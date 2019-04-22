Natural Gas For The Week Ahead: Mild-To-Warm Weather Pattern To Encompass A Large Part Of The Country As Injection Season Strengthens

Investment Thesis

A mild-to-warm pattern expected over a vast majority of the country will give way to light demand over the next couple of weeks. This could continue to weigh downside risk to the markets in the near term despite being at multi-year lows. Prices are a bargain now for investors looking ahead to this summer. The first sign of heat ridges showing up in forecast models will likely result in strong momentum upwards.

Natural gas prices could be headed higher after last week's routing and as we roll over into the summer contracts

Natural gas prices saw a major gap down last week as each day recorded losses. This was largely due to milder temperatures in the forecast helping to keep heating or cooling demand limited. The former front-month May futures contract settled almost 3 cents (-$0.027 or 2.7 cents) lower to $2.49, just breaking the key $2.50 level on Friday. For the week, the May contract slipped over 6% or nearly 20 cents from $2.67 to $2.49. On Sunday, April 21, the June contract became the new front-month contract. On Friday, the new front-month June contract which currently holds UNG, UGAZ, and DGAZ decreased 2.4 cents (-$0.024) to $2.54. Figure 1 below is a chart showing a 'normal market' or contango of the summer contracts (through August) and from Sept. into December.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's new front-month June futures contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Thursday down 0.68% to $21.94.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) finished the last trading day of the week down 2.25% and 1.59% to $23.50 and $17.93, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) finished up 2.39% and 1.56% to $130.44 and $25.45, respectively.

Much of the country in a mild-to-warm pattern over at least the next two weeks

Initially, there were major discrepancies with the forecast models on Friday and Saturday of this holiday weekend. Models have since come into better alignment though there are still some differences.

From a global point of view, the weather pattern in the beginning parts of the 6-10 day (around day 7) will enter into a wavenumber 5 pattern. That's where you have 5 distinct upper-level troughs (areas where the weather is cool and stormy) around the globe. It's like a major traffic jam in the atmosphere and could lead to weather stagnation with little to no variation for days and/or weeks. This could also lead to extreme weather events such as droughts and severe weather/flooding across some parts of the world. Figure 3 is a global/hemispheric view of the upper level/jet stream pattern from the 0z ECMWF ensemble for Day 7-8 or April 27-28. The pattern has the look of a wavenumber 5 pattern where I highlight 5 areas around the globe where we have upper-level troughs.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 is a global/hemispheric view of the upper level/jet stream pattern from the 12z ECMWF ensemble from Day 5-10 or between April 26-May 1. The pattern has the look of a wavenumber 5 pattern where I highlight 5 areas around the globe where we have upper-level troughs while also highlighting 5 areas of upper-level ridging.

Source: WeatherBell

On our side of the globe and in connection with this wavenumber 5 pattern, we have a sequence of higher heights (associated with ridging) in the Arctic, lower heights (associated with a strong, prominent upper-level trough/storm) in Canada, and higher heights over much of the Lower 48. This sequence corresponds to mild/warmer temperatures in the Arctic region, cool and stormy conditions in Canada, and mild-to-warm weather over much of the Lower 48. Figure 5 below is a global view from the 12z CMC/GEM Ensemble depicting this warm Arctic, cool Canada, and mild-to-warm U.S. pattern sequence in the 6-11 day time frame (April 27-May 2).

Source: WeatherBell

In conjunction with this, we have a jet stream that's farther located to the north near the U.S.-Canada border. South of this boundary will be mostly mild-to-warm temperatures with un-organized shower and thunderstorm activity if any. Along and north of the jet stream will feature an active storm track that will result in a cooler and stormier pattern. The primary storm track in the medium range will be across the Northern Rockies and Plains, Upper Midwest, the Northeast U.S., and Southern Canada. Due to proximity of lower heights, cooler and stormy weather in Canada, the northern U.S. will be most susceptible to cooler weather in the medium range. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z GFS Ensemble (GEFS) depicting areas of higher heights and southwest winds in the 8-13 day (April 29-May 4) that supports moderate to strong warm air advection across the central and eastern U.S. or from the SPP/ERCOT markets to NYISO.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts - This could be the week that we see prices turn around

With much of the country looking to be locked into a mild-to-warm pattern over the next couple of weeks in the prime shoulder season, gas demand will remain weak. This will result in strong injection in the days and weeks to come. The LNG balance of export data and natural gas production will also remain in focus. I'm expecting a strong contraction of the storage deficit in the coming weeks due to lackluster demand. Natural gas prices may have reached a bottom last week, but will allow for some room to go lower. My price range over the next week will be $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $20.00 and $25.00.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.