ETV: A Good Option Income Fund, But Overpriced

Eaton Vance (EV) has made something of a name for itself over the years due to its successful management of numerous actively-managed funds. One of the more unique things that the company has done is popularize closed-end funds that use various options strategies to generate income. These offer investors something different from the usual stocks and bonds asset allocation as well as allows for improved risk management since options can, when used properly, reduce the risk of loss in a portfolio. They can also be used to generate income or enhance returns. One of the more interesting option funds managed by the company is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). This fund will be the focus of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has the objective of providing investors with current income and gains, with a secondary emphasis on capital appreciation. In addition, as the name implies, the fund seeks to limit the tax liability of its distributions so that its investors will have to pay on the income that they receive.

The fund generates its income by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and then writing call options against those stocks. The ultimate goal here is that the written options will expire out-of-the-money, which would allow the fund to keep both the option premium and the underlying stock so that it can write a new option against the stock. For the most part, this is one of the safest option strategies since the worst thing that can happen is that the fund is forced to sell the underlying stock at the strike price of the option. Unfortunately though, the average option written against the stocks in the fund is only 5.9% out-of-the-money so there is a very real chance that the option will be exercised against the fund if the market maintains its current strength. This would force it to sell its current stock at less than its current value, although it may still be able to generate a capital gain on the forced sale.

The fund's literature advertises its stock portfolio as being diversified, although it is very heavily weighted towards technology. We can clearly see this by looking at the largest holdings in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can clearly see here, the fund has substantial exposure to the five FAAMG companies - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG). These five companies alone account for roughly 29.81% of assets under management. This is quite a risky situation given the phenomenal share price appreciation that these firms have delivered over the past five years due to the risk that the market for them could ultimately reverse.

As my regular readers on closed-end funds know, I generally do not like to see any position in a fund have greater than a 5% weighting. This is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we seek to eliminate through diversification. The concern here is that some event could occur that causes the stock price of a company in the portfolio to decline independently of the market and if that stock accounts for too much of the overall portfolio then the effects will not be completely diversified away and will have a noticeable negative impact on the portfolio's overall value. As we can see above, there are four companies that have a weighting above 5% (if we count the two classes of Alphabet stock as the same company) and all of these are technology firms.

A covered call options strategy such as the one used by this fund does help to somewhat reduce a portfolio's overall risk. The reason for this is that the premiums received from the sale of the call option help to offset any decline in the stock price of the underlying company. Admittedly, this will not have a huge impact, particularly when a stock experiences a true sell off but it is still something that is nice to see, particularly given the risks inherent to having such a heavy exposure to just a small number of technology stocks.

Performance

ETV has delivered relatively impressive results with its covered call-writing options strategy over the years:

Source: Eaton Vance

This solid performance likely comes from the fact that the market, including the largest holdings in the fund, has performed very well in just about any period shown in the chart above. The exception to this was 2018, a year in which approximately 93% of all assets lost money over the course of the year. The fact that ETV delivered relatively strong performance then is quite admirable.

In addition, some of this solid performance undoubtedly comes from the ability of the fund's strategy to enhance returns. It does this in the same way that it helps to reduce risks. Basically, the premium that the fund receives from selling options are added to any gains that it receives from selling shares of stock, which increases returns over what it would get simply from owning the stock. This is true even if the option is exercised against the fund since the strike price of the option is going to ensure that the fund locks in a capital gain.

Distributions

As we have already discussed, the primary goal of this fund is the generation of income for its shareholders. As might be expected then, the fund boasts a fairly high distribution yield. The managers of the fund have given it a managed distribution policy that reflects what they believe it can reliably generate. That distribution is set at $0.1108 per share monthly, which works out to $1.3296 annually. This gives the fund a 8.54% yield at the current price.

One thing that might concern many investors is that a sizable portion of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital.

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this high percentage of return of capital in the fund's distributions may concern investors is because this can sometimes be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money to cover its distributions so it is returning an investor's own money back to them. However, there are other things that can trigger a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is if a fund receives premiums from the sale of options and then distributes that money to its investors. That is what is happening here.

This also allows the fund to achieve its mandate of providing tax-advantaged income to its investors. This is due to the fact that a return of capital distribution merely lowers your cost basis in the fund but does not actually count as taxable income. Thus, you do not have to actually pay any taxes on the income until you sell the shares. This can certainly be advantageous to someone that is holding the fund's shares in a taxable account.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset that we purchase, including shares of ETV. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like ETV, the usual way to value it is by using the fund's net asset value, which is the market price of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase the shares of the fund when they are trading at a price below net asset value. This is because this essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not currently the case. As of the time of writing, ETV has a net asset value of $14.40 per share but trades hands for $15.57 per share. Therefore, the fund trades at a 8.125% premium to net asset value, which is a clear sign that we are overpaying if we purchase the fund at the current price. I would prefer to find a similar fund trading at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund does offer an interesting way for an investor to generate a high level of tax-deferred income through the use of an options strategy. The fund is certainly not as diversified as I would like it to be though given the very high exposure to just a handful of technology companies. It has managed to deliver a strong performance over the past decade though, which does have a certain undeniable appeal. The fact that the fund trades at a hefty premium is a turn-off though and I would prefer to look elsewhere for something trading at a more appealing valuation.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long some other Eaton Vance funds, but none that are mentioned in this article.