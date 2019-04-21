Which Of These 2 Blue-Chip MLPs Is A Better Buy?

MLPs remain suppressed, leaving some highly attractive buying opportunities for investors seeking a combination of growth and yield in an industry that appears to still have a lengthy growth runway ahead of it. Two of the top quality businesses in the space are Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). Though both MLPs are high quality and trade at attractive valuations, after comparing their balance sheets, asset portfolios, growth outlooks, and valuations, EPD appears to be the winner for long-term total-return focused investors.

Balance Sheet

EPD: Virtually all of its debt is fixed rate and its average maturity now stands at nearly 20 years. Its weighted average interest rate is only 4.7% and the leverage ratio has fallen tremendously over the past 2 years, from 4.4x in 2016 to a mere 3.5x at the end of 2018. The company's perceived financial strength is so great that almost half of its current debt was issued at 30 years or more. Needless to say, EPD easily warrants its sector-leading Baa1/BBB+ credit rating.

MMP: MMP also boasts an industry-leading BBB+ credit rating. It bests EPD in terms of leverage ratio by 100 basis points at a mere 2.5x, its interest coverage is nearly 7x, and its debt to equity is a mere ~1.5x. MMP also has tremendous liquidity via its $1 billion credit facility and recently issued $500 million in 30-year senior notes at a 4.85% interest rate.

Winner: Wow, this is a tough call to make. EPD's incredible average debt duration and slightly lower average interest rate would seem to give it a leg up, but MMP has a significantly lower leverage ratio, meaning that it can take on more additional leverage than EPD if it needs/wants to boost returns and/or meet obligations. As a result, I give the edge to MMP.

Portfolio

EPD: EPD has a trophy asset base which consists of nearly 50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines. It also has storage capacity of 265 million barrels. These assets collect "toll road" like fees in the sense that the company generates fees based on volumes going through its pipelines and storage terminals. As a result, Enterprise Products is only modestly affected by falling oil and gas prices.

Due to its economies of scale, strategic positioning, stable revenue stream, and barriers to entry, the company has enjoyed a strong moat around its earnings. This has driven long-term strong performance as evidenced by its unlevered return on invested capital of 12%, a very attractive figure for this industry.

MMP: The majority (nearly 60%) of MMP's income flows from its refined products pipeline network. As the longest pipeline system of refined products in the country with links to ~50% of the total U.S. refining capacity, this gives the company a strong moat to its earnings. This is because these assets are mission critical - connecting refineries to end markets where they power automobiles and trains - and well-located while possessing economies of scale in a high barrier-to-entry business.

The remainder of its income comes from crude oil storage and marine storage businesses. The crude oil business includes over 2,200 miles of pipelines which are primarily linked to long-term contracts. A major growth catalyst for this business is the surge in U.S. oil exports. The marine storage business's cash flows have been solid thanks to a consistent utilization rate above 90% based on its strategic positioning. That being said, as has been seen with other companies' marine storage businesses, the assets lack a moat due to low barriers to entry.

With an inflation-linked fee-based business model, only 10% of MMP's earnings are sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, enabling it to weather wild fluctuations in oil prices and consistently grow its distribution over time and outperform most of its peers.

Winner: Once again, this is extremely close. However, since MMP's marine storage business is more susceptible to competition and volatility in pricing power, I give EPD the edge for having a stronger moat.

Source

Growth

EPD: EPD’s recent strong growth performance is set to continue thanks to the energy production and export boom in North America and the fact that EPD is a large supply aggregator with access to domestic and international markets. EPD is ideally positioned to capitalize on this energy export boom thanks to the very strong position it has built in the natural gas liquids shipping channel, fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets, as well as its connection to every ethylene cracker on the Gulf Coast.

These factors provide it with tremendous opportunities for growth as evidenced by its $38 billion of organic growth projects and $26 billion of major acquisitions completed since IPOing and the $5.1 billion of growth capital projects currently under construction which are expected to come online over the next 2 years.

