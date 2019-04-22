The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF: A Good Mix Of Risk And Income

With 34.6 percent of its assets in the top 5 defense stocks, the fund has excellent exposure to rising global spending on defense due to geopolitical uncertainty in China and Europe.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) provides access to U.S. companies with military and defense manufacturing operations. The fund is set up to track this specific sector with 34 different holdings and assets of $5.1 billion. With a YTD performance of 15.7 percent, ITA has bullish ever since the end of the sell-off in 2018 Q4. Shares peaked at $218.83 in October 2018 and fell sharply to $160.29 at the end of December 2018. From that bottom, shares have recovered 27.8 percent, still 6.4 percent below the peak. With the market in a precarious position retesting all-time highs, ITA provides a good mix of risk and income.

(Source: Finviz)

ITA assets are heavily invested in two of the largest companies in the industry. Boeing (BA), an aircraft and jetliner manufacturer, accounts for 20.1 percent, and United Technologies Corp. (UTX), a building technology systems and products provider, accounts for 17.9 percent. No other component of the portfolio accounts for more that 7 percent of the total portfolio, meaning investors who are interested in this ETF should be comfortably bullish on BA and UTX.

Since BA is a large part of the fund, investors should be aware of the impacts of the malfunctions in the 737 Max software that caused two fatal crashes in a short period. While these aircraft have been grounded at the moment, it is not entirely clear whether the disasters will lead to a reduction in orders in the long term even though 2019 Q1 delivery numbers came lower with a 49 percent drop in 737 deliveries. Analysts from Oxford Economics suggested that BA shouldn’t face a slowdown in orders, as customers “are hungry for fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft such as the Max.” In addition to that, Honeywell International (HON) CEO Darius Adamczyk was optimistic on HON’s 2019 Q1 conference call that “everybody expects a resolution in the second quarter.”

(Source: Airlines for America)

A recent U.S. Airline Industry Review published in April 2019 from Airlines for America was in agreement. The organization found that domestic flights are more frequently featuring larger aircraft. In fact, planes carrying 151 or more passengers account for 34 percent of all departures, more than triple what it was in 2015. With every model of the 737 MAX series having a capacity over 150, demand should stay strong, as Oxford Economics suggested. Therefore, BA’s 737 risk is probably a short-term concern that shouldn’t cloud investors’ overall opinion on ITA.

The other large portion of ITA is UTX, which is known for being a solid dividend stock that has increased its cash dividend since 1936. The company has a solid diversified revenue base that has beaten EPS and revenue Wall Street estimates every quarter since 2016 Q1. Being a supplier of BA, it has seen a slight setback in the 737 MAX problems, but overall, should continue to be bolstered by demand growth. One thing to consider is UTX’s plan to separate its businesses into three standalone companies: UTC (aerospace), Otis (elevators/escalators/moving walkways), and Carrier (climate control). Investors should monitor the main downside of the separation, which is a $0.15-0.20 EPS cost expected in 2019, but otherwise, the value of the business should remain solid, as each segment is a leader in its niche industry.

ITA’s components also include three of the largest defense companies in the world (specifically 1st, 3rd, and 5th in terms of revenue): Lockheed Martin (LMT) 6.22 percent, Raytheon (RTN) 4.12 percent, and Northrop Grumman (NOC) 4.11 percent. The multinational companies have exposure to global expansion in military and defense spending expected by Deloitte in its “2019 Global Aerospace and Defense Industry Outlook” in various regions:

President Trump is expected to increase proposed military spending to over $750 billion, a 5 percent increase.

China’s defense budget grew at 8.1 percent its fastest pace in the last three years.

France introduced plans to increase defense spending by 40 percent over the next 6 years to meet the NATO spending target.

India’s defense budget grew 7.7 percent in 2018-2019, a value of $43.8 billion.

The United Kingdom’s defense budget could increase, as a committee recently suggested a defense boost increase of $26 billion.

Based on its 2018 annual reports, LMT sees on average 29.3 percent of its revenue across defense segments from outside the US and RTN sees 30 percent of revenue from international sources (figure could not be found for NOC). As leaders in international and domestic markets, they’ll be poised to take advantage of the opportunities pointed out by Deloitte, which should send them higher in 2019.

As mentioned by Deloitte, tense geopolitical environments are leading governments to desire more defense spending. However, regional economic weakness could restrict the ability to do so. Primarily, protectionism and shifting trade policy, particularly between the US and China and the US and the EU, could increase the costs of doing deals for both governments and defense firms. Investors should monitor the progress of trade negotiations, as they remain a necessity to combat the nagging risk of GDP contraction, and thus, military spending as a percentage of GDP in 2019.

ITA represents an industry set to grow in 2019, but should investors still choose it with the market at all-time highs? The stock’s three-year beta is currently 1.26, trading just slightly faster than the general market. This means it should beat the market if the rally from the lows continues. In addition to general market outperformance, ITA could also see an extra boost from its 20 percent holding of BA, which will be looking to bounce back from the negativity surrounding the 737 MAX. In the event that traders start shedding some risk and high-beta stocks start to underperform, ITA has a solid dividend yield of 1.41 percent that investors can rely on, as it draws on secure dividends from the largest-cap defense firms.

For these reasons, ITA looks like a good buy in 2019. In addition to the reasons above, a price-to-earnings of 20.3x, slightly below the S&P 500 ratio of 21.9x, and an average expense ratio of 0.43 percent make the stock the right mix of risk and security for investors to consider in a year full of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.