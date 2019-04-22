AT&T: What No One Is Telling You

To keep the dividend payout ratio under 60% for the quarter, we will need to see about $6.1 billion in free cash flow.

We recommended this as a must-buy under $27 and the stock is now up 20.5% from its lows in December 2018.

We want investors to remember that AT&T (NYSE:T) had a volatile 2017 and an even worse 2018. Major milestones such as the closing of the Time Warner deal occurred. The company started to really recognize its debt burden and began to offload assets. All the while it has continued to compete as a global telecommunications giant known for its healthy dividend yield. It is a fantastic income name, but in our opinion also serves as a wonderful name to compound in a tax-favored account for decades. AT&T is a long-term, multi-decade holding for us. So long as dividend growth continues and performance is reasonable, we are staying in the name. What is interesting though is that even with this being a name we are taking a long view with, we actually pushed it as a trading recommendation over at BAD BEAT Investing calling it a must-buy under $27.

Here we are now 4 months from the call. What no one is telling you is that AT&T has just entered the bull mode. And we define bull/bear mode by a 20% move up or down. Well, the stock at $32.30 is up 20.5% from its lows in December 2018 of $26.80, entering bull mode:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

This is a nice chart and a solid rally. Specifically, the last month has been quite bullish. The question is where do we go from here? We believe the name remains a strong buy at these levels. In fact, we wouldn't consider any selling until the yield drops below 5%. That is a personal preference of ours, but if you are looking at what that means for an exit, well, it suggests another 20% higher from here. At $2.04 a year in dividends, this equates to shares needing to eclipse $40 to get the yield to 5%. We believe that while there are still struggles in the wireless space, and WarnerMedia has been pricey, the company is moving in the right direction. We remain buyers because of strong performance.

When the company recently reported earnings, there were key strengths and weaknesses. We will discuss the critical metrics you need to be aware of as it relates to holding this stock through 2019.

Q4 relative to past trends

Some quarters AT&T beats, some quarters it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with only some surprises, especially on the earnings front:

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T earnings page

When we look at this history, coupled with the trajectory we had seen in 2017 and 2018, as well as trends in consumer wireless pricing and video subscriptions, our expectations were less enthusiastic than in the past. Overall, we were a bit surprised by these results. With earnings coming up again in a week, we want you to understand where the critical metrics are coming into this quarter.

Top line

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. With all of Time Warner's assets under the AT&T umbrella, we are seeing the positive impact. We also were anticipating a nice bump from WarnerMedia, and that came to fruition:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues were flattish in the past to Q4s before this report. Without WarnerMedia, we predicted this would continue. All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $48.5 billion. We were targeting $48.6-48.75 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers in the struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $47.99 billion was rather poor in our estimation.

What drove this weaker-than-anticipated top line? Well, there was a renewed focus on profitability and reduced promotions which led to losses in video subscribers. We had anticipated ongoing promos. Revenues decreased in 2018, disconcerting as they increased in 2017. The 2018 decrease in video entertainment revenue was largely driven by a 4.9% decline in linear video subscribers, partially offset by DirecTV Now video subscriber net additions and higher advertising sales. This shift from a premium linear service to a more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, has pressured video revenues. We fully expect revenue losses here to continue in 2019. Driving strength was wireless with 3.8 million total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico. We were nervous and thought it could be worse. That said, we are pleased with earnings, despite lackluster revenues.

Earnings performance

The bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from revenues being higher of course. However, when we factored in a revenue miss we thought earnings would appear weak as well. We will see if this same pattern holds when AT&T reports next week. Earnings growth for AT&T is simply extremely slow, so this bump from WarnerMedia is temporary. We were looking for $0.85, and this figure was surpassed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.85. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.85 per share stemmed from changes in share count, and well-managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations versus the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings did increase to $0.86, though in reality, this is adjusting for $0.20 of costs for amortization, merger and integration-related expenses and other items.

The results overall surpassed consensus and our expectations, and was in large part thanks to expense results (operating expenses were $41.8 billion versus $40.4 billion last year) much being better than we thought. This helped give earnings a boost.

Moving forward on earnings

So now that we see the patterns that are unfolding with WarnerMedia being under the company's umbrella as we move through 2019, we have to be mindful of what is happening. The drop in revenues on the video side is of course driving a bit of the pressure we are seeing. Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. In 2019, investors should anticipate ongoing merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. While $7-8 billion of this will be amortized (and so adjusted) it needs to be kept in mind. We still think that the company must truly address its video sub issue, and continue its work to bring in wireless customers.

This work must also be done amidst a heavily competitive and promotional wireless atmosphere. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. Let us discuss these issues up until this point in time. In fact, we think that since this really is an income name, honing on operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting a big uptick in cash from operations to around $11.8-$12.2 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of $48.5-$48.75 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the highest levels of this estimate and reflected growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before the most recent quarter. We were not surprised once we saw the revenue figure in conjunction with the expense lines. We had presumed that cash from operations would level off if not rise slightly in the quarter versus last year. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow strong

This is really what matters. Free cash flow is so critical. AT&T was previously aiming to hit about $20 billion for the year in free cash flows, before WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace slightly and we were eyeballing $4.5-5 billion before WarnerMedia became a reality. With WarnerMedia we anticipated a 25-30% boost. We were not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We expected free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period. In addition, the Time Warner assets were fully integrated. As such, this is a metric we will closely watch for in the next few quarters, and will really focus on next week. This was a 78% increase from last year, driven largely by WarnerMedia, but it is worth noting the company was on pace for increases even without WarnerMedia. Increasing free cash flow has been a priority. This should impact the dividend payout ratio.

Dividend payout ratio

The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on. The payout ratios have been volatile for the company. In some recent quarters, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than made in free cash flow; however, we do not see this happening again. For this quarter, one of the strongest for free cash flows, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. However, with the added bump from WarnerMedia, and only 20% more in dividends paid out versus last year ($3.6 billion), the payout ratio was quite favorable:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 46%, much lower than we projected, even with WarnerMedia. This is a great pattern to see. What is more, the dividend is more than secure moving forward.

Looking ahead on dividend coverage

Although the dividend has been hiked again, we do fully expect that the dividend for the year will be more than covered by free cash flow. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $25-26 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. This is a massive improvement from the goal of staying around 70%.

As we move forward, keep in mind that the dividend has been raised like clockwork every year, but more dividends will be paid thanks to new shareholders coming over from Time Warner. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio if free cash flow remains flat, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably at or under 60% for all of 2018. We arrive at this figure by ballparking $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $25-26 billion in free cash flow (58-60%). Keep in mind, we are of course projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2019.

We will closely look at the payout ratio next week. We know dividends paid approximate $3.7 billion. To remain under 60% for the quarter, we will need to see about $6.1 billion in free cash flow.

Our take on the stock

Next week is critical but these key metrics give us hope. The company is tackling debt by selling off assets. The yield is still over 6.3%. The dividend will be covered, easily. While the stock has had no growth in a decade, that could change with WarnerMedia. We will closely watch for signs of improvement in video subs as well as the aforementioned key metrics. Despite being a great trade, we are collecting/reinvesting dividends for the long term. The stock is in bull mode. We still like it.

Time Is Running Out: Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you should join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. Prices go up this month and we are ending free trials. Sign up now to lock in your 46% discount (annual). We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. We're a top performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today Click Here To Start Your Risk-free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.