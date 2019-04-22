Jones Lang LaSalle: Leveraging Technology And Platforms In Real Estate

The company has an original vision and global network of agents connected through several technology platforms, representing a unique moat of unparalleled breadth and depth.

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, shareholders of Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), a leading international real estate development and services firm, have enjoyed a period of impressive growth which is likely to continue as the company’s extraordinary fundamentals and historically-low valuation multiples are unlikely to stay unnoticed for an extended period of time.

Corporate profile

Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated is an international development, financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The company’s product and services portfolio is divided into five business lines including leasing, capital markets, property and facility management, project and development services, advisory and consulting (covering tenant representation and energy management services among others). The company has over 250-year operating history and in the most recent decade has heavily grown through mergers and acquisitions, including integrations of companies such as Advanced Technologies Group or Integra Realty Resources.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

During the latest quarterly earnings call, the company’s management highlighted several key industry trends such as emerging coworking spaces in hotel lobbies. The company also reported on previous strong performance in leasing and corporate solutions which belong to the company’s core business. In 2018, all the company’s segments recorded strong double-digit growth; property & facility management fee revenue grew 17 percent year-to-year in the quarter and 10 percent for the year. Project & Development Services grew 15 percent for both the quarter and the year while Advisory & Consulting grew 13 percent for the quarter and 12 percent for the year. The company also greatly benefited and continued investing in its real estate platforms which provide strong collective power, facilitate broker transactions between tenants and landlords and offer insights into the global real estate market.

Source: Jones Lang Lasalle Investor presentation

Moving up on the Fortune’s 500 list

Since 2015, Jones Lang Lasalle regularly ranks on the Fortune 500 list companies. Last year, the company moved up on the list from #391 spot to #356.

"The constant commitment to teamwork and excellent client service shown by our 83,500 people around the world, supported by our substantial investments in the best new technology and data, underpin JLL's strong continued growth momentum. We are proud of our progress on the Fortune 500 and excited by our Beyond strategic vision to drive growth into the next decade." - Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO

Besides Fortune’s recognition, earlier this year, the company was also named as one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere Institute for the 12th consecutive year.

Strong balance sheet and free cash flow-generating ability

Taking a look at the company’s financials, one quickly spots that Jones Lang Lasalle is a company with an amplifying free cash flow growth and steadily expanding balance sheet. This is clearly a desired trait, testifying about the company’s good financial health. The only thing investors should be wary of is a relatively persistent low liquidity which, however, is an inherent characteristic of all real estate businesses.

Valuation

Plugging in JLL's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be substantially undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 4.5 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 238 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 282 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 8x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Wide margin of safety and generous annualized return potential

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, JLL's shares are also considerably undervalued. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 9 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is forecasted to reach up to US$308. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 13 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, JLL shares' long-run potential seems to be favorably skewed to the positive expected return territory. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 0.4x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover around US$254. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of as much as 18 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Putting these figures into the industry context, JLL trades at PS ratio significantly below the industry (5.1x) and the sector (10.7x) averages. Within the selected peer group of key industry players, JLL's PS ratio belongs to the lowest.

Key company-specific risks to bear in mind

The company’s environment is highly complex, dynamic and international which carries a number of significant risks such as foreign exchange, differentiated regulatory demands and constantly evolving market needs.

If the company fails to adequately protect its information systems and the company’s data is accessed without authorization of the management, the company’s reputation may be compromised.

If the company fails to retain and attract new talent, its operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted.

A failure to properly address the organizational challenges associated with a growing company may lead to disintegrated operations and decay in financial results.

Any infrastructure disruptions may adversely influence the company’s financial condition and operating results.

Disruptive technologies and intense competition in the real estate market may put pressure on the company’s margins and lead to deterioration of the company’s financial results.

Cyclicality and seasonality in the real estate markets may cause the company’s quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year financial results to materially differ.

Any downgrades in the company’s credit ratings could increase borrowing costs and impede the company’s access to sources of funding.

The bottom line

To sum up, Jones Lang Lasalle is set to massively profit from ongoing global urbanization, giving rise to megacities in emerging economies and integrated real estate services in developed countries. The company’s BI technology platforms form a powerful moat, diversifying business risks and providing its employees and customers a global reach and depth of service which is hard to replicate. Coupled with JLL management’s co-investment strategy and a sound transformation 2019-2020 vision, I believe the company's full potential is certainly yet to be reached.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.