses vastly exceeded its revenues. This makes it structurally unprofitable. Furthermore, profitability is probably only possible at a much bigger scale.

CleanSpark runs a small operation in a potentially huge market. However, so far, it's been challenging to differentiate its services and build a business moat.

CleanSpark (OTCQB:CLSK) is essentially a small consulting firm that provides energy efficiency solutions, mainly through its proprietary software. This market is potentially huge which could prove extremely profitable for investors. However, in reality, it's challenging to offer differentiated services and achieve sustainable competitive advantages. This is why CLSK's market is highly fragmented and competitive. Furthermore, CleanSpark's financials reflect a structurally unprofitable company with revenues below $1 million. In my view, these factors make CLSK massively overvalued at $140 million.

Source: CleanSpark. The company aims to lead a "global energy revolution."

Business overview

CleanSpark can provide microgrid solutions to a wide range of clients: military, commercial and residential, to name a few. Microgrid solutions are mostly turn-key implementation or microgrid design and engineering. CLSK also offers supporting services like consulting for project development or solar installations.

CLSK has two sides as an investment. On the one hand, its revenues are growing steadily and at a high pace. Also, CLSK recently disclosed in its last 8-K that it has new exciting contracts coming in the pipeline. Plus, the stock was included in an index which can benefit its trading volume and notoriety among investors. Management even disclosed that it’s seeking to up-list CLSK to a national exchange. All of these developments bode well for shareholders.

Source: CLSK’s March 2019 8-K filing. Shareholders can potentially benefit from being included in indexes and up-listing because it boosts awareness and liquidity for the stock.

Structurally unprofitable

However, on the other hand, not everything is okay. CleanSpark has been operating at substantial losses for many years now. CLSK's operational costs make it structurally unprofitable. For the past few years, its gross margins have been roughly 30%, which is reasonable. However, once you factor in operational expenses, then the company sinks deep into the red.

For context, SG&A expenses almost totaled $4 million for the trailing 12 months and R&D expenses were roughly $1.4 million. Lastly, depreciation expenses were $796 thousand, which is ridiculous because its TTM revenues are also about the same at $823 thousand. This is unheard of since depreciation expenses alone completely offset the company’s total revenues. Once you take all of these factors into account, it becomes evident that the company is massively unprofitable at an operational level.

Source: CLSK’s 2018 annual report. CleanSpark's necessary expenses to market its currently available services are more than five times bigger than its current yearly revenues.

Furthermore, the company also registered a derivative liability loss. This damage was a massive $38.9 million hit to the company's results in 2018. This was due to the recognition and settlement of some derivative liabilities. As of today, these liabilities are now extinguished. Still, going forward, CLSK will remain unprofitable even without this one-time loss.

You see, CLSK has about $5 million in expenses that are directly linked to operating the business. These are professional payroll fees for product development, plus R&D and SG&A expenses. Unfortunately, these expenses are about ten times bigger than 2018 revenues ($578 thousand). Thus, CLSK still has no clear path to profitability.

Assets and business outlook

It’s worth noting that CLSK’s revenues keep increasing despite all of this. I think that it’s reasonable to expect 100%+ growth this year. CLSK's last 8-K filing showed that they've booked (or are close to) significant contracts that can quickly grow last year's revenues. Still, this isn’t impressive because doubling tiny revenues isn’t very difficult. Nevertheless, it shows that management is making the right moves to expand its business. Still, even after doubling revenues, they’re still going to be minuscule for a $140 million publicly traded company.

Source: CLSK’s slides. Software is at the heart of CLSK’s value.

As for CLSK's assets, they’re split in three: 1) Software, 2) Intangible assets and 3) Goodwill. Together, these assets represent approximately 95% of CLSK's total assets. None of these are physical like property, plant, and equipment. They’re registered at estimates of fair value or at cost.

For example, CLSK’s software is valued at cost. This means that the company says its software is worth $8.7 million because it’s what it cost CLSK to develop it. This type of valuation can be misleading because in a case of liquidation, it’s unlikely investors will be able to get that $8.7 million back. Moreover, intangible assets and goodwill are things like websites, patents or premium paid over assets purchased. These types of assets are subject to potential write-downs under certain conditions. This exposes investors to additional "one-time" expenses.

