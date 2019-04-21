Body And Mind Inc. Up 300% In A Month - What's Driving The Upward Move

What happens next for the company and how to play it in the short term.

Traders on both sides of the play are driving the performance of Body and Mind.

On March 15, 2019, Body and Mind Inc. (OTCPK:BMMJ) was trading at $0.58 per share, and on April 16, 2019 it closed at $2.04 per share, a gain of over 300 percent in a month. Since then it has pulled back to $1.83 per share as I write.

In this article we'll look at what drove the sudden explosion in share price and what to expect in the near term for the company, and if it can sustain its momentum.

A speculative play

It could be argued that almost every cannabis company is a speculative play, but when I talk about it here, I mean in the historical sense of the term, in that it's being moved at this time by speculators and traders taking a position based upon rumors and news.

There were several events that I believe attracted the interest of short-term players, starting with the company receiving $4 million in financing from Australis Capital Inc., which it used to take a position in Green Light District Holdings, Inc.

Green Light is important because it opens up a door for Body and Mind in the giant California cannabis market, and allows it to leverage the expertise of Green Light in retail, which it can use to boost its operations in Ohio, Nevada, and Arkansas. The company owns the popular ShowGrow dispensary brand. Body and Mind also used financing from Australis to acquire NMG Ohio LLC.

Nevada operations

While the expansion is interesting and exciting, investors should know that Body and Mind is working from a solid base in Nevada, which is among the leading 'adult use' cannabis destinations in the U.S. It is also one of the fastest-growing U.S. markets.

Body and Mind has built a solid distribution system in the state, along with relationships with dispensaries located across Nevada.

This has prepared it well for expansion to other markets.

With a presence in four states at this time, the company is increasing its potential concerning leveraging its brand to other markets. Not too long ago it was awarded a medical dispensary and cultivation license in Arkansas.

What's driving interest and the upward move?

Even though it's interesting to see what's happening with Body and Mind, it doesn't directly answer the question as to why its share price has been exploding.

I think without a doubt it's in response to the aggressive expansion strategy it has engaged in, triggered by it landing financing from Australis Capital.

At this stage, the company needs to show it can grow revenue, and it has done that through these various deals it has entered into, with other companies or licensing organizations in various states; it points to trust in the brand.

This not only bodes well for the performance of the company in the short term, but once things settle down, it could become a significant long-term player. That time isn't here yet, but it has positioned itself for a solid chance at achieving success over the long haul. All this said, don't be in doubt as to what is driving the short-term performance of the share price of Body and Mind: it's bullish speculators and traders.

As usual, they've grabbed the momentum associated with the potential the market sees with the moves Body and Mind has made, and have driven up the share price in response to the optimism surrounding the newly discovered positive outlook for the company.

While to a point, the upward move in its share price in general, is justified, it isn't something that will last, as it has already started retreating.

Conclusion

The sudden interest in Body and Mind and the accompanying run-up in its share price ended up in a request from IIROC for BMMJ management to confirm it has no knowledge of any material change that could have generated the interest and price movement of the stock.

Management stated it has no awareness of anything that could have brought about investor response at recent levels. That confirms to me it's primarily driven by speculators and traders.

That in turn suggests we're probably going to see a sharp pullback of the stock, and once it reaches a bottom, a nice bounce off it. In the short term, that's the play to watch for for a quick gain.

Body and Mind has had similar moves in the past. What has happened after a big upward move and retreat, is the company has had a prolonged period of somewhat level trading until it makes another upward jump. The difference this time, I believe, is it actually has a legitimate foundation under it at this time, which I think will mean, even if it makes a big downward move, it isn't likely to remain in that position for a long time.

In the past there has been nothing there to generate an immediate bounce; the share price has simply lingered. This time I think it's going to bounce again.

For those with a long-term interest in the company, it has taken solid strides to lay a foundation it can build upon across the U.S. I think it has significantly improved its probability of success, and those getting in at a decent price point should enjoy some decent gains in the months or years ahead.

Either way, Body and Mind is one of those cannabis companies that offer investors and traders opportunity for short- and long-term gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.