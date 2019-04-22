The Big Opportunity Of 2019

We discuss a less crowded, yet more lucrative niche segment of the REIT market where we find the best high yielding opportunities right now.

After the recent recovery in share prices, most of the market appears to be fully valued or slightly overvalued.

The performance of the U.S. stock market has been very impressive over the past decade - posting total returns of over 300%. Over the past three years alone, SPY has returned nearly 50%, an astonishing figure that is roughly double historical averages.

Following the large gains of recent years, the valuation multiple of the S&P 500 (SPY) has expanded close to all-time highs with a P/E ratio of almost 22 - up to a 30% premium to its historical average despite being in a late cycle economy:

At the same time, the yields on bonds are at historically low levels and barely cover the rate of inflation. In a world of high stock valuations and low yields, it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to meet their return targets.

Where are the Opportunities in 2019?

Ignoring the general consensus, our investment thesis throughout 2018 and 2019 has been that (1) interest rates are peaking, and that (2) global economic growth is slowing down.

As a result, we heavily allocated the High Yield Landlord Portfolio towards higher yielding and more defensive segments of the market including REITs, MLPs, infrastructure, and other real assets.

REITs, in particular, have provided a lucrative niche of undervalued opportunities in the past quarters. This is because while high-flying growth stocks ruled the headline in the recent years, REITs were left behind with stagnating share prices over the past 3 year period:

This in itself does not spell opportunity. However, when you consider that the fundamentals have remained strong and even improved, then we get interested. Back in late December, in a report entitled “The More it Drops, the More I Buy” we made the case for REITs noting that:

They enjoy their strongest balance sheets in history. NOI growth is in the sweet spot at ~2-3%. Valuations are historically low, and yields are high.

We bought heavily and today we are forced to conclude that the opportunity has weakened. After the recent surge in share price, REIT valuations are back to historic norms and most companies are back to fair value:

HOWEVER…

Stepping outside of the broad market indexes, there still exists plenty of opportunities in the “Small cap” segment of the REIT market. In fact, the difference in valuation between “Small cap REIT” and “Large cap REIT” has rarely been this large.

While large caps trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion; small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there is no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential. Index money has flown to large caps in a disproportionate amount and pushed valuations to new highs; whereas small caps missed the party.

Going forward, it creates an asymmetrical risk-to-reward outcome for small cap REITs because they may enjoy higher returns and less risk simultaneously. Let us explain why:

#1 - Easier to Move the Growth Needle and Create Value

A small REIT can achieve significant FFO growth by undertaking one single acquisition. Therefore, they have the luxury to be more selective in their investment process and can focus on a few deals at a time and truly create value in the acquisition process.

On the other hand, it is much harder for a multibillion-dollar REIT because they must locate 10s, if not 100s of new properties to acquire every quarter just to keep the ball rolling. As a result, they must lower their acquisition standards and may have less bargaining power with sellers.

#2 Greater Margin of Safety

Generally speaking, small cap REITs are more volatile and more prone to market uncertainty than larger peers. This is well justified because they are less diversified, have a smaller following, and often lack a lengthy track record as a public company.

Today, because of the valuation differential and capital flows of index funds, the situation is very different.

All else held equal, trading at just ~12x FFO and large discounts to NAV, small cap REITs have better downside protection than richly valued large cap peers.

Large cap peers greatly benefited from capital flows into Index funds; but this is a double edge sword because what happens once the capital flows out of indexes in times of market panic? It will disproportionally impact larger cap peers, and less so the smaller caps.

Therefore, as bizarre as it may sound, a small cap REIT may present less risk than a large cap REIT today (cetetirs paribus).

I would add that “small cap” is often very misleading because whether you own a $500 million or a $5 billion portfolio, in both cases, the REIT is very well diversified anyways. The additional diversification benefits of greater size are only marginal once you reach a certain scale.

#3 More Upside Potential

As REITs get larger, they tend to experience FFO multiple expansion – a catalyst for outperformance for smaller cap REITs. This additional return component can be very sizable when you consider that larger REITs trade at an 8-notch higher FFO multiple on average.

Moreover, when a well-managed REIT trades at a sizable discount to NAV, the REIT can create ample value to shareholders by buying back shares – an alpha-rich strategy that is common for undervalued small caps.

In this sense, the valuation differential is often self-correcting over time. Combined with higher growth potential, small cap REITs have better prospects for higher total returns, particularly when valuation differentials are so large.

#4 - Less Challenging to Analyze

A small REIT with a clear focus on one specific property segment in a specific geographical location is much easier to analyze than a conglomerate of different property types with exposure to many markets.

Moreover, we have found that smaller cap REIT management teams are much more willing to talk to us directly and many of them have even granted us exclusive CEO interviews because we represent over 350 investors at High Yield Landlord. As such, we recently conducted CEO interviews for our members with Plymouth Industrial (PLYM); Spirit Realty (SRC), and we are in the process of finalizing CBL (CBL), UMH (UMH) and PEI (PEI).

This is much harder to do with companies of the size of Simon Property Group (SPG) or Prologis (PLD) who have 10s of analysts requesting interviews at all times.

#5 - Significantly Higher Dividend Yields

In order to attract investors, smaller-cap REITs must get their attention first, and one way of achieving this is by paying higher dividends. Most small-cap REITs in which we invest today yield between 7 and 12% whereas the passive REIT indexes pay only 3.9%. With higher dividend yield, we feel much more comfortable investing in REITs because we do not depend on growth to generate attractive returns in the long run.

As of today, our portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a conservative 73% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.6x FFO – providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

It's very easy to build a portfolio of high-yielding REITs using a simple screen. It's much more difficult to build one with sustainable cash flow, conservative payout ratios, long-term growth potential and ample diversification.

Our portfolio yields almost double of the index with a comparable payout ratio at just 73%.

It has a close to 2x smaller valuation multiple with higher allocation to more defensive and growthier property sectors.

Dividend yield 7.75% FFO multiple 9.6 Payout ratio 73%

Not All REITs are Created Equal – Be Selective

We believe that "Small Cap REITs" remain one of the only sectors that still provides strong yields and appreciation potential in 2019.

It is however important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal”. While some small cap REITs are posed for market-beating results, others are real landmines that can result in significant value destruction.

This is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns. Particularly with small caps, it is important to avoid REITs trades that are poorly managed, overleveraged to an extreme, and/or have little value creation potential in their portfolio. Even if a REIT is cheap - it does not make it an investment candidate if we cannot rely on the long-term sustainability of the operations or its management. This has allowed us to avoid numerous recurrent underperformers such as the RMR-managed (RMR) landmines (SNH) (HPT) (ILPT) (OPI) to name a few.

