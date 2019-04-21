Chevron: Anadarko Offer Is Just The Beginning

Other oil majors are likely to follow Chevron's lead and acquire their way into the Permian.

Synergies in the Permian Basin were likely the main driver for the deal, despite all the complementary assets in the Gulf of Mexico as well.

We think the latest Chevron (CVX) acquisition has now set the stage for industry consolidation. By acquiring Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Chevron benefits from major synergies as well as several strategic advantages. On the one hand, it reinforces its position in the Permian Basin, currently one of the most (if not the most) productive oil fields worldwide. On the other hand, the deal increases its exposure to LNG projects.

While questions remain about the future of the Mozambique operations, the CVX CEO has declared the project suits the company’s current portfolio well. If Chevron can execute the project on time and on budget, we believe there’s value to be unlocked, as we think investors may be valuing the entire operation at nothing.

The transaction is valued at ~$50B overall, including about $15B net debt and will consist of a 75% stock/ 25% cash mix. On balance, we think the deal logic (a Super Major scaling Anadarko's Tier 1 assets and accelerating cost out) makes sense and will prove even more accretive than management is guiding toward over the long-term.

We think this deal will set the tone for a wave of consolidation in the industry and is positive not only for the individual companies involved but also for the entire industry.

Overall, we think Anadarko is worth a look here - at current levels, Chevron may be acquiring APC's group of assets cheaply, and recent rumors of activist involvement should lead to a revaluation (e.g., Mozambique, Western Gas).

Background

CVX has a global asset base with the potential for solid production growth compared to other peers. Recently, the company has been focused on executing an FCF improvement program, led by the development of LNG projects and disciplined capital deployment. We think the risk here is that the output mix has shifted slightly towards gas.

CVX has guided its FCF/Dividend breakeven at $50/bbl Brent and increased its share buyback program from $3B to $4B, which, added to the present dividend, equates to >5% of its market cap returned to shareholders.

On the asset side, we believe the Permian acreage is the key driver. Recently, Saudi Aramco reported that Ghawar (long considered the most productive oil field globally) produced 3.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2018, which is short of the 4.2 mbpd being produced at the Permian Basin, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Deal Rationale

We think the rising cost of capital spread between IOCs and US E&P companies is the key driver behind the latest wave of industry consolidation. As US E&P underperformance has persisted, further opportunities for acquisitions in the public markets is opening up for the IOCs.

Additionally, it makes perfect sense that a large integrated player would acquire a smaller one, given the differences in scale and cost synergies. The CVX deal values APC <5x EV/DACF, which we think makes it accretive even before synergies.

APC’s asset base includes Permian, deepwater Gulf of Mexico (NYSE:GOM) and LNG. Chevron expects to increase the number of rigs and accelerate drilling in APC’s acreage within the Permian. By acquiring these assets, Chevron adds 240,000 net acres in the region and connects several existing fields, which allows for more efficient exploration processes.

APC’s position in the GoM is also complementary with CVX. The increased scale in the region will likely drive both brownfield and greenfield opportunities and allow the rationalization of less attractive acreage within the region.

Transaction Details

CVX will acquire APC in a $50B EV deal, funded 75% with stock and 25% with cash. CVX will issue 200M of shares, pay $8B of cash and assume APC’s $15B of net debt. That means APC shareholders will receive 0.39 shares and $16.25 of cash for each share of APC. The transaction should close by 2H19, and CVX expects the transaction will be accretive to FCF one year later at $60/bbl Brent.

The combined company would have generated cash flow from operations of $36.5B and reported 3,596 mbpd produced in 2018. Combined reserves are about 13.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe).

Chevron estimates $2B in synergies, 50% in CAPEX and 50% in OPEX. But we think OPEX synergies could be even larger due to the overlapping operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Permian.

The company is targeting asset sales of $15-20B in 2020-2022, although it didn’t mention which assets would likely be rationalized. Post-transaction gross debt to capital will increase slightly to 20-25% but should be offset quickly by the asset sale process.

Conclusion

We think the deal is net positive for both APC and CVX given the strong synergies in the Permian and GoM as well as the Mozambique option - which we think is being offered for free. Thus, we think there's room for Chevron to up its offer, and the entry of activists could be the catalyst for a revaluation.

This is probably the first of many similar deals to occur in the industry this year. Investors are now looking for other potential operations in the space. For instance, Pioneer Natural Resources (PNK) and Concho Resources (CXO) stocks both reacted positively to the announcement of this deal. Both of them hold assets in the Permian which we believe is the most attractive region at the moment.

We’re inclined towards a similar deal where an integrated major player would acquire a smaller E&P company, but we don’t disregard the possibility for a horizontal merger. With that in mind, we think ExxonMobil (XOM) will make a move soon. We also know Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is on the lookout as well because there have been reports stating they were also in negotiations with Anadarko at the time.

