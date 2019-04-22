Thor Industries: Weathering The Thunderstorm

Thor is in the best position in the RV market to capitalize on continued growth.

In my previous article I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here.

At the time of writing this article, Thor Industries (THO) is trading at $69.86 a share, down from a 52-week high of $111.39 in December. (THO) was one of our initial positions and is currently one of our best performers. We believe there is still plenty of room for the stock to go higher, and the current price represents an excellent entry point.

Thor Industries is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles in both towable and motorized varieties. Some subsidiary brands include Airstream, Jayco, and Heartland RV. Currently Thor is the number one manufacturer in North America. While sales and earnings are likely to finish the year down compared to 2018, this is more the result of an abnormal year in 2018 than a weakening business model.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth opportunities

2.) Fundamentals/Strength of balance sheet

3.) Dividend/Income from options

Growth Opportunities

One reason for Thor’s recent poor performance is related to dealers overstocking inventory based off unusually strong first quarter 2018 sales.

When sales dropped in 2019, dealers were left with a surplus of inventory, leading to sales and promotions that ate into profits for the quarter. The problem is ongoing, as Thor is currently working with dealers to recalibrate inventory levels.

Source: Thor Industries Q2 Earnings Presentation

There’s no question that 2019 will be a down year compared to the previous two. Second quarter sales dropped 34.5% compared to 2018, from $1.97 billion to $1.29 billion. Profits also dropped 47.6%, from $270.3 million to $141.6 million.

Full year earnings will likely be down compared to the previous two years as well and will likely be comparable to FY 2016.

The RV industry is a cyclical one, where fluctuations in demand from year to year can be dramatic.

In the chart below, however, you can see that over longer time periods the number of RVs sold has steadily increased.

Source: Rvia.org

Long-term, this trend is likely to continue into the foreseeable future, with (THO) in a great position to capitalize.

Source: Winnebago February investor presentation

One reason for this is that Thor is currently the largest RV seller in North America.

Even by competitor Winnebago’s own estimates, Thor controls 50% of the towable market, with second-highest Forest River controlling 34% and Winnebago with 8%.

Thor also controls 40% of the market share for motorized homes, making them the leader in that space as well.

In addition to dominating the North American market, Thor recently ramped up attempts to spread globally with the acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group in February.

Erwin Hymer is the largest manufacturer in Europe, and with this acquisition Thor becomes the largest global manufacturer of RVs.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

There are plenty of synergies in the area of R&D, production and marketing that leads management to believe the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first 12 months. Thor’s management has a history of success in buying companies, with the acquisitions of Heartland Recreational Vehicles, Livin Lite RV, and Jayco since 2010.

Thor’s strategy of buying diversification across the RV space allows protection against revenue declines in certain segments of the RV market. With Thor’s latest acquisition, their motorized/towable mix becomes 38%/58%, compared to 26%/72% previously.

Source: Thor Q2 Earnings Presentation

The above graphic shows the product lines of the two companies, with Thor’s products divided into towable and motorized segments and EHG’s divided into caravans, campervans, and motorcaravans.

The most exciting growth potential for Thor, however, comes from demographic trends. Millennials have been drawn to outdoor traveling and RVs at a younger age than previous generations, driven by the preference of experiences over tangible things.

Thor has been leading the way in attempting to appeal to the younger demographic. Last September, Thor announced that one of its subsidiaries, Airstream, was partnering with AT&T (T) in order to provide 4G LTE connectivity to their Silver Bullet RV model. This allows connectivity of up to 10 devices, perfect for the younger generation who wants to upload their outdoor experiences to social media in real time.

Another initiative designed to entice younger RV buyers is the TH2 joint venture launched in Q3 2018 between Thor and Tourism Holding Ltd (THL). (THL) is the world’s largest RV rental and sales operator, while Thor is the largest manufacturer.

Source: th2.com

The websites and apps through TH2 provide a full range of services for RV enthusiasts, from trip planning and tourism services (Roadtrippers) to a platform for peer-to-peer RV rentals.

These platforms generate revenue on their own, with premium subscriptions, advertisements and commissions. The TH2 venture should continue to grow and generate further interest in the RV industry by simplifying the process of planning and executing an outdoor trip.

Other general consumer trends provide Thor growth opportunities as well. According to the KOA report on camping, the number of households who camped in the last year has grown over 6 million since 2014 to a current number of 77 million.

Diversity of campers also increased, with 34% of non-white campers reporting to have only just started camping in the last few years, compared to 18% of white respondents.

In addition to this, 40% of African American respondents said that 2017 was the first time they had used an RV, and 40% of African American campers who did not own an RV said they would consider purchasing one.

Source: KOA Camping Report

While the increase in number of camping households is impressive, what’s even more exciting is the increase in number of households who camp three or more times per year. As you can see above, this number grew 64% from 2014, from 11 million to 15 million.

