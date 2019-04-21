Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse

Despite the issues, and there are many, there is a bull case for Equus based on it's deep value.

The Equus Total Return Fund (EQS) is a fund in transition. The problem is that it has been in transition for a long time. A very long time, just over five (5) years. Granted, there have been obstacles out of management's control but seriously, something needs to be done. Currently operating as a BDC and RIC the company has failed to turn a profit in over five years, does not pay a dividend, can't sustain its net asset value, and is continuously eroding its cash reserve.

The Bull Case For Equus Energy

There is a case to be made in favor of this fund as a speculative/value play. Equus has been trading at a discount to its NAV that ranges between -35% to -50% for several years. When the planned merger with MVC Capital (MVC) was announced in 2017 the discount narrowed to near 0.0% which makes quite an attractive return on investment.

This deep discount can be attributed to many things but ultimately add up to one thing, a failure to deliver on investor expectations. Investments in oil, media, and even Pallet One, Inc have failed to produce tangible results, not to mention the failed merger with MVC's US Gas & Electric.

Pallet One, Inc has been the funds best performer but when offset by unrealized losses, years of negative income, and cash-burn does little to assuage negative sentiment.

Equus Fiscal 2018 Results

The fund recently released it's 2018 full year results and it's about what I expected. Management gives no indication a merger possibility is even available, only that they are still pursuing that avenue. Meanwhile, the value of core holdings, Pallet One and Equus Energy, both appreciated significantly in 2018. The Pallet One, Inc holding, an 18% equity stake, increased in value by 23% while Equus Energy increased by 12.5%.

The good news is of course overshadowed by cash-burn and unrealized losses related to MVC Capital. The company acquired shares of MVC as part of the original transition deal and that position is showing a YOY loss. The Equus Fund now owns, through dividends, close to 530,000 shares of MVC. Over the course of the last year, despite the receipt of dividend shares, the MVC stake has shed -17.25%.

Cash burn. The cash burn is bad in my opinion. Over the last year, the company spent more than $12.25 million on operations but only recouped $9,000 in realized gains. What this means is the cash hoard that once topped $12.5 million and +25% of the net asset value is down to only $7.4 million and 17.0%. At the rate they're going this will only last them another year or two and then what? Bankruptcy?

Worse, the cash position is one of three valuable portions of the Equus portfolios and maybe more valuable than the widely spread and fractured Equus Energy holdings. It will be far easier to find a buyer/merger partner with cash in hand than without.

The fund's managers have been able to sell off some of the Equus Energy holdings but even those are only partial sales and a small percentage of the total. In terms of the cash burn, they do little to satisfy the need for cash and prolong what may be an inevitable liquidation fire-sale.

Beating A Dead Horse Or Riding It To Victory?

Equus NAV was pegged at $3.22 at the end of the fiscal year. With shares trading at $1.75 the discount to NAV is over 45% and near its long-term low. It is very possible NAV will continue to fall but at this level, basically $0.50 on the $1.00, someone will be buying shares.

To say I am happy with the situation would be a lie. Equus has been dragging out this merger/transition business far too long and the only benefiting from it are managers and anyone who received a portion of the $4 million in fees paid last year. What I can say with truth is that the discount to NAV is at a point where even I am interested again. At this level it's hard not to win; the fund will either liquidate like I think it will do or it will find a partner to merge with and full value will be realized.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.