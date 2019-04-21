Schlumberger - It's Starting To Look Good

The stock is beaten down and should finally get a much needed tailwind over the next few months and hopefully beyond.

Schlumberger (SLB) just reported its first quarter earnings. Both EPS and sales came in fairly in line with expectations in what continues to be a very challenging environment for oil related stocks. Nonetheless, the first quarter earnings call along with recently published investor information confirm that international oil investments are about to increase. The only thing we need now is a higher oil price to finally give us the rally we all have waited for so long.

Source: Schlumberger

Q1 Earnings Are Not That Important

Schlumberger's earnings are probably in my top 10 earnings releases. Not only because I care about the company's performance, but also because we get a ton of insights from global oil related capex spending. With that said, let's first look at sales. Sales totaled $7.88 billion in the first quarter which is slightly above estimates of $7.84 billion. It is also 1% higher compared to the previous-year quarter when sales came in at $7.83 billion with a growth rate of 14. Overall, it is impossible to spot a trend thanks to heavily fluctuating sales growth numbers. 2017 did see higher growth numbers thanks to a recovery from oil at multi-year lows at the start of 2016. However, in 2018, sales growth started to slow as global oil capex simply did not grow hard enough to provide the company with the necessary top line growth. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.30 which is exactly what experts were looking for. It is also 21% down compared to the prior-year quarter after contracting 25% in Q4 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Sales growth came exclusively from international operations which saw a 3% revenue increased. North American revenue was down 3% which means total sales were able to be positive due to the larger international exposure. Especially Latin America caused sales to improve thanks to 14% growth in that region. US sales were down due to softer pricing and lower activity for hydraulic fracturing and drilling related businesses.

Source: Schlumberger Q1/2019 Earnings Release

Personally, I have to say that these numbers might be interesting for people who care about all sales details. However, I think the company's own outlook is much more important. The reason is the unique situation Schlumberger is in. The stock price has completely ignored the post 2016 oil price rally due to its dependence on global energy capex. US shale does not do a lot. One could even say that rising US oil production is one of the reasons why the company has not improved a lot. Rising production and subdued oil demand have been one of the reasons why international production (which generally speaking has a higher break-even oil price) was unable to recover.

Without further ado, I think the following quote from the Q1 earnings release is absolutely key.

From a macro perspective, we expect the oil market sentiments to steadily improve over the course of 2019, supported by a solid demand outlook combined with the OPEC and Russia production cuts taking full effect, slowing shale oil production growth in North America, and a further weakening of the international production base as the impact of four years of underinvestment becomes increasingly evident.

I marked the last sentence because I think it summarizes everything I have mentioned so far. International capex has been dead since 2016 which is causing production to be unable to quickly adjust to rising oil prices.

According to Schlumberger, international E&P investments will increase by 7% to 8% supported by a higher rig count and a rise in the number of customer project FIDs. Furthermore, subsea tree awards were at their highest level since 2013 in 2018. Schlumberger's bull case seems to slowly unfold with US production reaching levels that will cause international E&P capex to outperform.

Africa, Asia and Latin America are already seeing signs of improvements which could be the scenario Schlumberger needs to finally break out to the upside.

Source: Schlumberger March 2019 Energy Conference Presentation

And by breaking out to the upside, I mean breaking out from the recent sideways trend after the stock quickly pushed YTD returns to almost 30% in the first weeks of this year. However, we are still well below Q1/2018 levels, let alone the years prior to 2017.

Source: FINVIZ

The stock has been an absolute headache for investors and traders as almost every single oil uptrend has been ignored. Simply because the long-term outlook was not good enough. This company needs international capex to improve whereas domestic drillers 'only' need higher oil prices to work on higher sales and to repair their balance sheets after the 2014 oil crash.

The relative performance of oil & gas equipment and services providers has massively underperformed the energy ETF (XLE). However, it finally looks like we are seeing a bottom. At least on the short-term.

Data by YCharts

My strategy is to slowly buy providers of equipment and services again. I do own some US drillers but think it makes sense to buy equipment providers given the recent underperformance.

Schlumberger is a great investment vehicle to bet on an international capex recovery. The stock pays a >4% dividend and might even be very suitable as a long-term investment. There are not a lot of companies positioned to benefit from a capex recovery the way Schlumberger is. However, I probably won't be buying the stock. Not because I don't trust my own research, but because I like to buy smaller, riskier stocks like Transocean (RIG). This provider of offshore drilling rigs will likely recover along with Schlumberger. The only difference is that Transocean will likely deliver more alpha given the higher risk.

All things considered, I think Schlumberger's bull case is getting better and better. International capex is poised to move higher this year which makes an investment in a beaten down stock like Schlumberger very interesting. Forget the fact that the stock is up almost 30% year-to-date. If this bull case turns out to be right, we are looking at a profitable long-term rally. The bear case is a lower oil price which could be triggered in case economic growth starts to decline again. However, at this point, I am willing to have some exposure in oil drillers and providers of equipment. The risk/reward ratio is just too good to ignore in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.