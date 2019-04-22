Platinum, Coffee And Other Commodity Picks With Andrew Hecht (Podcast)

The saying "never say never" has never been more apt and sometimes the prevailing wisdom supplies clues for where things may turn next.

Technological advances have ushered in dramatic changes in securities prices. This has created risks and opportunities, with changes in market sentiments emerging from hitherto unimagined places.

These include platinum, iron ore, and coffee, all of which are experiencing various fundamental idiosyncrasies.

Andrew Hecht, author of the weekly Hecht Commodity Report, discusses his methods for trading commodities and where he sees investment opportunities at present.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:



By Nathaniel E. Baker

Today's Marketplace Roundtable podcast features Andrew Hecht, author of the weekly Hecht Commodity Report. Hecht's investment strategy focuses on fundamentals. He looks at supply and demand to get a view of direction bias, then at technical indicators for entry and exit points as pricing cycles tend to determine tops and bottoms in the commodities sector. His aim with the service is to provide the most comprehensive, deep-dive commodities report on the market.

"The one thing I've learned is there's always opportunities," says Hecht. Current ideas include platinum (a candidate for a mean reversion trade), a bifurcation in the steel market (due to iron ore fundamentals), and coffee ("a candidate for the bottom of the pricing cycle").

Some of Hecht's most profitable trades in his long career have come from taking on a short-term trade in the interest of long-term fundamentals. That situation may be present with platinum, where prices may be due for a significant improvement.

Speaking of fundamentals, there has been a shift in consumer behavior worldwide, with more people drinking coffee on a global basis. This has caused a rise in demand. On the supply side, coffee is one of the most volatile soft commodities. Brazil is the world's leading producer of arabica beans and recent supplies have been supple. But that is not an indicator of future supply. "Each year is a new adventure," and coffee is historically cheap.

In today's markets, technological changes have had a profound impact on securities prices. The crowd sentiment can shift very quickly and with very little notice. Technology continues to evolve and investors have to be cognizant of opportunities arising with little or no notice in areas people would have not thought to look. "Never say never," says Hecht. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

2:30 minute mark - Investing strategy, author's background

4:20 - Short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities

7:00 - What's going on in platinum markets

10:00 - "Risk/reward is everything." The need to trade with stops and have strong discipline

11:15 - The outlook for coffee prices

17:15 - Key lessons learned over time

19:40 - Insights from the last year in commodities markets and the importance of the price of lumber

22:00 - The disconnect between platinum and palladium prices

23:00 - The need to beyond fundamentals, which can not always explain current prices

27:15 - Gold and oil: what's going on in these markets?

29:40 - Upcoming events to watch in oil markets

33:30 - The likelihood of increased two-way volatility in oil and stock markets in the coming months

Additional disclosure: Nathaniel Baker has no positions in the commodities mentioned. Andrew Hecht has positions in all of the commodities mentioned.