Emerging Market Income: Love EM Or Leave EM

We much prefer EDD, although investors should be aware of chunky exposures like Brazil and Mexico adding up to a third of the fund allocation.

We recommend investors avoid the Stone Harbor funds, which are both overdistributing and trading at a large premium.

Lower-to-stable US interest rates and pressure on the dollar from growing fiscal deficits supports an allocation to local EM debt.

We take a closer look at the EM local currency debt sector, whose performance drivers include movements in local currencies relative to the dollar and sovereign and corporate credit risk.

Emerging market assets have many charms - higher earnings yields and real rates, faster economic growth, increasingly credible institutions and diversification to traditional asset classes. We often find, however, that due to investor home bias, the asset class is often overlooked.

In this article, we take a look at the EM income sector and, specifically, the EM local debt sector. We find that 2 of the 3 sector funds, the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) and the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), are grossly failing to cover their distributions and are trading at an unsustainable premium - a dangerous cocktail that has historically led to investor disappointment in the form of distribution cuts and crashing prices. EDD, which is a more true-blood local debt fund, is much more attractive. However, investors have to be aware of the impact local currency movements can have on the USD value of both the fund and its distributions.

A Tale Of Two Asset Classes

The emerging markets debt sector highlights one of the ways where we depart from other CEF commentators. We actually split the sector into two - external, or hard currency debt, and local currency debt. The reason we do this is because the two types of assets have very different risk and return profiles, which is implied in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The chief reason for the divergent performance of the two sectors has to do with the general appreciation trend of the USD relative to the higher-weight countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia in the recent past. This trend, which derives from local and international politics, among other factors, overshadowed higher local currency bond yields as well as the disinflationary tailwinds in EM economies and low default rates. The end result is a lost decade for the local debt sector with annualized performance in the low single digits.

The disparity in performance between the two emerging market debt sectors also highlights another important point which we think often goes unaddressed - the permanent principal loss of various asset classes.

We Need To Talk About Permanent Principal Loss

The sector that is easiest to have an intuition about permanent capital loss is the high-yield bond sector where a default in a particular bond delivers permanent capital loss equal to the original market value less final recovery, assuming a buy-and-hold position and ignoring lifetime interest payments. For example, if you buy a bond at $110 which defaults and recovers 30 cents on the dollar, you lock in a principal loss of $80.

The loan sector has a similar dynamic with an added source of permanent principal loss due to refinancings during periods of tightening credit spreads - where the borrower has an option to refinance at lower spreads much like a mortgage holder has an option to refinance at lower interest rates. The holder of the loan forgoes the credit spread at which he bought the loan and has to settle for a lower figure until maturity or until another refinancing.

Interestingly, what are considered "safer" sectors like investment-grade bonds also have permanent principal loss risk - a fairly minuscule one from outright defaults of investment-grade bonds, but more likely due to downgrades into junk. If an investment-grade fund is not able to accommodate a downgraded junk-rated bond due to mandate limits, it will have to sell it - most likely at a lower price than the price at which the bond was originally bought, crystallizing a permanent loss.

Which brings us to emerging market sectors. The external and local sectors have different permanent capital loss profiles. The external sector which invests in hard-currency bonds (let's assume only USD bonds) has permanent capital loss only due to defaults and restructures, whereas the local currency sector also includes capital risk from movements in local currencies. For instance, if the fund holds a Mexican government bond and the peso depreciates relative to the dollar, the fund's NAV will decrease in dollar terms. The story doesn't end there - not only does the NAV take a hit in dollar terms, but the distribution is effectively reduced as well, since the same peso coupon is now worth less in dollar terms. It's not all bad, however, since the local currency can also appreciate, boosting both the fund NAV and the distribution in dollar terms.

What all of this means is that investors in local currency EM debt need to be well aware of the fact that they are expressing a view on both the creditworthiness of the debt issuers as well as future currency movements of the country allocations. Not all investors are happy taking a view on foreign currency, particularly if all their expenses are in dollars - why deal with another headache? Local currency rates, however, are significantly higher of US interest rates both in nominal and real terms, so there is an additional compensation to this added risk.

Source: PIMCO

EM Local Debt - Big Picture

Within the CEF market, the EM local debt sector is tiny. However, it punches above its weight in yield terms.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Over the past few years, the sector has generally struggled owing to its emerging market currency exposure, particularly during periods of risk-off sentiment and dollar strength. During periods of market weakness, it takes a double hit from higher local rates as well as a stronger USD due a flight-to-quality dynamic which punishes EM currencies.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The sector NAV return correlations are fairly low to both stocks and bonds, showing that the sector behaves in a relatively idiosyncratic way.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

EM Local Debt - What It's All About

In our coverage scheme, the emerging market local debt sector comprises three funds:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)

Only EDD is fully invested in local EM debt. The Stone Harbor funds have only about a 40% allocation to local debt; however, because of higher volatility, local debt drives the bulk of fund returns.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the NAV return correlation between the two Stone Harbor funds is nearly 1, suggesting that they are mostly one and the same.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Checking in on historical returns, the higher leverage of EDD and a more aggressive allocation relative to the benchmark EMLC explains the underperformance during 2015 - a period of acute EM currency weakness - relative to the benchmark as well as the Stone Harbor funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

EDI, EDF: Leave 'EM

The main issue with the funds at the moment is their massive premia both in absolute as well as relative terms.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

More broadly, EDI and EDF constantly pop up on our "bad fund" screens. Two of them are:

Risk-To-Distribution Funds - Shows funds with negative net NAV (ex-distribution) trend and low distribution coverage

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Expensive Non-Performer Funds - Funds with low 5Y total NAV return (non-annualized) and trading at a premium

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

For this reason, we like EDD much more:

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

EDD is significantly cheaper on the discount as well as on the short-term and longer-term Z-score measures.

It has a solid distribution coverage, whereas the other two funds are covering about half their distribution.

It has a slightly lower baseline expense.

The fund has a lower drawdown profile and much lower price volatility.

Finally, EDD employs a monthly share repurchase program with the intention of reducing its discount. The fund has repurchased 1.2% of outstanding shares so far in 2019. However, its 5Y Z-score is still in the red, suggesting there may be some way to go.

Fundamental View

The performance of EM credit is often a function of US rates and the US dollar. More specifically, rising US rates and a stronger dollar is a bad combination for the sector. We don't have a crystal ball on these two markets, but it does look to us that both a more dovish Fed and an increasing likelihood of a recession argue for stable-to-lower US rates, while a looser fiscal policy and twin deficit argue for a weaker dollar. These two trends, or even one of them, should help support local emerging market debt.

Source: FT

Conclusion

Local emerging market debt provides investors access to faster-growing economies that boast higher interest rates, low default rates and increasingly credible institutions. Investors do, however, have to be aware of the additional risk that comes from holding non-USD assets which can provide additional upside or downside performance. Our own view is that the current Fed stance and global disinflation trends should support stable US rates and a looser fiscal stance should put pressure on the USD - both of which should support EM debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.