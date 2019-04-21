Textron - Aviation Continues To Be A Solid Tailwind

When it comes to the stock price, I think we are about to see higher prices unless the economy continues its decline.

Everyone seems to be talking about Boeing (BA) even weeks after the plane crashes. Is it time to buy or is it still too risky? I like to look beyond these crowded discussions to find interesting trades in the aviation industry that seem to fly under the radar - pun intended. One of these companies is the aerospace company Textron (TXT).

This Rhode Island-based producer of aerospace products just published a strong first quarter earnings beat despite a very weak sales number. Most of the company's segments were down, which might change given the strong trend of aerospace industrial production and an interesting valuation.

Source: Textron

The Only Thing We Need Is Top Line Growth

Let's start with the best news. EPS came in at $0.76 which is $0.07 above expectations. It is the second consecutive significant earnings beat after Q3 of 2018 came in below expectations while EPS growth was negative as well. What we see is that the overall picture is quite volatile. EPS has had both very strong and weak quarters over the past few years with the highest growth rates occurring in 2017 and 2018 when economic growth started to move much higher.

Source: Estimize

Sales are a different story. Sales growth has also been volatile with negative growth prior to 2017 and stronger growth in both 2017 and the first half of 2018. Since Q3 of 2018 we see that sales growth has been negative. The latest numbers show that sales declined by 6% to $3.11 billion which is more than $100 million below Wall Street consensus estimates.

Source: Estimize

The segment breakdown shows that revenue contraction occurred in all segments but Textron aviation. Textron aviation sales improved by 12.3% which is 100% organic growth. Both volume and mix provided this growth number as jet and commercial turboprop product lines continue to do really well. The aviation segment delivered 44 jets which is an improvement of 8 jets compared to the prior-year quarter. The number of delivered turboprops increased from 29 to 44 during the same period. Segment profit was $106 million compared to $72 million in Q1 of 2018. Backlog increased by $204 million to $2.0 billion.

Source: Textron Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Bell organic growth was down 1.7% due to a lower number of delivered commercial helicopters. This number declined from 46 to 30 over the past 12 months with backlog ending the first quarter at $6.3 billion which is an improvement of $459 million. In other words, this segment did do quite well if you look at backlog.

Textron systems was down 20.7% to $307 million due to lower TAPV deliveries at Textron Marine & Land Systems and lower Unmanned Systems volume. Backlog declined by $62 million to $1.4 billion.

Industrial was down 19.4% which was largely due to the divestiture of the Tools & Test product line and overall lower volume.

Overall segment profit increased in the two biggest segments with minor declines in the two smallest segments. Also note that strong aviation backlog confirms that the industry is still going strong.

Source: Textron Q2/2019 Earnings Release

And economic numbers don't lie. Industrial production of aerospace and miscellaneous transportation equipment has hit 7.9% in March, which is the highest growth rate since 2012. Even though the general economy is showing some signs of weakness, there is no denying that aerospace companies continue to be in a very good place. First of all, that's because global capital expenditures need to take a serious hit to end the aerospace rally while we also see that high net worth customers that buy Bell helicopters are not the ones that immediately cease buying expensive products in a scenario where consumer confidence starts showing weakness. It just needs more damage to hurt these kind of sales.

Textron itself expects full year 2019 EPS to come in between $3.55 and $3.75 versus $3.34 in 2018. The stock price is currently recovering after falling from $72 in Q4 of 2018 to less than $45 right before the start of 2019. The stock is trading at 13.5x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.80. The bull case is quite simple. If aviation related sales continue to rise, I think this stock will hit $65 over the next few months. The bull case is still alive and valuation is very attractive.

Source: FINVIZ

The downside risks are a slowing economy which could eventually drag down global capex and cause some aggressive selling among investors in cyclical industries. However, if you think that's not going to happen, you are looking at a very interesting trade/investment in a profitable industry. Textron is in a good position to benefit from further growth in the aerospace industry and I expect that we will get evidence from the second quarter earnings release in a few months.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.