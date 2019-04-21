ULTA: Facing Competition From Trader Joe's?

Investment Thesis

Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) has delivered another quarter of growth across all categories. Due to their partnerships with e-commerce focused companies such as Morphe and Kylie Cosmetics, Ulta has managed to bring in more consumers into stores. However, in recent years companies like Trader Joe's and rival Sephora have been coming out with their own affordable high-quality beauty products that rival Ulta’s merchandise. Since December the stock has risen more than 60%, with the P/E ratio at ~32. However, the economic situation has not changed much since December with consumer debt hitting $4 trillion (an all-time high). This foreshadows lower consumer interest in the future, which could potentially hurt Ulta's bottom line.

Breakdown of Brands

Kylie Cosmetics and Morphe were some of the main drivers behind Ulta’s growth, and as management acknowledged it is mainly due to their high millennial following and e-commerce focused platforms. Mass cosmetics have also become the best-performing category with Morphe, Revolution Beauty, and e.l.f taking center stage. Other top performers include Estee Lauder, Kylie Cosmetics, Nars, and Tarte.

In terms of fragrances, KKW fragrance, YSL, Versace, and Ariana Grande fragrances were all big winners. Ulta’s program Fragrance Crush has also been a colossal success which highlights a fragrance each month. Overall, fragrances drove double-digit growth with a strong fourth quarter performance.

With skincare, Ulta has made impressive gains to expand skincare across their locations with Mario Badescu, First Aid Beauty, and Proactiv delivering solid growth. Kiehl’s is also being offered in every store with the full-line of Kiehl’s being offered in all new stores opened this year.

Lastly, haircare displayed solid growth with broad-based growth across professional hair-care brands and jumbo-sized products. With a highlight on SugarBear hair vitamins that peaked consumer interest.

In general, the way Ulta continues to improve its selection of products and keep up with trends is mind-blowing. They were one of the first stores on the clean-beauty trend and continue to make mutually beneficial partnerships with companies like Kylie Cosmetics and Morphe. Ulta’s key strategy is smart marketing with social media heavy companies such as Kylie Cosmetics and Morphe. Morphe has done mass marketing campaigns and partnerships with influencers such as Jeffree Star and James Charles who both boost more than 10 million Instagram followers. Compared to Sephora, Ulta is hugely more prominent in the social media world, which I think allows them to dominate across multiple industries.

For example, SugarBear hair vitamins was a consumer highlight and SugarBear hair is one of the most highly driven social media brands with endorsements from the KarJenners and other prominent influencers. This shows Ulta uses heavily social media influenced brands in order to drive more consumers into stores. The only issue is Ulta’s niche of being both a low-end and high-end store is being challenged by new companies.

Risk Factors

Ulta’s niche lies in the fact that it covers both low-end and high-end products. However, recently there has been steep competition since consumers have found alternate areas to get higher quality products at a lower price. Sephora recently launched its Sephora collection which features clean beauty products under $20. Trader Joe's has also gained traction recently in its skincare and wellness products and Whole Foods has garnered an extensive base with its natural beauty products. In addition, the Ordinary a skincare brand sold by Sephora offers affordable serums that deliver high-quality results. With consumers realizing they can get high-quality products at lower prices Ulta’s dominance on the lower end of the market could be coming to an end.

Numbers

Fourth quarter sales increased by 9.7%, transactions were up 7.1%, and tickets up 2.3%. SG&A was deleveraged by 90 basis points, however, operating margin rose 10 basis points. Retail comp was up 7% and total inventory grew by 10.9% with an average of 1.3% per store. In the fourth quarter, they repurchased around $600 million worth in stock at $250. In addition, around $700 million of new purchases will be made in fiscal 2019. Additionally, Ulta’s e-commerce business has increased by 25.1% on top of 50.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Ulta’s ability to deliver positive retail comps is impressive considering many other retail companies are struggling to turn positive comps on their stores. However, this is mainly due to their partnerships with e-commerce focused platforms, which drives people into stores to look at the product. The downside to this partnership is it makes Ulta increasingly dependent on e-commerce focused businesses such as Kylie Cosmetics and Morphe.

Loyalty Program

Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards Loyalty Program reached 31.8 million active members which shows a 14.4% growth rate compared to 2017. And their credit card sales reached double-digit growth penetration as well as gift card sales growing by 24% in the fourth quarter. They recently added a new benefit to the program which allows consumers to redeem points for skin, brow, makeup, and hair services. Consumer approval of the program has also skyrocketed and continues to draw people to stores. The loyalty program and credit card hold an immense amount of data and Ulta has used that to its advantage. They see what their consumer’s purchase history is as well as what they are willing to redeem their points for, and with the data, they are able to anticipate future trends.

Conclusion

Ulta has had yet another blockbuster quarter with growth in all categories. Furthermore, Ulta’s digital business has increased by 25.1% showing extensive growth. Ulta’s loyalty program has also expanded to hold over 30 million members giving Ulta access to huge amounts of big data. Furthermore, Ulta’s ability to turn positive retail comps is impressive, but it makes them more reliant on companies like Kylie Cosmetics and Morphe that drive consumers into stores. Ulta’s niche may also be challenged with more companies entering the affordable market sector. While Ulta is doing well now, consumers have started to find alternate venues for their cosmetic needs. Since December the stock has risen more than 60%, with little to no catalyst. And as the consumer debt rises, the stock is standing on precarious ground. Since consumer sentiment changes quickly it would be best to hold off on investing.

