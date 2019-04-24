Tanger Factory: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is the pound-for-pound most debated stock on Seeking Alpha. Up until 2016, the company was doing very well, but since then, the stock price was cut in half, growth has turned negative and the market has begun to question the long-term viability of the company.

Bulls argue that the issues are only temporary and that a recovery is on its way.

argue that the issues are only temporary and that a recovery is on its way. Bears claim that a secular change is happening in the retail industry and outlet centers are losing the battle.

We believe that both consensus opinions are likely to be wrong. Investors are rarely driven by logic; but rather by emotions. We believe that numerous biases including overconfidence, confirmation, status quo and optimism, are at work here and distorting the views of investors.

Recognizing that the thinking of investors is easily distorted by biases, we make an active effort into remaining as objective as possible as we consider a new investment in Tanger Outlet in 2019. We skip the fancy charts that show upward trajectories (on the bull side); ignore the retail apocalypse headline (on the bear side), and do our best to forget our previous views of the company (fight biases) to focus on the present and analyze the hard facts only.

Below, we discuss the good, the bad and the ugly, and conclude with our investment decision in the end.

The Good

The good attributes of Tanger Outlet are no secret to anyone. We have been served with a never-ending avalanche of bullish articles from Seeking Alpha authors in the past quarters – with a focus on the following points:

Track record: Tanger is a battle-tested REIT that has managed to increase its dividend in each year since its IPO in 1993. That’s over 25 years of dividend growth – making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Needless to say, early investors who remained patient have earned very strong returns with material appreciation and dividends.

The outlet advantage: Tanger is the only pure-play outlet center REIT in the world. Thus far, outlet centers have been particularly attractive because they cut the middle man and allowed manufacturers to directly distribute to consumers. Therefore, Tanger has zero exposure to struggling department store operators Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M) and deals directly with reputable brands such as Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA) and Gap (GPS).

Strong balance sheet: The capital structure is that of a conservative REIT with minimal secured debt, strong interest coverage, easily manageable maturities, fixed rate debt and investment credit ratings.

Potentially discounted valuation: assuming that the company manages to turn around, and the assets remain sustainable cash cows, then the company is deeply undervalued at just around 8x FFO and an estimated 25% discount to NAV. The current dividend yield is also very generous at 7.5% and well-supported by cash flow and a strong balance sheet.

At this point, everyone is aware of these positive attributes and we surely do not underestimate the bull argument for Tanger. From the surface it looks like the ideal contrarian opportunity that we would target at High Yield Landlord; so it certainly spikes our interest.

The Bad

While the good side is generally the focus on Seeking Alpha, it's important to recognize that the market is not totally stupid, and it will rarely cut a share price in half without some serious concerns. With Tanger, we identify many flaws that harm its investment appeal:

The historic growth will NEVER return: one of the main reasons cited by bulls to justify an investment in Tanger is its historic track record of growth. It has allowed the company to raise its dividend for over 25 years in a row. That said, “past performance is not indicative of future results” and this could not apply more to Tanger. The main reason behind Tanger’s phenomenal historic growth does no apply today anymore.

(1) External growth: Tanger pioneered the outlet center market and with its first-mover advantage, it was able to capitalize on this opportunity by developing high ROI properties over the years. Today, most of the low-hanging fruits have been harvested and very few development opportunities remain. To give you an idea, in 2015, ten new outlet centers were developed. Last year, this was down to only one in the entire nation. With very limited external growth going forward, there is no way for Tanger to match its past performance.

(2) Internal growth: The same applies here, more or less. When the outlet concept was initially created, it was seen as a new innovation in the retail market and landlords enjoyed strong bargaining power with retailers. Today, this market has matured, and the large rent increases that the company could implement in the past have been maxed out to the most part. Tenant occupancy cost is up by 25% in the past ~10 years and rental spreads have recently turned negative. At the same time, e-commerce is experiencing rapid growth and appears to be especially damaging to outlet centers as both compete directly on prices. After a long history of strong same store NOI increases, the NOI growth finally turned negative in 2018 and will only worsen in 2019. With further e-commerce growth expected for years to come; it seems very unlikely that internal growth would ever return to historical averages.

Consumer perception is changing (for the worst): when the outlet model was first introduced, outlets were perceived as a conduit for national brands to liquidate slow-moving inventory, so consumers would drive out of their way to go "bargain hunting." This perception is slowly fading as consumers have become increasingly aware of the fact that outlets will often sell inferior quality merchandise – in a way – cheating the consumer. TV shows have documented this not-so-pretty reality of outlet centers, and not surprisingly, many consumers have turned their back to Outlets.

Poor locations: Outlets will rarely be located in prime locations because of their large size and best-price objective. It is tough to offer the best-prices in Manhattan; so developers will generally build outlets in more rural areas where land is abundant and cheap. In the long run, this could become a big issue because as you all know, “location, location, location” are the most important drivers of real estate success. Until now, consumers have been willing to drive out of their way to go to outlets to potentially find bargains; but what happens once you can order the same goods online at the same (or better) price? It is not “convenient” to drive 30min to an outlet center and in a world where “convenience” and “location” are primordial to real estate success; Outlets become much riskier than Class A malls. Urbanization is another long-term trend that will be beneficial to well-located urban malls; but pose a severe treat to outlet centers.

