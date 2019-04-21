Gulfport Energy Vs. Cabot Oil & Gas - Part II

Expect COG to deliver a very strong Q1 EPS report this coming Friday. I reiterate my BUY on the company, but reduce my PT $1 to $30 due to the weakening natural gas price outlook.

It all comes down to free cash flow generation, and on that metric, there is a clear winner: Cabot O&G.

The two companies appear to be heading in opposite directions despite the general consensus that Gulfport is significantly undervalued.

Last November, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha on Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and comparing it to Cabot Oil & Gas (COG). Several users gave me a hard time in the comments section for my preference of Cabot over Gulfport. My outlook was based on Cabot's ability to generate significantly higher levels of free cash flow going forward. But I was told that Cabot was way overvalued and that Gulfport was significantly undervalued. I disagreed on the former, but agreed on the latter. Since that time, both companies have released their Q4 and full-year 2018 results, so let's take another look at them.

The chart below compares some key metrics of Cabot and Gulfport as of year-end 2018:

2018 Full-year Cabot Oil & Gas Gulfport Energy Production 2.01 Bcfe/d 1.36 Bcfe/d % Liquids 0% 10% All-in Per Unit Cash Operating Costs $1.76/Mcfe $0.83* Average Realized Price (inc. hedges) $2.54/Mcfe $2.86/Mcfe Earnings Per Share $1.25 $2.45 Free-Cash-Flow $297 million N/A Long-term Debt $1.2 billion $2.1 billion Total Proved Reserves 11.6 Tcfe 4.7 Tcfe EBITDAX $1.3 billion $1.1 billion Net Debt/EBITDAX 1.0x 2.2x Shares Outstanding 423.4 million 175.4 million Current Market Cap $11.1 billion $1.1 billion Dividend/Yield $0.28/1.1% -

Source: COG Q4 EPS Report; Gulfport Q4 EPS report

*Note: GPOR's cash operating costs do not include DD&A, exploration, G&A, stock-based compensation, and interest expense (whereas COG's do).

At first glance, I can see why Gulfport investors are convinced GPOR is significantly undervalued as compared to COG. COG's market cap is 10x that of Gulfport, yet production is only ~50% higher than Gulfport's. Gulfport's $2.45/share in earnings per share are nearly double that of COG's - the biggest reason for that being that COG has 2.4x as many shares outstanding.

However, digging a little deeper, we see that COG has 2.5x the amount of proved reserves and that GPOR's balance sheet is more than 2x levered as compared to COG (on an EBITDAX basis). Also, COG's leasehold in the Marcellus is generally regarded as the best shale gas rock in the Lower-48.

And while COG's annual dividend of $0.28/share is not a big selling point, it beats $0.00 and enables mutual funds that require a dividend payment to include the stock in their portfolios.

It's All About Free Cash Flow

But the big difference between the two companies is when it comes to free cash flow generation. COG generated $297 million ($0.70/share) of FCF in 2018, the majority of that ($241.4 million) coming in Q4 alone. The big jump is primarily because the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline came online. The pipeline enabled Cabot to receive a higher realized price for its gas and will enable it to increase its low-cost production. Cabot also has long-term (15-20 year) utility-like supply contracts with multiple electric power generation plants and for the Dominion Cove LNG export terminal. As a result, COG's free cash flow outlook has a stability that many natural gas producers don't offer. Note these are not transportation contracts, but purchase supply agreements ("PSAs").

On the other hand, and while GPOR did not publish a free cash flow number for full-year 2018 (likely because there wasn't any...), the company's forecast (in its Q4 release) was for "in excess of $100 million" of FCF generation for full-year 2019. Note that COG generated more than 2x that amount in Q4FY18 alone and is guiding for ~$500 million in FCF (and a 20% ROCE) even at $2.50 NYMEX gas:

Source: COG Scotia Howard Weil March Presentation (available here)

Gas Prices

Meantime, the price of natural gas is plumbing near three-year lows. As I suggested in my earlier articles, investors expecting a big rally in gas prices were simply ignoring the fact that there is a huge supply base out there. And that comes not only from the Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville gas shale plays, but also in the Permian Basin (fairly close to GPOR's STACK acreage). The big increase in Permian gas production is not wanted, but is associated with all the shale oil drillers searching and producing oil. As a result, dry gas production in the Permian has more than doubled over the past two years:

Source: EIA Permian Drilling Productivity Report

That production growth, combined with a lack of pipeline exit capacity out of the Permian Basin, has led to two disastrous outcomes:

Flaring of enough natural gas to power 6 million homes Negative natural gas prices in the Permian region

That's right - some Permian producers had to pay to have their gas taken away with prices falling as low as $9/MMBtu below zero! Simply put, there is a massive glut of natural gas in the Permian region. Luckily the Permian is a long way from the Marcellus shale and Eastern Pennsylvania where Cabot operates. However, it is having a tangential effect on COG (through the NYMEX response), but likely even more so on GPOR's STACK gas production, which is geographically much closer.

Things don't look to be getting a whole lot better anytime soon. That said, note that as soon as summer weather heats up, gas-powered electrical generation demand is expected to boost the NYMEX gas price back to the ~$2.60 level:

Source: CME Futures

Share Buybacks

And note that even at the relatively low price of $2.60 NYMEX, COG is expecting to generate more than $500 million in FCF this year, or around $1.20/share. Note the dividend is currently only $0.28/share. As a result, investors should expect COG to continue to increase the dividend and buy back a significant amount of shares. In 2018, COG returned more than $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, reducing the share count by 8%.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Cabot repurchased 11.3 million shares at a weighted average share price of $22.92, resulting in full-year 2018 repurchases of approximately 38.5 million shares at a weighted average share price of $23.48 (the stock is now $26 and change). That differs from GPOR which was buying back shares as the price of the stock has continued to drop.

Summary & Conclusion

As I wrote in my recent "no moat" article, the energy sector is simply not a compelling place to invest these days and hasn't been for many years now (see Energy Company's Big Problem? There's No Moat). In that article, I explained why as opposed to the recent past when a handful of big companies controlled energy production (both oil and gas) in the new shale era, there are literally dozens and dozens of companies that are delivering significant levels of oil & gas production. As a result, energy investors need to be sure they own only the lowest cost producers that can deliver free cash flow for shareholders regardless of commodity price fluctuation. In oil, that company is ConocoPhillips (COP). In natural gas, it's Cabot Oil & Gas.

COG should deliver another excellent Q1 EPS report this coming Friday (April 26). I reiterate my BUY rating on COG, but reduce my year-end price target by $1 to $30 due to the weakening natural gas price outlook.

I'll end with a chart comparing COG with GPOR since my article last November:

Source: Yahoo Finance

