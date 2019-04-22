Zuora: Soft FY20 Guidance Provides Buying Opportunity

Zuora (ZUO) has seen the share prices become quite volatile in recent months, trading from a low near $16 in October to a recent high of nearly $25 in late February. The company focuses on billings management for subscription companies. Zuora themselves operate as a subscription-based company and with software companies increasingly developing this type of business model, there is a lot of room to grow in this industry.

Despite the markets performing exceptionally well year to date, ZUO has been one of the few cloud-focused stocks to lag the broader market. The company reported Q4 earnings that were nothing special, but provided FY20 guidance that was somewhat disappointing. Total revenue growth for the quarter was 29%, while subscription revenue was a bit more impressive, at 35%. However, FY20 revenue guidance of 23-25% implies quite a bit of deceleration.

Data by YCharts With investors now pricing in the weaker than expected FY20 guidance, as the stock remains down over 20% since reporting earnings, valuation seems to be at an attractive level. Considering the company is still growing near 25% with improving cash flow margins, I believe valuation has hit a low point and with the stock under $20, this is a great buying opportunity.

As the company continues to focus on the subscription-based model, their revenue visibility and predictability have increased, something investors love to see in a company. One of the bigger tailwinds for the company over the next several years is the transition of "legacy" companies moving to subscription-based models. Think of 10 years ago, a majority of companies in the world were not operating under any type of subscription model, thus Zuora's service would not have been needed. As more and more companies adapt their business models to offer some sort of subscription service, Zuora's addressable market will inevitably expand.

One of the bigger companies to recently announce their movement to a subscription model is Disney (DIS). Historically, the company has not offered any subscription services. However, due to consumers changing their preference for the way they like to consumer goods, that being on a monthly/quarterly/annual subscription basis, these older companies will need to be able to manage their subscription revenue.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Zuora reported a decent Q4 with revenue growth of 29% to $64.1 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus estimates for $63 million, or 26% growth. Subscription revenue continues to outpace overall company revenue growth, coming in at 35% growth for the quarter.

Even tough revenue came in ahead of consensus estimates, investors were eager to push the stock down as revenue growth decelerated compared to previous quarters. For example, in Q3, revenue grew total revenue 33% and subscription revenue by 43%. Going back to Q2, revenue growth reached a very impressive rate of 47%. The continued deceleration in revenue growth caused investors to take some money off the stable.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the slowdown in revenue growth, the company continues to generate an increasing amount of total revenue from their own subscription services. In this past quarter, subscription revenue comprised 73% of total revenue, compared to 69% of total revenue in the previous quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

However, gross margin continues to remain well below other comparable software companies. On a non-GAAP basis, total company gross margin came in at 55.5%. Subscription gross margin was was an even more impressive 78%, which is more typical for a software company. Over the next several quarters and subscription revenue grows faster than the overall company, it is likely that total company gross margins will expand.

In addition, Zuora saw the number of larger customers with annual contract value above $100,000 increase by 27%. As the company continues to grow and see other enterprises transition to subscription-based operating models, investors are likely to see larger clients reach this ACV number. Also, the company reported dollar-based net retention rate at 112%, near the high end of the company's longer-term target of 108-112%.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, Zuora has been able to slowly improve their free cash flow margin, reporting FCF of -$9.8 million for the recent quarter, representing a margin of -15.3%, improving from -18.3% in the year ago period. For the full year, operating cash flow were -$23.6 million, representing a -10.0% margin, improving from -14.2% margin in FY18. As the company continues to transition to subscription revenue, which comes with higher gross margins and better cash flow, we could see the company become cash flow breakeven in the next year or two.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for FY20, which includes revenue of $289.0-211.5 million, or 23-25% growth, which compares to FY19 revenue growth of 40% in FY19, quite a bit of deceleration. Subscription revenue is guided to be ~25% for the full year, however, I suspect this growth is likely a bit conservative. Operating margin is expected to be -16% at the midpoint.

For Q1, management expects total revenue to be $63.5-64.5 million, which includes subscription revenue of $46.0-46.5 million. Operating margin is expected to be -22.5% at the midpoint.

Valuation

After reporting Q4 earnings and provided FY20 guidance that was not overly impressive, shares have traded down over 20% since. Valuation has come back from a level that is a bit more appetizing for investors to build up a position.

Below is a group of other software (SaaS) companies that have revenue growth in the 20-30% range and is starting to become profitable. Although Zuora does not directly compete with any of these companies, they have similar operating attributes.

Data by YCharts

As you can tell, Zuora' valuation has contracted by a few turns in recent weeks, putting them near the lower-end of comparable software companies. However, I believe there is some upside to management's FY20 revenue guidance, which could ultimately push the stock up higher throughout the year.

Although I do not believe the company should be trading anywhere close to their all-time high of nearly $40, I do believe the stock remains a bit cheap under $20. Heading into Q4 earnings and their ultimate FY20 guidance, valuation was approaching 8.5x, which was expensive for a company who saw revenue decelerate quite a bit on top of lower gross margins and still negative cash flow margins.

However, if management's guidance proves to be conservative and the company is able to deliver revenue growth of 25%+ including subscription revenue growth of 30%, this would ultimately drive gross margins up and in turn, improve the profitability of the company. If this were to happen throughout the year, which I believe will happen, the company could see their valuation expand to 7-8x forward revenue, leading to good upside.

One of the biggest risks for the company are larger enterprise management companies, such as SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), who both have historically dominated the ERP market. Some of the potentially larger customers may be more inclined to go with these providers due to their longevity as a company. However, these larger companies could potentially be buyers of a faster growth subscription revenue management company (just speculating here). Some legacy software companies who are growing revenue in the single digits may be comfortable purchasing a faster growth software company with longer-term visibility into expanding margins and profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.