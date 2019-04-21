Come On, Admit It, General Motors Is A Steal

That being said, shares continue to be widely undervalued and currently sell for a ridiculously low earnings multiple.

General Motors (GM) makes an attractive value proposition for investors that want to gain access to high, stable dividend income and that think GM's valuation has potential to improve. General Motors' shares are widely undervalued, in my opinion, and have potential to rip higher if the United States and China agree on a new trade agreement that would get rid of existing tariffs. An investment in General Motors at today's price point yields 3.8 percent.

A Reset Year After A Difficult 2018

2018 was a difficult year for General Motors and other U.S.-based auto companies such as Ford Motor (F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU). The tariff conflict between the United States and China weighed heavily on U.S. auto companies and the stock market in general in 2018. However, investor sentiment improved significantly in January after both countries signaled that they wanted to work towards a trade compromise.

At the height of the trade stand-off in the summer of 2018, General Motors reduced its earnings guidance due to auto-, steel- and aluminum tariffs that raised the company's input costs. General Motors lowered its 2018 earnings guidance from $6.30-$6.60/share to $5.80-$6.20/share, reflecting a 7 percent decrease in EPS guidance. Ultimately, General Motors reported adjusted earnings of $6.54/share in 2018.

General Motors not only beat its own guidance in 2018, but also guided for a strong 2019 on the back of a robustly performing full-size pick-up truck category that includes the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. In January, General Motors said that it expects to pull in $6.50-$7.00/share in adjusted profits in 2019 as the company continues to see strong domestic demand for pick-ups, SUVs and cross-overs.

Approaching Catalyst

General Motors' 2019 EPS guidance is upbeat, which helps make the investment case for GM, especially considering that the auto company's shares are still extremely cheap.

More importantly, however, a trade resolution between the United States and China could catalyze a multiple re-rating for General Motors that could put to considerable capital gains. A new round of face-to-face trade talks between the U.S. and China will begin soon, which could mark the beginning of the end of the almost year-long trade confrontation between the two countries. As per Fortune:

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduling two more rounds of face-to-face trade talks in an effort to reach a deal that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could possibly sign by late May, a person familiar with the plans said. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to Beijing the week of April 29, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Xi is preparing to host more than 40 world leaders at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in late April.

A new trade agreement would likely be a major catalyst for stocks in general and auto companies in particular which suffered the most from the tariff war last year.

25 Percent Upside Potential

General Motors has guided for its adjusted profits to fall into a range of $6.50-$7.00/share in 2019. Since shares today sell for $40.30, GM's market valuation effectively implies a 6x 2019e adjusted earnings multiple which is unreasonably low, in my opinion. Shares could easily sell for 7-8x 2019e earnings in case the trade conflict gets resolved which would imply a $50 fair value estimate (~25 percent upside).

General Motors' shares also sell for just 6.4x next year's estimated earnings and are even cheaper than Ford Motor's shares which change hands for 7.2x 2020e profits.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider In 2019

If a trade agreement fails to see the light of day, stocks are in for a major ruckus. Investor sentiment has improved gradually in 2019, but could take a major hit if the U.S. and China fail to reach a compromise and stick to current tariff levels or, worse, decide to increase them. That said, though, investors are unlikely, in my opinion, to overpay for General Motors' dividend stream in light of its cheap valuation and upbeat earnings guidance for 2019.

Your Takeaway

General Motors is widely undervalued and the auto company has considerable potential to increase is valuation multiple. Investor sentiment has already bounced back in 2019, but a trade resolution between the two largest economies in the world would be the icing on the cake. Investors today pay less than 7x next year's estimated earnings and a successful trade outcome could easily send shares up to $50, in my opinion. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.