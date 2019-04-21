Offshore Market Recovery Can Push Oil States International Forward

OIS May Need To Wait To See Sustained Recovery

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products used in the onshore and offshore energy production and midstream operations. I would not recommend investors looking for steady growth to expect a quick turnaround from OIS’s stock in the short-run. Oil States’ rig fleet utilization was as low as 30% in 2018, which speaks of weak demand in the market. The pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet. The company’s low level of cash flow can become a concern given its significant debt repayment obligations in the medium-to-long term.

On the other hand, OIS’s Offshore/Manufactured Product segment backlog has remained steady over the past few quarters, while many estimates suggest a revival in the offshore market is in imminent. The company may recover some of the lost market share once its integrated perforation gun system becomes operations after Q2 2019. If the energy market scenario continues to improve, OIS can position itself in a firm footing for a robust recovery.

What Affects The Well Site Services Segment Performance?

Oil States International’s revenues from the Well Site Services segment decreased by 2% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2018. During this period, the completions products and services revenue growth was tepid, while revenue from drilling services increased. Activity slowdown in the Permian Basin following a decline in crude oil prices in Q4 affected the company’s revenues from completion activity adversely. Despite the segment revenue fall, the segment EBITDA margin improved to 15% in Q4 from 12% in Q3 on account increase in revenue per completion services, which was led by an improved job mix. The segment generated ~44% of the company’s FY2018 revenues.

By the end of 2018, OIS had 34 drilling rigs with hydraulic pipe handling booms and lift capacities ranging from 150,000 to 500,000 pounds. However, customers’ preference towards higher horsepower and more advanced rigs forced the company to stack many of its rigs fleet in the past couple of years. Although utilization did show some improvement, the average was ~23% since 2016.

Perforating Gun Systems Sales Declined

In Q4, a part of the Well Site Services segment weakness was attributed to the low perforating gun systems sales. Investors may note that in January 2018, OIS acquired GEODynamics, which provides oil and gas perforation systems and downhole tools for completions and related activities. Some of the traditional perforating gun systems available in the market suffer from safety-related issues because they are challenging to be surface-tested or verified before they go down the well. The systems typically do not have the intrinsically-safe detonator. Plus, while transporting or field wiring, the guns may interrupt, which leads to higher operating costs.

In this context, it would be noteworthy to discuss DMC Global’s (BOOM) premier perforating product DynaStage. The DynaStage family of products is its key differentiator in the perforating gun system market. DynaStage is a product family that combines the shaped charge technology, an initiating technology, and the packaging of the components. DynaStage is considered to be immune to radio frequencies, stray electrical currents, and stray voltage. The safety measures in this system enable concurrent wellsite operations while the perforating system is armed and deployed. According to BOOM’s management, DynaStage has ~99.9% reliability. Among the industry leaders, Schlumberger’s (SLB) perforating gun systems combine a plug-in gun design with real-time advanced downhole measurements.

As the energy producers and drillers shift to integrated perforating gun systems, OIS has started to field trial its systems. The company also expects to complete the developments and start deploying in Q2 2019. According to the company’s estimates, today’s complex well completions designs require increasing perforating charges (80% higher), more guns (329% up), and frac plugs (75% up) from 201 to 2018. So, the integrated perforating gun systems will see stronger demand in the market.

Outlook: Completion activity slowdown in the Permian Basin and the infrastructure constraints in the region are nearly over. OIS’s management considers the upstream activity level can resume in the second half of 2019. However, the completions activity slowdown effect will continue to put pressure on the segment performance in Q1. In this scenario, the company’s management expects revenues to range between $104 million and $109 million, which would be a 16% decline at the guidance mid-point compared to Q4. As the company enters into the latter half of 2019, a steadying crude oil price is expected to result in higher upstream activity in the U.S. shale plays, leading to an improving result.

Pricing Issues In The Completions Market

Following the sharp crude oil price volatility in Q4 (the WTI crude oil price declined by 38% during Q4 2018), OIS’s management sees continued pressure on pricing in Q1 2019 as well. In the Q4 earnings call, the company’s management commented that it received several letters from the customers requesting price decreases. While the company has not changed its product line yet, lower prices can make some of its offerings economically unviable in the market. To mitigate the effect of competition in the market, it is focusing on offerings higher-end proprietary equipment that caters to the multi-well pads. Investors may note that the horizontal drilling technique in the unconventional resource basins is typically more productive when combined with multi-pad drilling.

In Q1, OIS’s management does not expect to see any significant price or margin degradation, while pricing can be expected to recover in the second half of 2019.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

The company’s revenues from the Offshore/Manufactured Product segment increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2018. The primary catalyst to the segment growth was the rise in military sales, which led to a 24% hike in revenues coming from other products category. However, the EBITDA margin fell by a percentage point due to a fall in the sales of short-cycle products like valves and elastomer in Q4. The elastomer is a composite frac plug used primarily in onshore applications, while the vale products have both onshore and offshore applications.