Frequent campers are much more likely to purchase their own RV than continue to rent or borrow them, making these households potential buyers of Thor’s products. If this increase in frequent campers continues into the coming years, it is logical to assume RV sales will continue to increase as well.

A full link to KOA’s 2018 camping report can be found here.

One thing that’s important to remember about the RV industry is a part of the discretionary spending segment of the economy. Like any other product in the segment, sales are highly dependent on consumer confidence.

When consumers are confident about the economy, they are more likely to splurge on things that aren’t necessities. Likewise, when consumers begin to fear of a potential recession or weak economy, they start cutting back on non-necessities. The relationship between consumer confidence and RV retail registration can be seen below.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

For 2017 and the majority of 2018, consumer confidence was very high, causing a spike in the sale of RVs.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

This trend reversed however, in late 2018 and early 2019, due to rising rate and trade war concerns. This created the perfect storm for dealers to be left with an inventory glut, as dealers stocked inventory based off the strong 2017 and early 2018 numbers, leaving them stuck with more inventory than they could sell when consumer confidence plummeted sharply.

Over the short-term, this has caused issues for Thor including a decline in sales. Over the long-term, however, it is inconsequential if you believe the RV market will grow over time with Thor remaining as the leader.

Fundamentals/Strength of Balance Sheet

In order to purchase EHG, Thor entered into two credit facility agreements. One is a 7-year, $2.1 billion term loan, while the other is a $750 million asset-based credit facility. The maturity date for the term loan is February 1st, 2026, with the ABL ending February 1st, 2024.

The term loan interest is variable at a base rate plus 2.75% or LIBOR plus 3.75 for the US portion with the European portion’s interest at EURIBOR plus 4.0%. There are also stipulations for mandatory prepayment of principal if Thor sells certain assets, takes on new debt or if cash-flow exceeds certain amounts.

While this debt is significant, it should be manageable. A rough estimate of just the interest payments from the term loan is between $105 million and $150 million annually. For 2018, Thor had a net income of $430 million, however FY 2019 earnings are likely to be significantly lower than this.

For the current year, Thor will likely have earnings between $200-220 million. The current quarterly dividend of $0.39 will cost the company around $86 million in 2019, assuming no increases.

Thor currently has $306 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2, which provides some cushion and time to synergize the EHG acquisition.

More clarity will come out once full profit metrics are released from EHG. If EHG has similar profit margins to Thor, the debt should be easily managed without having to cut the dividend.

It should also be noted that when Thor took on $500 million worth of debt to acquire Jayco 2016, they were able to pay it off within two years. They even managed to raise the dividend 20% during this period, which is a testament to management’s skill at acquisitions.

From a valuation perspective, based off 2018 earnings of $430 million, Thor is currently trading at around 8.91 times trailing earnings. Based off earnings estimates of $6.3/share for the next four quarters, (THO) is trading at around 11 times forward earnings. This valuation is cheap if you believe that the RV industry will continuing growing over the long term.

Over the last five years, Thor has had average EPS growth of 24.76% and revenue growth of 20.77% per year. These numbers are important to keep in mind; while Thor is having a bad year, they have had a tremendous 5-year period.

Dividend/Income

Thor currently pays a forward annual dividend of $1.56 per share. This equates to a yield of 2.24%. While this yield is certainly not the highest you can find today, it has been growing rapidly over the last decade.

Thor has increased its dividend for 16 years straight, with an average 10 year compounding annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 20.01%.

Thor’s latest dividend increase of $0.02, from $0.37 to $0.39, represents an increase of 5.4%. This is likely to be around the rate at which (THO) grows its dividend for the next few years, until they have paid down the debt acquired from the EHG deal.

The recent volatility has also created attractive option premiums. Currently, the January 17th, 2020 calls with an $80 strike price are trading at around $5.20.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The $80 strike price represents an upside of 15.1% from the current price of $69.53. The premium of $5.20 represents a return of 7.5%.

The three dividend payments received before January represent a yield of 1.68%, assuming no increases. This means that total, between dividends and the premium from the option contract, a total yield of 9.18% will be received.

The maximum potential return by January 17th is 24.28% if the contract expires in the money. Any upside beyond this will not be received.

The break-even price per share is $64.32 not including dividends, representing a drop of 7.5% from the current price. Below the break-even price, the same downside risk of holding any long position applies.

Risk Factors

There are significant risks that come along with investing in Thor. A long-term decline in vacation and leisure preferences away from RVs, a recessionary environment, increases in costs of raw materials, trade war/tariffs with China, interest rate fluctuations, and loss of customers to competitors are some of the risks Thor faces. With the added debt from the EHG acquisition, if the decline in sales and earnings from last year continues, Thor may eventually have to cut dividends in order to make the debt payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEM, BGCP, CLF, ABBV, THO, DK, ET, AEO, FL, SKT, R, CC, DAN, AAL, CVS, ADT, TRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.