eBay: Not Worth The Risk

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a global e-commerce platform that seeks to connect buyers and sellers of a wide array of goods and services. It derives revenue primarily through marketplace transaction fees and marketing services associated with its Classifieds platform and StubHub.

As of April 18, the company is trading at $35.98 with a market capitalization of $32.92 billion. It has a 52-week range of 26.01-43.00 and EPS of roughly $2.55. The company has performed well YTD, up 25% after activist investment firm 'Elliott Management' took a $1.4 billion stake in the company.

Commentary surrounding eBay has been largely mixed in recent months. Some have focused on positive developments like growth in StubHub and advertising revenue, divestment in risky regional assets, as well as margin improvements as signals of future growth in the company. However, others have noted the slowdown in Y-Y GMV growth and a lagging macroeconomic environment as a reason for concern. I tend to agree with the latter. Though there certainly is upside opportunity in eBay, the horizon for a reasonable return on investment, or more importantly, the possibility of even seeing a return on that investment is unclear. Here, I will outline major developments within eBay YTD, and my thesis for why an investment would be unwise.

Important Developments in 2019

In late January, eBay released its earnings report for Q4 and 2018, and somewhat exceeding analysts expectations. Active buyers grew to 179 million, with over 1 billion listings logged. In addition, Q4 marketplace revenue was $2.3 billion, constant-currency GMV grew 3% to $23.2 billion, and StubHub revenue grew 2% to $314 million. In context, GMV growth is disappointing and marketplace revenue growth will likely remain almost stagnant throughout 2019.

(eBay Investor Relations)

Another notable development came when Elliott Management disclosed a 4% stake in the company and outlined a list of initiatives it believed would help the company grow in the near future. These include specific steps like spinning off the Classifieds business (which currently accounts for ~10% of revenue), and more broad goals like improving the operational efficiency of the business. The stock tumbled pretty dramatically during 2018, which in turn attracted some attention from other activist investors like Starboard Value, so it should be no surprise that another large player like Elliott has taken notice. Whether the company decides to head this advice, however, remains to be seen. eBay noted it regularly listens to shareholder advice, and will certainly take their suggestions into consideration.

In fact, eBay has already signaled a willingness to listen, instituting capital structure changes with the addition of a ~1.6% dividend. This is the first time the company has offered a dividend in its history, and it's a move that will earn favor with investors.

All of this considered, it is possible that eBay will find mild success in 2019. Perhaps US and Global GMV will grow at a rate exceeding 3%. Maybe competition in the e-commerce landscape will become less threatening to eBay's core business. Maybe the global economic environment will be more favorable than 2018. If each one of these upside events occurs, then a higher share price may be justified. The issue is that I'm doubtful that most or any of these will happen in 2019.

Lagging GMV Growth

In Q4 earnings, eBay beat expectations for EPS, but delivered underwhelming GMV of $24.6 billion, an increase of just 1% Y-Y. This is in in spite of 6% revenue growth. There are several reasons for this that have been outlined by management, including what CEO David Wenig referred to as "pressure with our existing user base" due to an overhaul of the buying experience. The company has said that it plans to address this pressure, but slowing revenue growth is a real point of concern. Just in the past year growth has fallen from 7% to 6% and now analysts project between 1-3% growth in 2019.

(eBay Investor Relations)

The minor increase in revenue is largely due to increases in fees charged to sellers for various listings. Though there may be a positive effect to this decision in the short-term, this will create problems in the long-run. There are significant headwinds with regard to GMV, and a buying platform that makes it more difficult to interact with the service, a fee structure that alienates sellers, and SEO issues that result in less traffic will force downward pressure on the company in the medium-term.

Increased Competition

Competitiveness in the e-commerce space has potential add to eBay's already existing internal issues. Large competitors like Amazon have done an excellent job attracting small business owners onto its platform through a variety of strategies, including taking steps to reduce fees. In addition, Walmart has also been pushing to expand its e-commerce presence. Though on a smaller scale, the company has established a third-party marketplace where a variety of approved vendors can sell their products. This represents an obvious threat to eBay's market share. Walmart's now actually predicting Y-Y growth in online sales to exceed 40%. Clearly buyers are responding positively to the platform, which should be a concern to eBay.

It's true eBay still boasts a sizeable advantage in this space with 179 million active users in 2018, however, the sheer scope of buyers that competitors like Amazon and Walmart attract is threatening to the core business. In the presence of higher fees and waning demand in the market, investors can expect small businesses to leave eBay for platforms that provide more product visibility. This combined with the global threat posed by companies like Alibaba should be worrisome to management.

Not Worth The Risk

There is upside potential for eBay if its strategic review yields positive results, and growth finally begins to reaccelerate after 2019, a year in which investors will almost certainly see a significant slowdown. The e-commerce landscape, however, is always changing and if eBay is slow to adapt there will be trouble. Competitors like Amazon, Walmart, and even Alibaba are simply becoming more threatening. This combined with SEO issues related to eBay listings, and a fee structure that is frustrating some sellers creates concerns going forward.

Capital structure changes like the $4 million buyback and a dividend aren't enough to warrant an investment. I remain bearish on the stock and will continue to provide analysis on the competitive landscape and revenue growth opportunities going into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.