No entertainment value: Malls have fought the e-commerce by transforming into entertainment centers with a lot of restaurants, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, hotels, libraries, and so on. Class A malls are not pure shopping destinations anymore. They are places to go meet with your friends and entertain yourself. You cannot get that on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Outlet centers, on the other hand, remain pure shopping destinations and they compete on prices. Well, good luck competing with the pricing power and convenience of Amazon.

Millennials and Outlets: millennials are the largest segment of our population and therefore, if we are to make a long-term property investment, especially in retail, we should consider their needs and desires. Being a millennial myself, my opinion will be biased but what I can say is that people of my age group are moving back to city centers in search of a more urban lifestyle. Millennials are also very tech-savvy and put a lot of value on convenience. They like to shop Top brands with the latest designs, and not the 3-year-old poorly designed Under Armour t-shirt that never sold in malls. Millennials appear much more prone to shop at Class A malls in urban locations and online, rather than at outlet centers.

The rock-star CEO is getting older: Steven Tanger, the CEO, will turn 70 this year. Whether, we like to admit it or not, 70 is on the high side for an executive and this presents several risks. Firstly, Steven is a real rock-star in the retail industry and his eventual departure won’t be seen positively. Secondly, this may sound counter-intuitive to what I just said, but in a rapidly evolving retail market, Steven at 70 years old, may not be the right person to lead Tanger anymore.

The biggest tenant is approaching bankruptcy: Tanger’s largest tenant is Ascena Retail (ASNA) at 7%. In the past 5 years, Ascena Retail has dropped from over $20 per share to just around $1 today. The turnaround efforts have been massive, and nothing seems to work. Unless you expect things to suddenly improve drastically, this company is likely headed to bankruptcy – a big risk for Tanger.

Poor 2019 guidance: In 2017, we went first from a decent year to a disappointing one. Then we went for an outright bad year in 2018. And now, the company has guided for a very ugly 2019. Same center NOI is expected to drop by close to 3% which is even worse than most class B malls owned by WPG (WPG). FFO per share is expected to drop by 5%. And store closures are ramping up.

These are all significant issues that materially reduce the investment appeal of Tanger, but the worst is yet to come.

The Ugly

So far, we have presented the good and the bad of Tanger. Overall, based on this information, we believe that Tanger's properties have a relatively poor long-term outlook; but at the right price, it could still make a decent investment.

However, what if the entire Outlet model moves online? What if Amazon is really the new “outlet / bargain store”? Could Tanger be headed towards the same direction as CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) with a permanent deterioration in fundamentals?

(well it already has… but will it get even worse?)

While we cannot say with certainty, we do not know that the outlet model has a very questionable long-term sustainability:

Outlets are poorly located and a hassle to drive to (when compared to malls).

They provide very little entertainment and compete mostly on prices.

With continued urbanization, the locations become decreasingly appealing over time (again, relative to malls).

Malls are increasingly starting to compete with the outlet model as they recapture empty department stores and release the space directly to manufacturers.

The public image of outlets is deteriorating due to TV shows that reveal the dirty reality of selling inferior quality goods at outlets.

Despite a very strong economy, the sales per square foot have remained stagnant to declining at Tanger Outlet – whereas Class A malls and e-commerce have kept on growing sales at a fast pace. This in itself is proof that Tanger is getting squeezed on both ends of the market.

If you want low prices you shop online, if you want higher end products and entertainment, you go to the closest malls. Where does this leave outlets in the long run?

They are inconvenient.

They have no entertainment.

They are poorly located.

They only compete on prices.

Put this way, I am honestly not sure which one is more sustainable in the long run: WPG or SKT?

WPG owns class B malls, but at the very least, the company has a strong entertainment component and it is well-positioned in secondary markets as “only game in town” properties. WPG presents its own set of risks, but an increasingly large portion of the space is leased to e-commerce resilient retailers – something that Outlets will struggle to do due to their unique layout and more rural locations.

Think like a consumer:

If you know that you can get the best price at an outlet; you may drive 30 min to get there. But what if you can get the same product for the same price (or less) online? Will you still want to spend that day at the outlet? If you want to spend a nice day with my friends and family, why would you go to an outlet when you can go to a modern mall that is more conveniently located and has more entertainment to supplement shopping?

Bottom Line

Yes, Tanger appears cheap, but for a very good reason. The entire concept is in severe danger and may not survive in the long run.

The retail market is ever evolving and just like we used to shop at department stores that are now going bankrupt, the same fate could be ahead for outlets 20 years from now. You may laugh at the idea, but when you put yourself in the shoes of the consumer, it is hard to see the appeal of an outlet center in the long run.

I do not know how to rate this stock. I would not short it at the current price, but I would certainly not buy it either. Whether you rate it a buy or sell (or even Strong Buy for some) I do not really care, but we must be honest about the risks. This is NOT a “sleep well at night” (SWAN*) – stock; and certainly not a REIT for the average retiree looking for dependable long-term income from a defensive investment.

Tanger is a speculative company with a high risk / high reward outlook for aggressive investors. I have completely changed my mind and believe that the risk-to-reward is negatively asymmetrical in the long run, but anything can happen in the short run.

Oh and by the way, Warren Buffett once owned the stock and ended up selling it.

Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Don’t let your “status-quo” and “optimism” bias dictate your thinking. A strong track record means very little if the entire market forces have shifted. The outlook for Tanger is very challenging and I see no reason to own it when you could buy other REITs that are much better positioned at even lower prices.

As an example, grocery-store anchored shopping center REITs are today enjoying same-store NOI growth, FFO per share growth and have a more sustainable path ahead. Yet many of them trade at comparable valuations and even higher dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.