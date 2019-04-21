Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating?

Investment Thesis

Rogers Communications’ (RCI) (OTCPK:RCIAF) (TSX:RCI.B; RCI.A) posted mixed Q1 2019 earnings with slight decline in its top and bottom lines. Its wireless revenue declined slightly due to double-digit decline in its equipment revenue. However, its service revenue actually increased and has helped the company to increase its wireless EBITDA in the past quarter. In addition, its low churn rate and modest growth in average billing per user actually helped Rogers’ average lifetime value of its wireless subscribers. Therefore, we still project positive top and bottom lines growth in its wireless business. However, Rogers’ shares are fairly valued. Hence, we think investors should stay on the sideline and wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Mixed Q1 2019

Rogers posted a mix quarter in Q1 2019. The company saw its total revenue declined slightly by about 1% to C$3.587 billion. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA declined by 3 million to C$1.335 billion. The decline in its top and bottom lines was primarily due to a one-time revenue that happened in Q1 2018 but did not repeat in 2019. Besides declining revenue in its media segment, Rogers’ wireless segment also posted a slight decline in revenue of about C$2 million.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Weak wireless operating metrics

In the past quarter, Rogers only added about 23 thousand wireless postpaid subscribers. This number was much lower than the addition of 95 thousand subscribers a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The company also saw its blended average billing per user increased to C$64.62 in Q1 2019. This was an increase of 3.1% year over year. This rate was also lower than last year’s 4.5%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Although Rogers has not done well in its wireless business in Q1 2019, we noted that its wireless churn rate has improved to 0.99% in Q1 2019. This was lower than the 1.08% churn rate in Q1 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

What is going on with Rogers’ wireless business?

Although several wireless operating metrics shows some signs of weaknesses in Q1 2019, we are not pessimistic about Rogers’ wireless business for the following reasons:

Investors should look at the growth in its wireless service revenue

As discussed earlier, Rogers saw a slight decline in its wireless revenue. As can be seen from the table below, it was due to a 12% decline in its equipment revenue. On the other hand, its service revenue increased by 4% year over year. The decline in equipment revenue was largely due to a decrease in device upgrades. Since equipment revenue is generally unprofitable, what is more important is the growth in Rogers’ higher margin service revenue. As can be seen from the table, the 4% growth in service revenue in Q1 2019 actually helped Rogers to boost its wireless EBITDA. In fact, its adjusted wireless EBITDA increased by 9% to C$1.015 billion in Q1 2019. As a result, its wireless operating margin expanded to 46.4%. This was much higher than Q1 2018’s 42.6%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Q1 is typically a seasonally slow quarter

Q1 is a slow quarter partially due to the fact that the quarter is typically a seasonally slow quarter in the wireless industry. Management indicated in the conference call that there was a lack of industry promotional activities. This partially explains Rogers' lower than expected subscriber adds. We need to also wait and see BCE (BCE) and Telus’ (TU) Q1 2019 financial results to see if they are also experiencing similar lower than expected subscriber adds.

We continue to believe that Canada’s wireless environment remains healthy and that competition is not intense. If competition escalates, we will actually see more promotional activities. The fact that promotional activities did not escalate in Q1 is a sign that the industry remains healthy. In fact, Canada’s wireless penetration rate is only about 87% in 2018. In addition, Canada adds about 0.5 million people every year to its population (or about 1.2% growth rate) thanks to its immigration policy. Therefore, it may take at least several years for the wireless penetration rate to reach 100%. Even if it reaches 100%, it is still a large distance away from the 120% penetration rate in the United States. Therefore, we do not think a price war will happen any time soon.

Improvement in its subscriber’s lifetime value

One bright spot in Rogers’ wireless business is the declining churn rate. Together with ABPU growth, management indicated that its Q1 2019 blended lifetime revenue per subscriber has increased by 10% year over year.

Valuation Analysis: Fairly Valued

Rogers is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.0x. Its valuation is slightly below BCE’s (BCE) 8.3x but higher than Telus’(TU) 7.7x. Therefore, we think its valuation is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

A 2.8%-yielding dividend

Rogers currently has a trailing dividend yield of 2.8% (see chart below). The company has recently increased its quarterly dividend to C$0.50 per class B share from C$0.48 per share. The increase in dividend is its first increase since 2015. The company’s choice not to increase its dividend is not a sign of its deteriorating balance sheet and business. Rather, Rogers has a sound balance sheet with a debt leverage ratio of 2.7x at the end of Q4 2018. If we consider its recent acquisition of its 600MHz spectrum licenses, the debt leverage would be about 3.0x.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competition from BCE in wireline Internet segment

As BCE gradually completes its FTTH upgrade in Ontario, Rogers may face strong wireline Internet competition.

Change in regulatory environment

Rogers faces the risk of changes in regulatory environment. Canadian government may at time changes the regulation to allow more competition such as reserving some spectrum for new wireless entrants or mandating wholesale mobile virtual network operators access to existing wireless networks.

Investor Takeaway

Although Rogers delivered a mixed Q1 2019, we do not believe investors should be in red alert yet. As we discussed in our article, we are still optimistic about its wireless business outlook. However, Rogers’ shares are fairly valued. Hence, we think investors should wait on the sideline for a better entry point.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.