Backlog: In FY2018, Oil States’ backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Product segment improved marginally to $179 million compared to FY2017. Quarter-over-quarter, the backlog has been increasing steadily since Q2 2018. Approximately, 79% of the 2018 backlog is expected to be converted into revenues in 2019. However, we should take cognizance of the volatility in crude oil price and the customers’ capex spend because changes in these factors can alter the revenue realization. Until now in 2019, the crude oil price has recovered, while there is more visibility over the magnitude of the capex slowdown.

Segment outlook: OIS is unlikely to hold on to the sharp growth witnessed in the military product sales in Q1, which will diminish much of its overall segment growth. The normalization of sales can result in a 10% revenue fall in Q1 compared to Q4. The segment EBITDA margin can decrease to ~11.5% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to 13% in Q4. On a more positive note, the segment can benefit from significant deepwater project sanctions in 2019.

In the Gulf of Mexico and some other international geography, OIS’s pricing was relatively resilient in Q4. According to a report prepared by Rystad Energy and disclosed by osjonline, the subsea market can increase by an average of 10% in the next five years. Over the next few years, Latin America is expected to see the highest offshore activity, followed by Africa (East and West coasts), the Gulf of Mexico, and South East Asia.

Downhole Technology Segment Drivers

OIS’s revenues from this segment decreased by 8% in Q4 2018 compared to a quarter ago. Reduced demand for downhole composite products and perforating products led to the revenue fall. The segment EBITDA margin fell sharply to 12% from 20% in Q3. On top of a fall in sales, the segment margin was adversely affected by higher manufacturing facility cost under absorption. Downhole Technologies accounted for 20% of the FY2018 sales.

Outlook: The general perception for 2019 is a lower upstream capex budget. Schlumberger (SLB), for instance, expects a 10% decline. Lower capex typically leads to lower revenues for the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) providers and lower margin. While the Downhole segment revenues can stay relatively resilient in Q1 (4% down) compared to Q4, the EBITDA margin, at the guidance mid-point, can improve to 15% from 12% in Q4.

FCF And Capex

In FY2018, OIS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $103 million, which was a mild improvement over FY2017. Despite a much sharper rise in revenues (62% up), a steep increase in inventories and account receivables partially mitigated its CFO improvement.

The company's free cash flow (or FCF) in FY2018 was $15 million, excluding capex on acquisitions. In FY2018, FCF deteriorated compared to a year ago due to higher organic capex. In FY2019, OIS’s management expects capex to range between $65 million and $70 million, which would be 23% lower than in FY2018. While 67% of the FY2019 capex is expected to go for maintenance-related work, the rest would be used as growth capex.

Balance Sheet And Debt Repayment

OIS’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 2.7x, while its debt-to-equity stood at 0.24x as of December 31, 2018. Its peer Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) debt-to-equity ratio was 2.9x as of December 31. Oceaneering International’s (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 0.52x on the date.

OIS has $100 million of debt repayment in FY2019, while another $354 million would be due for repayment in the next three to five years. Also, a $120.5 million of share buyback remains in place under an existing share repurchase program. The company’s liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $175 million as of December 31. While the current cash flow from operations and liquidity is steady enough to sustain the capex needs and debt obligations, it may not be sufficient to cover the entire share buyback within this year. Unless the company can increase its cash flows significantly, it may not be able to meet its medium-term (three to five years) debt obligations, barring a refinancing, without straining its balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.9x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.6x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, OIS’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 16.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

OIS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple expansion because sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve compared to a fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a significantly higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 7.2x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated OIS a “buy” in April (including strong buys), while ten of them rated it a “hold”. One analyst rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $21.5, which at the current price yields ~20% returns.

What’s The Take On OIS?

OIS’s Offshore/Manufactured Product segment backlog has remained steady over the past few quarters, while many estimates suggest a revival in the offshore market is in the swing. In drilling, the trend of increased frac stages, longer lateral lengths, and more perforation clusters should lead to higher demand for OIS’s products and services. The company may recover some of the lost market share once its integrated perforation gun system becomes operations after Q2 2019.

While some of the indicators are showing improvement signs, Oil States International is not out of the woods. Its rig fleet utilization was as low as 30%, which speaks of weak demand in the market. The pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet. While it may ease up in the second half of 2019, much will depend on the crude oil price’s steadiness. The company’s low level of cash flow can become a concern given its significant debt repayment obligations in the medium-to-long term. I would not recommend investors looking for steady growth to expect a quick turnaround from OIS’s stock in the short-run. However, if the energy market scenario continues to improve, OIS can position itself in a firm footing for a robust recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.