MMP: There is an abundance of opportunities across all three of MMP's business segments. As a result, management can diversify its investments while also selectively choosing the projects that offer the best risk-reward profile. The Permian Basin potentially holds a quarter of a billion barrels of recoverable remaining reserves and, since MMP's pipelines connect Permian drilling sites to Texas's export terminals, it stands to benefit immensely both from its existing infrastructure but also from opportunities to bolster its service and capacity capabilities in the region. The company was already moving to capitalize by investing in a 600 mile pipeline from the Permian to Energy Transfer's (ET) export facility in Louisiana as well as its export terminal in Houston. However, the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline is now no longer going forward as not enough shipper interest was demonstrated to warrant the project.

Despite this unfortunate turn of events, MMP is growing elsewhere. In 2019 alone, the company plans to invest over $1 billion into growth projects. MMP is currently focusing on projects that will provide EBITDA yields in the mid-teens (several hundred basis points above industry averages).

Winner: Both MLPs are able to self-fund their growth projects, enabling them to reliably project returns on invested capital as well as maintain a consistent pace of accretive growth investment regardless of public market conditions. Both also enjoy similarly abundant growth prospects. EPD is retaining more cash flow, but MMP has less leverage, therefore both should be able to invest similar relative quantities into new growth prospects. As a result, I view this as a draw.

Valuation

EPD: EPD has grown its distribution for 20 straight years and is showing no signs of stopping. It also pays out no GP IDRs with a distribution coverage of 1.6x last year, giving it plenty of retained cash flow to reinvest in growth as well as make unit repurchases if market conditions warrant it. In fact, management just announced a $2 billion buyback authorization that it plans to implement on an opportunistic basis.

While EPD's distribution yield is not cheap by recent standards, it is also important to note that the company has never been healthier or generated more cash per unit than it has now. Despite this, its unit price has remained tightly range-bound.

Data by YCharts

Trading at a near 10% DCF yield and an EV/EBITDA of 12.44 (against its five-year average of 17.19), with strong DCF/unit growth prospects from both investments and buybacks, EPD's units appear attractively valued right now.

MMP: MMP also has a stellar record of growing its distribution each year for soon to be 18 consecutive years. Since 2001, it has raised its distribution by an annual average of 12%. While such rapid growth will probably not be the norm moving forward, the ~1.2x distribution coverage and mid-single-digit expected growth rates should result in continued healthy distribution growth for many more years.

Looking at the chart below, the distribution yield has now more than doubled where it was back in 2015 and indicates that units are likely quite cheap right now.

Other indicators that the business is cheap are the facts that - despite being a top-tier blue-chip MLP with solid growth prospects - its DCF yield is 7.5% and its EV/EBITDA is a mere 10.06 (against its five-year average of 17.11).

Winner: This is a draw. While both appear quite cheap relative to their history and MMP has a slightly higher distribution yield, EPD has a significantly higher DCF yield and is going to be putting a sizable chunk of that into buybacks, which should give it an edge in total returns. At the same time, however, MMP's very low leverage means that it trades at a cheaper EV/EBITDA than EPD does and also trades at a wider discount by this metric relative to its 5-year average than EPD does.

Investor Takeaway

Both MLPs would make fine additions to a dividend growth portfolio, especially considering that they both offer tax-deferred distributions (though they do come with K-1s). Neither business has any significant weaknesses and both appear attractively priced at the moment. If you prefer a company with an extremely strong moat, buy EPD. However, if you want to invest in the highest ROIC and lowest leverage business, buy MMP. If I had to choose only one today, I would buy EPD. Not only has EPD become self-funding like MMP, but it is also buying back its own units while they are undervalued. While MMP has less leverage, EPD's is still pretty low and its debt maturity timeline of two decades makes it incredibly safe and flexible from a liquidity standpoint. EPD also has an overall stronger portfolio which should hold up better over the long term than MMP's. In the end, though, as long as you don't mind dealing with multiple K-1s, it might just be best to own both.