Source: CLSK’s 2018 annual report. 95% of total assets are tough to liquidate at book value. In my view, this inflates CLSK's "realistic" book value.

To be fair, I believe CLSK’s mVSO and MPulse software is definitely valuable for clients. The market for efficient energy solutions seems to be growing as governments pass more and more "green incentives." Also, this is a good area for businesses to cut unnecessary costs. Plus, saving energy or "going green" is environmentally friendly and can even save taxes or generate tax credits.

Source: CLSK’s February 10-Q. The company still runs a small operation and is highly concentrated on a few clients and suppliers. This limits its negotiating power and can potentially put pressure on margins.

CLSK’s main challenge is to market and communicate its services in a profitable way. Lately, CLSK has been focusing on closing deals with different clients from different sectors. CLSK’s last 8-K shows that they’re having some success in that area, which should benefit shareholders in the near term. As a whole, I believe CleanSpark’s revenues should continue growing if they keep doing what they’ve been doing so far.

However, it's difficult to ignore that the majority of the company's book value is probably significantly overstated. This type of "optimistic" accounting is perfectly legal, but for investors can be a little misleading. After all, CLSK trades at a whopping $140 million market cap while its "tangible" assets plus revenues are less than $2 million put together. Thus, in my view, CLSK should trade at a discount and not a premium.

As the world is transcending toward clean energy, it is becoming increasingly clear that efficiency can make the transition faster, cheaper, and beneficial across all the sectors. (…) Globally, around two-thirds of the economic potential associated with energy saving remains untapped. Around 70% of the energy use in the world is utilized without any energy efficiency and performance measures. For instance, nearly two-thirds of the energy consumed from buildings across the world has no standards or code applied to it. (…) – Source: Transparency Market Research.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that CLSK's market is potentially huge. There are many inefficiencies in energy grids worldwide. I believe the "going green" trend will continue to drive new business as well. The problem is that this market is probably highly fragmented with countless smaller players (small business or one man consulting firms). Moreover, it's challenging to differentiate this type of services, which makes building competitive advantages extremely difficult for CLSK.

Valuation

CleanSpark is currently priced at a $140 million market cap. In my view, this is ridiculously overvalued. CLSK is still a long way from producing any reasonable profits that would justify this valuation. Even after achieving economies of scale, it's fair to expect 10% to 20% net margins. This would imply only $1 to $2 million in profits on $10 million of hypothetical sales (which is extremely optimistic). Even under such a rosy scenario, this would mean that CLSK would be trading at a whopping 70 to 140 PE ratio.

In my view, CLSK's valuation should incorporate the possibility of striking big contracts, but also its unprofitable reality. Let’s assume a maximum earnings power for CLSK of $1-$2 million per year. At the current market PE ratio of 20-30, this would imply a valuation of $20-$60 million, or $0.46 to $1.39 per share. Thus, the stock’s 52-week low of $1.10 would fall in the range of this "optimistic" valuation. However, in my opinion, the current price tag is unjustifiable any way you slice it.

As a last note, it's important to mention that CLSK is actively pursuing a potential up-listing of its stock. Up-listed stocks sometimes rise before or after the actual up-listing. This could provide an interesting speculative opportunity for traders. Still, over the long term, fair value and stock prices will tend to converge. In my view, CLSK’s fair value is at best $1.39 per share.

Source: CLSK’s slides. CLSK's energy solutions depend on their proprietary software. This is why mVSO and mPulse are CLSK's technological pillars.

Conclusion

CleanSpark's business is growing, and management seems to be actively pursuing new deals. It is steadily bringing new clients and expanding into new markets. However, investors can’t ignore the fact that every metric suggests that CLSK is overvalued. After all, no asset is worth an infinite price, and as investors, we need to look at the numbers.

I believe that CLSK is probably viable as an investment but at a much lower price. Right now it's still a highly speculative and overvalued stock. Until CLSK pulls back below $2 per share, I think investors should probably look elsewhere for value.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll revisit my investment stance on CLSK if/when it revisits $1.39.