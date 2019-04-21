David M. Wood Can Get Gulfport Energy Growing Again

A current investment in this company is a bet on the ability of the new CEO to run this company as a growth company.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) probably chose a losing investor strategy in the current market. The share buybacks are not popular when production is not growing. However, the new CEO and board member, David M. Wood, can turn that around. He can get the company profitably growing in the future with or without share repurchases.

CEO Background

The new CEO and President was previously president of Murphy Oil (MUR). Murphy is followed by the author as a low cost operation that drives a hard bargain. Further resume enhancement came from the time spent with First Reserve. Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), a First Reserve backed company, has come a long way from a few years back by many financial measures.

The past experiences should provide Mr. Wood with the background to put Gulfport Resources back on the growth path. That would be good news for shareholders. The current price reflects a lack of growth. Any perceived undervaluation is likely to persist until that lack of growth problem is resolved.

Sometimes, the biggest asset is not on the balance sheet because it is the management talent. That makes the choice of the new President, CEO, and board member critical to investors. Gulfport has some very good assets and banking relations that qualify as good raw material. Mr. Wood will be showing us during the next few years the quality of a finished product he can make given the current situation. We are all hoping it is a very valuable finished product.

Operations

This primarily gas producer has begun to see the importance of liquids in the production mix. Current profitability may be considered adequate. But the latest market atmosphere appears to favor concept stocks and growth stories. Therefore, the operations need to become one of those two for this stock to appreciate.

Source: Gulfport Energy Investor Presentation February, 2019.

The market capitalization shown above is fairly cheap for a company that generated more than $800 million of cash flow from operating activities as well as nearly $1 billion of EBITDA. However, fourth-quarter earnings comparisons based upon operations were not positive. Earnings for the full year actually came in slightly below the previous year.

Of the two areas shown above, it may be best to use the Utica acreage as a cash flow generator. The percentage of gas production tends to be very high in the Utica Shale. The far more valuable production of natural gas liquids and oil tends to be very low. Therefore, any lack of profitability per BOE needs to be recovered through higher volumes.

There is some hope here as some operators are moving to longer laterals and different well designs with encouraging results. Should material improvements affect the company's operations, the guided results from the proposed budget could prove conservative. Many operators have been improving well production roughly 10% per year. Should that happen during the current fiscal year, the company could report a low double-digit growth rate instead of relatively flat production even with the share buybacks.

The more promising acreage appears to be located in Oklahoma. Some of that acreage provides some very good returns at low pricing assumptions. Much of the Scoop and Stack plays are still emerging plays. Therefore, the ultimately best well designs could still be in the future. Nonetheless, the preliminary results suggest the corporate profitability future is more likely to exist in Oklahoma with the higher liquids percentage of total production.

The only other possibility for improved production would be to ship the gas to some of the more high priced markets during the winter heating season. Gas supplies run pretty tight along the East Coast from Quebec to roughly Boston. Any increase in exposure to these markets should increase corporate profitability and cash flow. Note that Pennsylvania has access to the cheap Marcellus gas and therefore really does not need gas from other states.

Finances

The company has a decent debt to EBITDA ratio of slightly more than 2. Banking relations appear to be at least normal as the company has a generous line of credit. There is enough liquidity to shop for a distressed sale or two that would "jump start" the movement towards growth.

The largest challenge by far is the need to spend about $600 million to keep production level. That only allows about $200 million looking at current pricing to payoff debt and repurchase shares of stock.

This primarily gas producer was profitable in the latest fiscal year. Not many gas companies report a profit. Therefore, this company is probably near the top 10% (if not above that) in gas industry profitability. Depreciation did take a sizable jump last year when compared to the revenue increase. That increase did help cash flow, but it decreases long-term profitability if it persists.

Note that even with the currently low price of the stock, a combination offer of stock and cash (financed by debt) may be the best way to prevent the company from becoming too leveraged from an acquisition. Financially such an offer could be both accretive to current shareholders as well as financially safer.

Outlook

The market attitude towards this stock will probably persist until evidence of solid profitable growth is in place. This market does not like non-growth stories. Therefore, the current low value stock pricing is likely to persist until management has a more attractive story to tell in the currently momentum based and concept based stock market.

This bull market is getting old. Therefore, safety is a lower consideration because losses from a market downturn are too far back in history. The latest corrections have really not washed that much gambling out of the market.

This company does have decent profitability and cash flow as well as a sizable line of credit. The low operation costs provide an excellent way to maintain that profitability at the current time. These are good solid raw materials for the new CEO to work with.

The new CEO, David M. Wood, will need to make that bright future happen. He probably needs some time to get started. But after a year, the stock track record will become his record as CEO. He clearly has the credentials to lead this company profitably into a new era. His previous time with Murphy Oil should have provided some excellent training on actually running a large company. Now investors are going to find out what this new CEO is made of.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

